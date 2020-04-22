Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: pgAdmin 4 4.20

Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder deze maand versie 4.20 van pgAdmin 4 uitgebracht, waarin verschillende bugs zijn verholpen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

pgAdmin 4 v4.20 Released

The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 4.20. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes over 13 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes here.

Notable changes in this release include:
  • Added support of Collation, FTS Configuration, FTS Dictionary, FTS Parser and FTS Template to the Schema Diff.
  • Added support of Domain, Domain Constraints and Types to the Schema Diff.
  • Added and fixed gettext usage for better translation coverage.
  • Improve logic to get the DDL statements as a part of the comparison.
  • Enhance the color of switch control for both light and dark theme.
  • Change some colors and opacity to comply with WCAG color contrast standards.
  • Fixed tab key navigation issue for Grant Wizard.
  • Fix an issue where the user can not change the value of DateTime picker control using keyboard.
Versienummer 4.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website pgAdmin
Download https://www.pgadmin.org/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: pgAdmin

