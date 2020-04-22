Kopano Groupware Core kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dit programma kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server, en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. Daarnaast biedt het op basis van Z-push en ActiveSync de Kopano Outlook Extension add-in aan, waarmee een Microsoft Outlook-client kan communiceren. Ook wordt een DeskApp aangeboden voor Linux, macOS en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.12 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Kopano Groupware Core 8.7.12 final available



we have just uploaded packages for the 8.7.12 release of Kopano Groupware Core. This release introduces support for Debian 10 (Buster).



Please see the changelog for the list of changes and additional notes.



Bug KC-735 - Admin: –list-userquota-recipients in single-tenant setups

KC-1484 - Icalmapi: all vcards in a vcf and ics file should be imported

KC-1578 - Traceback: restart of mysql results in crash of kopano server on debian 10

KC-1645 - Server: mysql hang at shutdown

KC-1651 - Storeadm: restore table widths when starting a new logical table

KC-1662 - Server: crash on shutdown in ecsessionmanager::sessioncleaner

KC-1665 - Fsck: wrong duplicate detection

KC-1667 - Common: race condition in ecunknown::suicide

KC-1670 - Programs: drop global catch handler

KC-1672 - Client: missing unicode normalization and missing locale set

KC-1675 - Storeadm: fix display_name json value key name

KC-1680 - Swig: revert to tuples for multi-output functions

KC-1692 - Core 10.0.1.32 fails at automatically creating user stores

KC-1697 - Server: storeadm -o “guessed user” is always the same

KC-1701 - Dagent: avoid running an empty command

KC-1718 - Kopano-gateway logs reusing port for imap and not imaps

KC-1731 - K-server crashings on collax

KC-1733 - Detect collax, univention os for logs & statsclient Improvement KC-1650 - Build: test have_* macros with ifdef

KC-1660 - Client: avoid unnecessary property computation