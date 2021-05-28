Software-update: MongoDB 4.4.6 / 4.2.14

MongoDB logo (75 pix)MongoDB is een crossplatform-, document-oriented database. Het is een zogenaamde nosql-database, wat inhoudt dat het geen tabellen in een relationele database gebruikt, maar json-achtige documenten met dynamische schema's, iets wat MongoDB 'bson' noemt. De naam MongoDB is afgeleid van het Engelse woord 'humongous'. De database leent zich dan ook prima voor grote omgevingen en kent gebruikers als eBay, SourceForge en Coinbase. Het ontwikkelteam heeft eerder deze maand versies 4.4.6 en 4.2.14 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:

Issues fixed in 4.4.6:
  • SERVER-53604: Include original aws iam arn in authenticate audit logs
  • SERVER-52564: Deadlock between step down and MongoDOperationContextSession
  • WT-7442: RTS to open dhandle only when the dhandle has unstable updates
  • WT-7426: Set write generation number when the page image gets created
  • WT-7373: Improve slow random cursor operations on oplog
  • All JIRA issues closed in 4.4.6
  • 4.4.6 Changelog
Issues fixed in 4.2.14:
  • SERVER-54710: Large number of $or clauses can create profiling entry exceeding max BSON size, causing the query to fail when it should not
  • SERVER-54136: Make the authenticate command respect enforceUserClusterSeparation
  • SERVER-53566: Investigate and reproduce "opCtx != nullptr && _opCtx == nullptr" invariant
  • SERVER-52564: Deadlock between step down and MongoDOperationContextSession
  • WT-7373: Improve slow random cursor operations on oplog
  • All JIRA issues closed in 4.2.14
  • 4.2.14 Changelog
Versienummer 4.4.6 / 4.2.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website MongoDB
Download https://www.mongodb.com/download-center#community
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

28-05-2021 • 16:57

Bron: MongoDB

Update-historie

05-'21 MongoDB 4.4.6 / 4.2.14 0
04-'20 MongoDB 4.2.6 / 4.0.18 0
11-'19 MongoDB 4.2.1 / 4.0.13 / 3.6.15 0
05-'19 MongoDB 4.0.9 / 3.6.12 0
02-'19 MongoDB 4.0.6 1
02-'19 MongoDB 3.6.10 / 3.4.19 0
01-'19 MongoDB 4.0.5 0
11-'18 MongoDB 4.0.4 0
10-'18 MongoDB 4.0.3 0
07-'18 MongoDB 4.0 0
