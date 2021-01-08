Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Monero 0.17.1.9

Blockchains en cryptovaluta, in welke vorm dan ook, zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, die eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar Monero. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.17.1.9 voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Monero 0.17.1.9 'Oxygen Orion' Point Release

This is the v0.17.1.9 minor point release of the Monero software. This is a recommended release that contains mitigations against the ongoing memory exhaustion attack. Some highlights of this minor release are:
  • Add different limits for epee binary format for P2P and RPC
  • Add more sanity checks on data size (portable_storage)
  • Fix deadlock banning while updating peer lists
  • Add aggressive restrictions to pre-handshake p2p buffer limit
  • Add a max levin packet size by command type
  • Restrict duplicate keys and unnamend sections in epee binary format
  • More sanity checks in new chain block hashes
  • Minor bug fixes
The complete list of changes is available on GitHub, along with the source code.

Monero GUI 0.17.1.9 'Oxygen Orion' released

This is the v0.17.1.9 minor point release of the Monero GUI software. This is a recommended release that contains mitigations against the ongoing memory exhaustion attack. Some highlights of this minor release are:
  • Update monero submodule to v0.17.1.9
  • Windows GUI binary is now reproducible
  • Add high DPI support on Windows
The complete list of changes is available on GitHub, along with the source code.
Versienummer 0.17.1.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Monero
Download https://www.getmonero.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

+1MotorLum
8 januari 2021 22:31
Er zijn zoveel alt coins. Zijn er echt veem mensen die dan met monero bezig zijn? Ik heb het idee dat ook in de coin markt winners takes all van toepassing is dat btc en eth momenteel de winners zijn en de rest van de coins meer een pump en dump vehicle zijn om de bedenkers ervan snel rijk te maken ten kostte van de brede instappers. Please correct me als ik het verkeerd zie. Ik leer graag.
+3henk717
@MotorLum8 januari 2021 23:16
Er zijn alt coins die wel echt nut hebben, monero is daar een van. Dat is een pioneer in anonieme transacties. Dus je merkt dat toen Pornhub van hun creditcard dienstverlener werdt gegooit ze Monero gingen aanbieden als optie. En dat omdat Monero echt anonieme transacties kent, je maakt het over naar een bekend adres maar op de achtergrond wordt aan beide kanten een anoniem adres gegenereerd en het bedrag versleuteld. Zo kan iemand die jou adres kent dus niet zien dat je het hebt gebruik voor in dit voorbeeld porno of bijvoorbeeld hebt gegeven als een donatie aan een tech youtuber die het accepteert.

Eth is weer de koploper in het draaien van decentrale applicaties met hun smart contracts en snellere transacties.

Een minder bekende die ik zelf erg leuk vind (maar niet per definitie als een potentiele winst maker aan raad) is Loki. Dat is van oorsprong een Monero fork en heeft dus dezelfde privacy technieken ingebakken. Maar het minen gaat via Proof of Service i.p.v. het traditionele Proof of Work minen. Welke service? Het online houden van hun eigen Tor alternatief en [quote] anonieme chat applicatie. [/quote]

En met namen van die laatste maak ik graag gebruik omdat het een van de beste decentrale messenger apps is. Als ze bellen toevoegen en de message sync werkend krijgen is het de perfecte app.
0beysterveld
8 januari 2021 19:46
waarom staat er hier rechts geen update historie?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

