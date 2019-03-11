Blockchains en cryptovaluta, in welke vorm dan ook, zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, die eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar het huidige Monero, vanwege onenigheid onder de ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.14.0.2, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Boron Butterfly, Minor Point Release 0.2



This is the v0.14.0.2 minor point release of the Monero software, and it is part of the v0.14 network update. That major release was due to the March 9th network update, which in turn added a new PoW based on Cryptonight-R, added a new block weight algorithm, and introduced a slightly more efficient RingCT format. This is a intermediary, stable release specifically for the network update, and does not represent the bulk of the effort on Monero over the past 6 months. That effort will be in the 0.14.1 release, which will follow in March after the network update.



Some highlights of this minor point release are: Added fix from Ledger for change bug with subaddresses

Fix crafted coinbase tx mishandling in wallet

Fix JIT build on mac

Make slow hash request a restricted RPC request

Fix off by one in block weight in regtest mode

Fix fork rules determination for old daemons

Fix estimated block height for GUI/API

Fix sync wedge when an incoming tx is already in the pool Some highlights of this major release are: New PoW based on Cryptonight-R

New block weight algorithm

New slightly more efficient RingCT format

Placeholder short payment ID to increase transaction uniformity

Obsolete long payment IDs are now disabled unless a switch is used

New event notifications for large block rate changes and blockchain reorgs

Unmixable outputs can be spent again

Fix bad pruned transactions JSON in RPC

Some build fixes for various platforms/setups

Fix for crash on exit