Software-update: Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.12

Kopano Groupware Core kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dit programma kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server, en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. Daarnaast biedt het op basis van Z-push en ActiveSync de Kopano Outlook Extension add-in aan, waarmee een Microsoft Outlook-client kan communiceren. Ook wordt een DeskApp aangeboden voor Linux, macOS en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.12 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.12 final available

we have just uploaded packages for the 8.7.12 release of Kopano Groupware Core. This release introduces support for Debian 10 (Buster).

Please see the changelog for the list of changes and additional notes.

Bug
  • KC-735 - Admin: –list-userquota-recipients in single-tenant setups
  • KC-1484 - Icalmapi: all vcards in a vcf and ics file should be imported
  • KC-1578 - Traceback: restart of mysql results in crash of kopano server on debian 10
  • KC-1645 - Server: mysql hang at shutdown
  • KC-1651 - Storeadm: restore table widths when starting a new logical table
  • KC-1662 - Server: crash on shutdown in ecsessionmanager::sessioncleaner
  • KC-1665 - Fsck: wrong duplicate detection
  • KC-1667 - Common: race condition in ecunknown::suicide
  • KC-1670 - Programs: drop global catch handler
  • KC-1672 - Client: missing unicode normalization and missing locale set
  • KC-1675 - Storeadm: fix display_name json value key name
  • KC-1680 - Swig: revert to tuples for multi-output functions
  • KC-1692 - Core 10.0.1.32 fails at automatically creating user stores
  • KC-1697 - Server: storeadm -o “guessed user” is always the same
  • KC-1701 - Dagent: avoid running an empty command
  • KC-1718 - Kopano-gateway logs reusing port for imap and not imaps
  • KC-1731 - K-server crashings on collax
  • KC-1733 - Detect collax, univention os for logs & statsclient
Improvement
  • KC-1650 - Build: test have_* macros with ifdef
  • KC-1660 - Client: avoid unnecessary property computation
Versienummer 8.7.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kopano
Download https://download.kopano.io/community/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

22-04-2020

Bron: Kopano

