Software-update: Monero 0.14.0.2

Blockchains en cryptovaluta, in welke vorm dan ook, zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, die eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar het huidige Monero, vanwege onenigheid onder de ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.14.0.2, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Boron Butterfly, Minor Point Release 0.2

This is the v0.14.0.2 minor point release of the Monero software, and it is part of the v0.14 network update. That major release was due to the March 9th network update, which in turn added a new PoW based on Cryptonight-R, added a new block weight algorithm, and introduced a slightly more efficient RingCT format. This is a intermediary, stable release specifically for the network update, and does not represent the bulk of the effort on Monero over the past 6 months. That effort will be in the 0.14.1 release, which will follow in March after the network update.

Some highlights of this minor point release are:
  • Added fix from Ledger for change bug with subaddresses
  • Fix crafted coinbase tx mishandling in wallet
  • Fix JIT build on mac
  • Make slow hash request a restricted RPC request
  • Fix off by one in block weight in regtest mode
  • Fix fork rules determination for old daemons
  • Fix estimated block height for GUI/API
  • Fix sync wedge when an incoming tx is already in the pool
Some highlights of this major release are:
  • New PoW based on Cryptonight-R
  • New block weight algorithm
  • New slightly more efficient RingCT format
  • Placeholder short payment ID to increase transaction uniformity
  • Obsolete long payment IDs are now disabled unless a switch is used
  • New event notifications for large block rate changes and blockchain reorgs
  • Unmixable outputs can be spent again
  • Fix bad pruned transactions JSON in RPC
  • Some build fixes for various platforms/setups
  • Fix for crash on exit
Versienummer 0.14.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Monero
Download http://src.getmonero.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download

0theduke1989
11 maart 2019 09:39
virtuele coins waren toch altijd decentraa?

Maar waarom zijn de nodes wel gewoon centraal dan? En wordt er op de Nodes altijd ''software'' van ontwikkelaars gedraaid. Dit zou toch ook decentraal nooit op dezelfde node moeten zitten etc Of zie ik het verkeerd deze keer.
+1h3nk13
@theduke198911 maart 2019 09:49
Iedereen die een wallet draait kan een node zijn. Dus over de hele wereld hebben duizenden mensen een kopie van de blockchain. Dit maakt het decentraal. Iedereen kan deelnemen aan het netwerk en hoe meer mensen er dus mee doen hoe decentraler het wordt.
