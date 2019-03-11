Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: pgAdmin 4 4.3

Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder FreeBSD, Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.3 van pgAdmin 4 de deur uitgedaan, waarin verschillende bugs zijn verholpen. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

pgAdmin 4 v4.3 Released

The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 4.3. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes over 38 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.

Notable changes in this release include:
  • Add a "scratch pad" to the Query Tool to hold text snippets whilst editing.
  • Add Commit and Rollback buttons to the Query Tool.
  • Automatically expand child nodes as well as the selected node on the treeview if there is only one.
  • Include multiple versions of the PG utilties in containers.
  • Update Alpine Linux version in the docker container.
  • Support double-click on Query Tool result grid column resize handles to auto-size to the content.
  • Allow X-FRAME-OPTIONS to be set for security. Default to SAMEORIGIN.
  • Install a script to start pgAdmin (pgadmin4) from the command line when installed from the Python wheel.
  • Close connections gracefully when the user logs out of pgAdmin.
Versienummer 4 4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website pgAdmin
Download https://www.pgadmin.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

11-03-2019 09:28

11-03-2019 • 09:28

Bron: pgAdmin

