Versie 20.1 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2025 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20.1 “ulyssa”. Linux Mint 20.1 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop experience more comfortable.

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit: