Software-update: PeaZip 7.7.0

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.7.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • (Linux) Can now optionally use system p7zip, if installed, from Options > Settings, General tab
    • requires p7zip-full (or equivalent package) to be installed in order to have a 7z binary compatible with PeaZip's requirements in terms of syntax and features
Code
  • Various fixes
File Manager
  • Added shortcut Ctrl+W to close window, consistently with conventional use in WinRar and Windows file explorer
  • Improved control over temporary work directory, used when the archive is created or edited, during drag and drop extraction (Windows), and content preview
    • Output: faster as no copy to destination is needed, more secure as no content is unpacked/decrypted outside of the intended destination path
    • Output, preview in user's temp
    • User's temp (as conventionally used by most applications): in case of failure for any reason, user's temp folder is the single place to look for orphaned data and can be safely cleaned
    • None, user's temp if needed: allows exceptions to perform drag and drop extraction and preview using user's temp
    • None: no exceptions allowed, no temporary work data is saved, this does not allow to perform neither drag and drop extraction nor preview, as archive content can't be transparently unpacked and passed to system's drag & drop handler, nor to the associated application
Extraction and archiving
  • Added read support to .appxbundle format

PeaZip 7.5.0

Versienummer 7.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PeaZip
Download https://github.com/peazip/PeaZip/releases/tag/7.7.0
Bestandsgrootte 9,39MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

08-01-2021 • 20:46

08-01-2021 • 20:46

15 Linkedin

Bron: PeaZip

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+112+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1sollitdude
8 januari 2021 21:49
is dit programma vergelijkbaar met winrar?
+2pbeer
@sollitdude9 januari 2021 22:35
is dit programma vergelijkbaar met winrar?
Kort antwoord: JA!

PeaZip kan net zoals WinRAR compressie-archieven maken waarin vele bestanden en mappen kunnen opgenomen worden. En het archief dat zo aangemaakt wordt neemt dan minder schijfruimte in beslag dan de originele bestanden en mappen. Dus je kan ze gemakkelijker uploaden of meenemen op een USB stick.

Ik gebruik zelf meestal 7-Zip, maar heb wel beide geïnstalleerd op mijn pc. De compressie van 7-Zip is even goed als die van WinRAR. Compressie verschilt van bestand tot bestand tussen beide en dat is absoluut helemaal normaal.

Zowel 7-Zip als WinRAR kunnen vanaf de commandline gestart worden. En als je ze vanuit een zelf ontwikkeld programma wil gebruiken, kan je daarvoor de dll laden. Dus technisch is er geen verschil.

Als gemiddelde gebruiker maak je van 7-Zip, WinRAR of PeaZIP gebruik via de "graphische schil" of GUI. Dus ook hier geen verschil.

Het enige verschil is dat PeaZip de compressieformaten van anderen gebruikt. Terwijl WinRAR natuurlijk gebouwd is rond het .rar archiefformaat en 7-Zip rond het .7z archiefformaat.

PeaZip kan ook gewoon een 7-Zip SFX archief maken. SFX staat voor Self-Extracting archive: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-extracting_archive. Een SFX archief heeft de .exe extensie. Het is dus eigenlijk een programma dat kan geïnfecteerd geraken met een virus. Dus liever enkel gebruiken als het nodig is.

PeaZip heeft schijnbaar wat bugs in de GUI. Ik persoonlijk gebruik die enkel om een archief te maken of net uit te pakken en heb daar nog nooit problemen mee gehad.

Vergelijkend:

PeaZip is mooier en ondersteund de meeste soorten bestandsarchieven. Het is gratis maar je kan hier en daar eens een bug tegenkomen.

7-Zip is minder mooi(, maar niet storend in mijn mening) en ondersteund maar een paar archiefformaten. Het is ook gratis. Ik heb hier ook nooit problemen mee gehad. Het is vooral ook eenvoudiger, volgens mij een pluspunt voor de beginner.

WinRAR is commercieel, dus betalend. Het heeft een mooie GUI en weinig bugs. Het ondersteund veel minder formaten van PeaZip, maar is solide en gebruiksvriendelijk.
+1henk717
@sollitdude8 januari 2021 23:02
Deels wel deels niet, WinRAR is een compressie programma met hun eigen technieken en een geweldig goede SFX module. PeaZIP is geen compressie programma, maar een graphische schil voor veel andere compressie programma's. Onderhuids gebruiken ze 7-zip, UnRAR, FreeArc en een paar anderen.

Nadeel van PeaZIP is dat tot op heden ik altijd problemen met hun interface heb gehad, van archieven die niet compressen zoals ik verwachte tot errors bij het plaatsen van bestanden in mijn home folder.

Je bent beter af met de standaard schil van 7-zip ook al is dat wat minder mooi. WinRAR is beter dan beide vind ik zelf.
+1peazip
@henk7178 januari 2021 23:59
Hello, I'm sorry of the issues you experienced with the application; release 7.7.0 introduced many fixes and I hope you may enjoy a better experience in future with PeaZip.
+1henk717
@peazip9 januari 2021 03:41
Gave it a quick test and the drag and drop issues i had seem to be resolved, ill keep using it for a while and see if i run into issues where files i am trying to create are not being compressed as expected (Such as it compressing with full paths, incorrect paths or no paths at all).

If its stable i gladly switch, because i do like the interface better than 7-zip's as long as it is equally reliable.
+1peazip
@henk7179 januari 2021 11:55
I'm glad hearing about the positive test. About issues with paths, please note .zpaq format for the moment supports only full paths (I hope to work around this limitation in future).
+1Socket 1337
@peazip9 januari 2021 09:37
What can peazip do that 7zip cannot?
+1peazip
@Socket 13379 januari 2021 12:10
PeaZip started aiming to offer an unified GUI to various open source compression standards, so it supports formats managed by 7-Zip but also Brotli, FreeARC, *paq family, and Zstandard.

For 7Z format, it supports additional codecs which allows to use recent very fast (and efficient) compression algorithms such as FastLZMA2, Lizard, LZ4, LZ5, and already mentioned Brotly and Zstandard.

Also, the application provides some useful tools as archive conversion, capability to save tasks as scripts, secure deletion, two factor authentication (password and key file), file hashing (which was later added in 7-Zip but was lacking when I started the project), etc.
+1Visgek82
@sollitdude8 januari 2021 22:45
Nee. Voor mij en velen anderen is winrar nog steeds koning. Zie dat ook niet snel veranderen. Het kan wel hetzelfde, maar net zo fijn werken? Nee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Visgek82 op 8 januari 2021 22:46]

0SiGNe
@Visgek829 januari 2021 04:38
Voor eigen gebruik zal Winrar vast goed zijn, voor downloads vind ik het vaak een risico omdat er vaak virussen in zitten.
Maar goed, dat zal ook aan mijn downloads liggen en niet aan winrar.
Valt me wel op dat er vaak winrar voor gebruikt wordt en geen andere compressietools.
+1scholtnp
8 januari 2021 21:09
Fijn programma om dezelfde functionaliteit (tar,gzip) op Windows te kunnen gebruiken die ik op Linux gewend ben.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@scholtnp8 januari 2021 23:26
Ik ben benieuwd welke distro jij dan gebruikt, want zowat elke desktop environment heeft z'n eigen archief programma met basis-functionaliteit zoals inzien en uitpakken.
0sfranken
@RoestVrijStaal9 januari 2021 02:28
Dat zegt @scholtnp ook, dit bied voor hem dezelfde functionaliteit als op Linux.
+1scholtnp
@sfranken9 januari 2021 06:50
@RoestVrijStaal @sfranken Ik verwijs naar de functies, het converteren van bestanden naar tar formaat en het eventuele comprimeren naar gzip formaat. Dat kan niet default met een verse Windows OS installatie. Dat elke Linux distributie een andere GUI applicatie heeft maakt mij niets uit, ik gebruik vrijwel alleen de commandline hiervoor.

Ter info: ik gebruik privé distro's van Ubuntu / Debian en voor werk Red Hat en CentOS (die laatste meestal in VirtualBox)

[Reactie gewijzigd door scholtnp op 9 januari 2021 06:56]

0beerse

@RoestVrijStaal11 januari 2021 12:41
Ver voor linux was het tar-gzip formaat onder unix al een begrip: Tar om een tape-archive te maken en gnu-zip om het te comprimeren. Geheel in unix-style (small-is-beautifull) het archiveren en comprimeren gescheiden.

Tegenwoordig zijn er veel meer tools die met nog meer formaten overweg kunnen maar onder unix en linux is het tar-gzip formaat heer en meester: Het wordt ook veel gebruikt als onderdeel van weer andere formaten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

