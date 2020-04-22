MongoDB is een crossplatform-, document-oriented database. Het is een zogenaamde nosql-database, wat inhoudt dat het geen tabellen in een relationele database gebruikt, maar json-achtige documenten met dynamische schema's, iets wat MongoDB 'bson' noemt. De naam MongoDB is afgeleid van het Engelse woord 'humongous'. De database leent zich dan ook prima voor grote omgevingen en kent gebruikers als eBay, SourceForge en Coinbase. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 4.2.6 en 4.0.18 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:
Version 4.2.6
Version 4.0.18
- SERVER-45119: CollectionShardingState::getCurrentShardVersionIfKnown returns collection version instead of shard version
- SERVER-44892: getShardDistribution should use $collStats agg stage instead of collStats command
- SERVER-43848: find/update/delete w/o shard key predicate under txn with snapshot read can miss documents
- SERVER-42827: Allow sessions collection to return OK for creating indexes if at least one shard returns OK and others return CannotImplicitlyCreateCollection
- SERVER-40805: Indicate the reason for replanning in the log file
- SERVER-45389: Add metrics tracking how often shards have inconsistent indexes
- SERVER-44689: Add serverStatus counter for each use of an aggregation stage in a user’s request
- SERVER-44892: getShardDistribution should use $collStats agg stage instead of collStats command
- SERVER-45119: CollectionShardingState::getCurrentShardVersionIfKnown returns collection version instead of shard version