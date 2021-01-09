Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Linux Mint 20.1

Linux Mint logo (79 pix) Versie 20.1 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2025 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 20.1 “ulyssa” released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20.1 “ulyssa”. Linux Mint 20.1 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop experience more comfortable.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

System requirements:
  • 1GB RAM (2GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
  • 15GB of disk space (20GB recommended).
  • 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).

Linux Mint

Versienummer 20.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Mint
Download https://www.linuxmint.com/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-01-2021 11:43
23 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

09-01-2021 • 11:43

23 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Linux Mint

Update-historie

07-01 Linux Mint 20.3 48
07-'21 Linux Mint 20.2 21
01-'21 Linux Mint 20.1 23
06-'20 Linux Mint 20.0 70
12-'19 Linux Mint 19.3 24
08-'19 Linux Mint 19.2 113
07-'19 Linux Mint 19.2 bèta 10
12-'18 Linux Mint 19.1 24
07-'18 Linux Mint 19 60
11-'17 Linux Mint 18.3 45
Meer historie

Lees meer

Linux Mint

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
-123023+112+20+30Ongemodereerd10
Wijzig sortering
+1S.J.Onnie
9 januari 2021 13:25
Jaren geleden al met Mint gewerkt en eigenlijk alleen overgestapt naar Ubuntu omdat die sneller is/was met updates. De laatste jaren met veel plezier met Ubuntu gewerkt (LTS releases) maar kreeg een steeds grotere weerstand tegen snaps. Zal niets mis mee zijn maar ik hou niet zo van ongebreideld opslaggebruik. Dan was ik wel bij Windows gebleven. De flatpaks van Mint zijn iets makkelijker te verwijderen :)

Eens met @bok001 dat Mint (ook) prima geschikt is voor de gevorderde/expert user. Laat ik mezelf voorzichtig tot de gevorderde gebruiker rekenen :+
+1FreshMaker
@S.J.Onnie9 januari 2021 13:57
Zelf hier een 'beginner', ondanks dat ik alleen mijn werkstation (nog0 op Windows heb staan
p mijn opslag en test servers gebruik ik de LTS serverversies van Ubuntu, al gaat de configuratie vooral met google + knippen en plakken van de commando's :+

Ondertussen wel onderweg om mijn eigen desktop naar Mint om te zetten.
Kom er alleen nog niet uit welke versie, Mate of Cinnamon
+1Aegir81
@FreshMaker9 januari 2021 14:08
Begin met Mate en installer de Cinnamon-DE er gewoon bij. Dan kun je elke keer bij het inloggen kiezen. Na enkele dagen/weken zul je ongetwijfeld een voorkeur krijgen ;-)

Ubuntu Mate heeft trouwens ook een erg actieve ontwikkeling: https://ubuntu-mate.org

Een van de ontwikkelaars is Martin Wimpress, ook werkzaam bij Ubuntu als directeur van de desktopomgeving.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@Aegir819 januari 2021 14:20
Ik zou persoonlijk niet kiezen om twee omgevingen te installeren. Je krijgt ook 'gratis' alle extra meuk van deze omgevingen mee. Bijvoorbeeld heeft Cinnamon Nemo als file manager en Mate heeft (dacht ik) Nautilus. Mate en Cinnamon tegelijk heeft nog niet zoveel impact, maar zodra je denkt een KDE omgeving erbij te toveren dan is jouw startmenu maal twee gegroeid.

Wat ik zou doen is kijken welke omgeving je het meest aanstaat. Mocht je toch denken dat het niet naar jouw wens is dan kan je altijd nog een andere erbij installeren en de oude eruit gooien. Tussen Cinnamon en Mate kan dat makkelijk, KDE is weer een ander verhaal (gezien dat niet alles verwijderd wordt).
0Aegir81
@Anoniem: 1000479 januari 2021 18:29
Ik zou ze ook niet allebei houden, maar om ze te testen en te vergelijken lijkt het me wel handig. Heb dat zelf ook een tijdje gedaan in Ubuntu. Uiteindelijk heb ik daar voor het standaard Gnome 3 gekozen met wat extensies en in Elementary OS verander ik eigenlijk niets. Dat vind ik meteen prima.
+1Slay68
@FreshMaker9 januari 2021 15:14
Ben zelf eerst met Cinnamon begonnen, later geswitched naar Mate. Cinnamon is misschien even iets gelikter, maar gebruikt wel wat meer resources. Draai deze als virtuele machine en kon hier niet al te veel GB aan toewijzen, ik meen 1 à 2 GB. En dat gaat iig met Mate net wat soepeler.
+1FreshMaker
@Slay689 januari 2021 15:28
Mijn main desktop is een i3 8100 series, met 16GB dus qua resources kan dat nog prima mee
Ik wil inderdaad ook liever lean en praktisch als mix.

Zonder teveel aan windows-haat te doen, is mijn eerste stap op een nieuwe install zoveel mogelijk deïnstalleren aan meegeleverde 'extra's'

* FreshMaker gaat Cinnamon een test geven, mijn W10 installatie is ondertussen overgezet naar een proxmox container, en draait soepeltjes als VM voor de noodzakelijke backup
+1Aegir81
9 januari 2021 12:31
Nog steeds een erg toegankelijke distributie voor nieuwkomers van Windows. Al vind ik het wat jammer dat Snaps standaard niet geïnstalleerd kunnen worden.

Zelf gebruik ik Ubuntu/Elementary OS met veel plezier omdat ze allebei met veel zorg afgewerkt zijn. Ubuntu heeft ook de beste support online via AskUbuntu.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@Aegir819 januari 2021 12:43
snapd is te gebruiken door één bestand te hernoemen/te verwijderen. Inderdaad niet standaard, maar met 1 minuut gefikst. Persoonlijk vind ik Mint veel beter en soepeler werken dan Ubuntu en Mint is ook de distro waar mijn eigen PC op draait. Niet alleen toegankelijk voor nieuwkomers, maar zeker ook voor de gevorderde/expert user.
+1Bux666
9 januari 2021 15:32
Blijft mijn favoriete OS! Heb het ondertussen op zo'n beetje alle computers in mijn omgeving geïnstalleerd (allemaal van Windows over gegaan) en zelfs de grootste digibeet kan er mee uit de voeten.
Ik kies altijd voor Cinnamon, omdat die desktop environment van het Mint team zelf is én er het meest gelikt uitziet.
0flojisan
@Bux66610 januari 2021 10:37
Helemaal mee eens.
+1Henkie-Jan
9 januari 2021 16:17
Ben nu inmiddels ruim een jaar een Linux Mint gebruiker en wil niks anders meer. Het werkt gewoon zoals het moet. Als je wil hobbyen moet je vaak een virtuele machine installeren in Windows voor Linux en hoeft ook niet meer. De laptop blijft snel. Bijna alle hardware wordt ondersteunt (helaas de fingerprint reader van mijn Delll niet). Updates duren inderdaad even soms wel erg lang. Deze versie had al voor kerst uit moeten komen wat ik begreep,

Inmiddels via deze stappen vandaag zonder problemen geupgrade naar Mint 20.1.
+1WRT54G
9 januari 2021 17:33
Blijft een prima OS wat mij betreft.
Echter mis ik Wayland ondersteuning. Ik ben bezig met een touchscreen device en dan werkt het met Wayland toch een stuk beter...
+1Qalo
10 januari 2021 00:03
Zelf heb ik in het verleden Linux Mint veelvuldig gebruikt, maar op een gegeven moment vond ik de distro "saai" worden (in de goede zin des woords). Toen ik begin vorig jaar via mijn broer een nieuwe computer kreeg en daar mijn dagelijkse driver van wilde maken heb ik daar een dualboot van Linux Mint en Windows 10 op gekwakt. Omdat deze machine mijn werkpaard zou worden (óók voor mijn werk) en ik behoefte had aan een stabiel lopend OS ben ik toch weer voor Linux Mint gegaan op die machine. En daar heb ik tot op de dag van vandaag geen spijt van gehad. Nu inmiddels een jaar verder, en ik heb nog niet één glitch erop gezien.

Anders was het met Windows 10 op de andere partitie, die ik al voor de tweede keer opnieuw moest installeren omdat ik problemen kreeg bij het updaten. Let wel: op een nagenoeg schone installatie met alléén Firefox, Thunderbird, LibreOffice en MS Office erop geïnstalleerd. Desondanks alleen maar gesodemieter met foutmeldingen na updates. Om moe van te worden! Op het moment van schrijven zit ik een image terug te zetten omdat een update voor de zoveelste keer dwars zit en zich niet wil laten installeren. Advies van Microsoft was ook: schone installatie omdat de problemen onoplosbaar bleken. Problemen deden zich ook voor bij anderen, dus ik was niet de enige!

Wat wil ik hiermee zeggen? Nooit gezeik gehad met Linux Mint (terwijl ik er intensief en bijna dagelijks mee werk!), en alleen maar gezeik met Windows 10! Wil je een OS die staat als een huis (*), dan heb je aan Linux Mint een goeie! Zelf draai ik de Xfce-smaak, mijn favoriete desktopomgeving.

(*) = mits je niet gaat zitten kloten met allerlei vage PPA's en zooi die je installatie naar de klote helpt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 10 januari 2021 00:07]

0bytemaster460
10 januari 2021 11:08
Gisteren geüpgraded van 19.3 naar 20.1 maar helaas wederom gesodemieter met de Nvidia driver. Onder 19.3 werkte het na wat customizing. Er zijn allerlei goede instructies om het werkend onder 20.1 maar die hebben bij mij nog niet gewerkt. Het is wel heel jammer dat veelgebruikte Nvidiakaarten zo moeilijk aan de gang te krijgen zijn. Men wil juist de Windows-gebruiker laagdrempelig laten overstappen naar Linux en vervolgens moet die aan de slag met het verwijderen van libraries, toevoegen van repositories, PPA en het gebruik van specifieke kernelversies.
0GeroldM
@bytemaster46011 januari 2021 00:43
Je klaagzang gaat iets teveel over Linux in het algemeen en Mint in het bijzonder. Heb zelf geen tot amper problemen ondervonden voor Linux ondersteuning (Ubuntu, ElementaryOS, Pop!_OS en Deepin) met videokaarten van andere merken. Zelfs met oudere NVidia modellen en modellen in hun goedkope segment is ondersteuning al aanwezig op gemakkelijk genoeg werkend te krijgen.

Je zou de schuld eerder bij NVidia dan Linux neer moeten leggen, aangezien NVidia diegene is die moeilijk doet. Andere merken ondersteunen Linux veel beter. Om NVidia kaarten aan de gang te krijgen in Linux is vaak het werk van een hobbyist. Die vaak maar 1 computer heeft om te testen en zijn/haar Linux omgeving is voorzien van specifieke software om dit voor elkaar te krijgen. En dat zal jij op jouw computer zoveel mogelijk gelijk moeten zien te trekken.

Zo is helaas de gang van zaken, want van NVidia kan en hoef je maar weinig te verwachten.

Dat kan je zien als een Linux probleem, en helemaal ongelijk heb je daar niet in, maar NVidia is voor minstens 80% de oorzaak van alle problemen.

Goed, dat mag dan wel mijn n=1 ervaring zijn, maar heb het donkerbruine vermoeden dat ik er niet ver langs zit. Nu zitten er in mijn servers en werkstations alleen goedkope, passief gekoelde videokaartjes, want absoluut geen gaming. Dus kan ik er rooskleuriger tegenaan kijken, maar denk het niet.
0bytemaster460
@GeroldM11 januari 2021 10:07
Ik heb helemaal geen klaagzang over Linux. Een heel groot deel van de markt heeft nu eenmaal een nvidiakaart en het is gewoon jammer dat bij een distributie waarbij alles voor 99% direct out of the box werkt iets als een essentiële en veelgebruikte vgakaart dan niet werkt. Voor veel mogelijke overstappers zal het een showstopper zijn en zullen Mint direct weer verwerpen. Dat is gewoon jammer want verder is het een uitstekend product. Het is een kleine moeite om de juiste driver in het installatieproces te slipstreamen en als dat vanwege licenties niet mag zou men een installatiewizard kunnen toevoegen of een degelijke handleiding kunnen publiceren hoe je het moet doen. Zo spannend is het niet. Je kunt het gewoon scripten, dus linuxgoeroe hoef je er niet voor te zijn. Nu zwerven er op fora allerlei instructies in Linuxjargon rond waar een overstapper naar Mint gewoon niet uitkomt.
0Uruk-Hai
@bytemaster46011 januari 2021 07:52
Als Nvidia je ding is is het misschien de moeite waard om naar Pop-OS met de proprietary NVIDIA driver preinstalled te kijken.
0bytemaster460
@Uruk-Hai11 januari 2021 10:14
Bedankt, maar je krijgt het wel voor elkaar in Mint. Het is alleen jammer dat het niet out of the box werkt. Mint is DE Linux distributie bij uitstek voor mensen die willen overstappen op Linux en voor hen is het dan een domper dat de vgakaart niet werkt. Bij mij werkt het weer maar dat heeft me wel een halve zondag gekost. Een overstapper gooit het bijltje er dan bij neer.
0Uruk-Hai
@bytemaster46011 januari 2021 15:47
Mint is DE Linux distributie bij uitstek voor mensen die willen overstappen op Linux
Dat is een beetje een gevaarlijke aanname.

Mijn ervaring met Linux distributies is namelijk dat het heel erg persoonlijk is welke je de beste Linux distributie vindt. Je kunt niet zomaar voor andere mensen gaan beslissen wat voor hen het allerbeste is.

Volgens dit (waarschijnlijk verouderde) artikel staat Linux Mint op de 13e plaats en Pop-OS op 24:

https://www.slant.co/vers...51/~linux-mint_vs_pop-_os

Maar als je verder kijkt dan dat en het lijstje van de pluspunten van Pop_OS er even bij pakt:
A separate NVIDIA version

Most linux distros seem to hate Nvidia's graphics cards e.g. Fedora and OpenSUSE. System76 have decided to be kind. They have decided to form a good relationship with Nvidia fans and Nvidia itself. By creating a separate installation media that is dedicated for providing support to Nvidia's graphics cards. Even going as far as putting Nvidia's driver updates on Pop!_Shop for users to easily access and install.
Optimized for modern hardware

Whereas normally, to use a brand new computer with a Linux OS, you would typically try to use unstable and sometimes buggy drivers - or struggle without hardware support until a stable release comes along.
Ready to play games, out of the box

If you still miss how easy it was to just click-install and play games in Windows, Pop! will give you that similar expectation.
Dit lijken mij toch wel punten waar een beginner erg blij van wordt.
0bytemaster460
@Uruk-Hai11 januari 2021 17:59
De vraag in het artikel is “wat is de beste Linux distribution voor desktops” en niet “wat is de beste distro voor Windows-gebruikers die een overstap naar Linux willen maken”. Wat die laatste vraag betreft weet ik toch echt zeker dat Mint Cinnamon (bijna) bovenaan staat.
0lachendearend67
@bytemaster46015 januari 2021 06:36
Geen idee wat er bij jou dan fout gaat. Ik werk al 10 jaar met verschillende Nvidia kaarten. Nog nooit problemen mee gehad. Zowel met Linux mint of Ubuntu. Of met een andere distro altijd goed
0bytemaster460
@lachendearend6715 januari 2021 09:36
Ik ben absoluut niet de enige. Het is een bekend probleem. Het is ook gewoon op te lossen, maar het jammer dat de oplossing niet gewoon in het installatieproces verwerkt is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True