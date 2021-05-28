MongoDB is een crossplatform-, document-oriented database. Het is een zogenaamde nosql-database, wat inhoudt dat het geen tabellen in een relationele database gebruikt, maar json-achtige documenten met dynamische schema's, iets wat MongoDB 'bson' noemt. De naam MongoDB is afgeleid van het Engelse woord 'humongous'. De database leent zich dan ook prima voor grote omgevingen en kent gebruikers als eBay, SourceForge en Coinbase. Het ontwikkelteam heeft eerder deze maand versies 4.4.6 en 4.2.14 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:

Issues fixed in 4.4.6: SERVER-53604: Include original aws iam arn in authenticate audit logs

SERVER-52564: Deadlock between step down and MongoDOperationContextSession

WT-7442: RTS to open dhandle only when the dhandle has unstable updates

WT-7426: Set write generation number when the page image gets created

WT-7373: Improve slow random cursor operations on oplog

All JIRA issues closed in 4.4.6

Issues fixed in 4.2.14: SERVER-54710: Large number of $or clauses can create profiling entry exceeding max BSON size, causing the query to fail when it should not

SERVER-54136: Make the authenticate command respect enforceUserClusterSeparation

SERVER-53566: Investigate and reproduce "opCtx != nullptr && _opCtx == nullptr" invariant

All JIRA issues closed in 4.2.14

4.2.14 Changelog