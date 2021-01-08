Blockchains en cryptovaluta, in welke vorm dan ook, zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, die eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar Monero. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.17.1.9 voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Monero 0.17.1.9 'Oxygen Orion' Point Release



This is the v0.17.1.9 minor point release of the Monero software. This is a recommended release that contains mitigations against the ongoing memory exhaustion attack. Some highlights of this minor release are: Add different limits for epee binary format for P2P and RPC

Add more sanity checks on data size (portable_storage)

Fix deadlock banning while updating peer lists

Add aggressive restrictions to pre-handshake p2p buffer limit

Add a max levin packet size by command type

Restrict duplicate keys and unnamend sections in epee binary format

More sanity checks in new chain block hashes

Minor bug fixes The complete list of changes is available on GitHub, along with the source code.



Monero GUI 0.17.1.9 'Oxygen Orion' released



This is the v0.17.1.9 minor point release of the Monero GUI software. This is a recommended release that contains mitigations against the ongoing memory exhaustion attack. Some highlights of this minor release are: Update monero submodule to v0.17.1.9

Windows GUI binary is now reproducible

Add high DPI support on Windows The complete list of changes is available on GitHub, along with the source code.