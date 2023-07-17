Software-update: Linux Mint 21.2

Linux Mint logo Versie 21.2 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu Linux gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2027 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 21 "Victoria" released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria”. Linux Mint 21.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2027. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

System requirements:

  • 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
  • 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
  • 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press Alt to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).

Qalo
17 juli 2023 23:18
Ik heb Linux Mint 21.2 Xfce zonet gedownload, en ik ga 'm vannacht even installeren. Sinds ik deze huidige computer heb waarop ik dit tik (januari 2020) staat Linux Mint 19.3 (Tricia), inmiddels end-of-life sinds een tijdje. Het is mijn dagelijkse computer c.q. "werkpaard", dus ik moest een rotsvast, betrouwbaar systeem hebben zonder teveel poespas. Maar dan wel met actuele software. Linux Mint is "saai" (in de goede zin des woords), en dat moet ik juist hebben. Ik had ook voor Debian kunnen gaan, maar daar kost het iets meer moeite om actuele software te draaien. Het was gewoon een keuze. Niks ten nadele van Debian of zo.

Ik ga met pijn in het hart afscheid nemen van Tricia, want ik heb er sinds het geïnstalleerd is nog niet één issue ermee gehad. Nada, niks, njet. In tegenstelling tot het nauwelijks gebruikte Win10 op de andere partitie, die ik alleen maar opstartte voor te updaten, maar bij praktisch elke update problemen had. Let wel: een zowat schone Win10 installatie met alleen Firefox, LibreOffice en Thunderbird erop geïnstalleerd, verder niks. Maar tóch gezeik steeds. Maar Linux Mint... nooit problemen. Het draaide ALTIJD. En zonder rare quirks of iets dergelijks. En ik had best een aantal PPA's toegevoegd (LibreOffice PPA, KeepassXC PPA, VeraCrypt PPA et.cetera). Ik heb zelden zo'n stabiel OS gedraaid als Linux Mint 19.3. Ik neem daar mijn petje voor af.

Win10 ga ik eerst even klonen met CloneZilla, vervolgens nieuwe, grotere SSD erin, Win10 terug zetten, Fedora 38 op de tweede partitie, en Linux Mint op de derde partitie. Dat wordt een mooi stelletje. Win10 is voor mij het minst belangrijke, want daar ga ik toch niet mee door. Het is alleen maar bedoeld zodat ik offline kan werken op Office 2016 (bij hoge uitzondering). Linux Mint en Fedora zijn op deze PC gewoon keihard de baas. :)
ookhoi @Qalo18 juli 2023 09:16
Het is mijn dagelijkse computer c.q. "werkpaard", dus ik moest een rotsvast, betrouwbaar systeem hebben zonder teveel poespas. Maar dan wel met actuele software.
https://nixos.org/ :Y)
Kaastosti 17 juli 2023 09:14
Draai al jaren een Mint variant in Virtualbox :) Inderdaad qua interface redelijk vergelijkbaar met Windows (10). Fijne distro, goed om mee te beginnen.

Het blijft Linux, dus je moet je wel een klein beetje willen verdiepen in hoe de boel werkt. In een VM is dat wellicht nog iets lastiger, maar uiteindleijk komt het altijd wel goed. Alleen gaming he...
RoyTrenneman @Kaastosti17 juli 2023 09:43
...
Het blijft Linux, dus je moet je wel een klein beetje willen verdiepen in hoe de boel werkt. In een VM is dat wellicht nog iets lastiger, maar uiteindleijk komt het altijd wel goed. Alleen gaming he...
Ik gebruik al jaren Linux, maar dit commentaar slaat op elke overstap. Ik moest recent met Windows 10 werken en ik word er niet vrolijk van, ik vind de leercurve stijl. Zeker als ik het vergelijk hoe ik vorig jaar ineens op een mac moest werken. Hoewel verschillend, kwam ik er vrij snel uit hoe ik mijn doelen kon bereiken, iets dat ik niet bij Windows heb. Zo erg dat ik bepaalde dingen, maar opgegeven heb, tot ik weer terug kan naar Linux.

Overigens is mijn ervaring dat Linux een stuk plezieriger werkt in een VM dan Windows, zeker als het gaat om graphische uitdagingen (drivers ed.)

Dat gezegd hebbende, eenieder heeft recht op zijn eigen voorkeuren en behoeftes, maar dat je moet verdiepen in een OS, als je er meer mee wilt doen dan browsen is evident voor elk OS. Ik geloof niet in een beter, laat staan beste OS, alles valt en staat met het gebruik en persoonlijke voorkeuren. Gewenning is hier ook een belangrijke factor in.
Kaastosti @RoyTrenneman17 juli 2023 09:57
Fair enough, voor elke overstap zul je tijd en moeite moeten steken in het leren van een nieuwe omgeving.

Mijn persoonlijke ervaring is dat je bij problemen met Linux sneller in het diepe wordt gegooid met terminal schermen en technische instructies. Daar moet je niet van schrikken, wat denk ik bij een groot deel van de gebruikers wel zo is.
dataindataout @Kaastosti17 juli 2023 11:25
De terminal is gewoon superkrachtig en zowat het enige dat op elke "Linux" hetzelfde is. Het is veel makkelijker om een paar terminalcommando's te geven dan screenshots. Je hebt waarschijnlijk niet eens hetzelfde thema of zelfs desktop environment als degene die je wil helpen. Een howto voor Windows is een slideshow van screenshots met "klik hier en nu daar", is dat zo veel makkelijker dan een paar commando's plakken? Wordt een gebruiker een betere Windowsgebruiker als je hem vertelt waar hij moet klikken? Een doorsnee Windowsgebruiker wordt ook ongemakkelijk als hij in de systeeminstellingen moet duiken, zelfs als dat grafisch is.
Kaastosti @dataindataout17 juli 2023 11:29
Oh zeker, uiteindelijk wordt alles dat je via de GUI doet natuurlijk ook gewoon vertaald naar een terminal commando dat wordt uitgevoerd.

Lastige van zo'n terminal commando is dat het vaak uit verschillende componenten bestaat die samenwerken. Met een schermpje heb je vaak wat meer overzicht en kun je een activiteit beter in context plaatsen, je weet ongeveer wat je doet. Zo'n commando vergt wat meer ontleding en begrip om te doorgronden.

Krachtig, zeker. Duidelijk, meh.
RoyTrenneman @Kaastosti17 juli 2023 10:26
Fair enough, voor elke overstap zul je tijd en moeite moeten steken in het leren van een nieuwe omgeving.

Mijn persoonlijke ervaring is dat je bij problemen met Linux sneller in het diepe wordt gegooid met terminal schermen en technische instructies. Daar moet je niet van schrikken, wat denk ik bij een groot deel van de gebruikers wel zo is.
Dat was vroeger zo, maar met Mint, maar ook bij Ubuntu kun je eigenlijk alles in de GUI. Of dat logisch is of efficiënt is weer een discussie op zich en is ook weer puur persoonlijk.

Bij problemen is de terminal soms handig of zelfs noodzakelijk, maar dat is bij Windows niet anders en moet de command prompt gebruikt worden (of dat is gewoon één van de eerste zoekresultaten, dan kan ook natuurlijk).

Maar je moet er inderdaad niet van schrikken, en het gewoon doen. Zolang mensen voordat ze iets gaan wijzigen er een gewoonte van maken om een restore point te maken is er (vrijwel) altijd een weg terug.
Magic Power @RoyTrenneman17 juli 2023 12:14
Het voordeel voor in ieder geval mij, en waarschijnlijk anderen, is dat ik groot ben geworden met MS-DOS, dus de command-line ben ik gewend. Plus, ik snap de command-line, ik weet hoe het werkt, en hoe ik het wel en niet moet gebruiken.

Dus als ik de command-line moet gebruiken, vind ik mijn weg er wel in. Plus dat ik het combineer met scriptjes maken om sommige dingen te vergemakkelijken/automatiseren.

Tegenwoordig kun je inderdaad veel in Linux doen, zonder dat je perse van de command-line gebruik moet maken. Ik zie het altijd zo: Je hebt taken die makkelijker gaan met de command-line dan met de GUI, en ook dingen die met GUI makkelijker zijn dan op de command-line. Net zoals dat je een muis en toetsenbord hebt, en dat een combinatie tussen deze twee het beste werkt: De muis en het toetsenbord gecombineerd daar gebruiken waar die het beste, voor jouw, werken.

En wat de command-line betreft: Kun je er mee werken, dan is het een pluspunt, en kun je sommige dingen in Linux makkelijker doen. Kun je er niet mee werken, dan doe je gewoon zoveel mogelijk via de GUI.

Wat ik een ieder die problemen met de command-line op Linux heeft wel aanraad: Leer in ieder geval hoe je een commando dat op een website staat kunt kopiëren en plakken op de command-line / in een terminal. Je hoeft niet te weten wat het doet om het toch te kunnen gebruiken. Zorg alleen wel dat het commando van een betrouwbare site of persoon af komt natuurlijk, je wilt zeker weten dat je de persoon of de website kunt vertrouwen. Een beetje vergelijkbaar als dat je op Windows zeker moet zijn dat je een persoon of website vertrouwd die je vraagt een .EXE uit te voeren. En als je het niet zeker weet, vraag mensen die je vertrouwd om advies.
rbr320 @Kaastosti17 juli 2023 12:06
Mijn persoonlijke ervaring is dat je bij problemen met Linux sneller in het diepe wordt gegooid met terminal schermen en technische instructies. Daar moet je niet van schrikken, wat denk ik bij een groot deel van de gebruikers wel zo is.
Ik snap wat je zegt, maar bekijk dit eens van de andere kant, namelijk vanuit het perspectief van de persoon die jouw probleem probeert op te lossen. Het kan in Windows al vreselijk frustrerend zijn om iemand door de GUI te leiden om bij de juiste optie te komen. Laat staan dat je dit gaat proberen in Linux, waar mensen keuze hebben uit verschillende desktop omgevingen die veelal anders werken en er anders uit kunnen zien. Volgens mij wordt Linux Mint bijvoorbeeld al standaard geleverd met 2 verschillende desktop omgevingen, namelijk Cinnamon en MATE, die beiden ook nog eens aan te passen zijn aan de wensen van de gebruiker.

Vergelijk dat met een enkel commando of klein script dat de gebruiker in de terminal moet uitvoeren en die de juiste optie(s) aanpast en dat werkt op elke Linux distributie, onafhankelijk van de gebruikte desktopomgeving of andere instellingen. Dan is vanuit het oogpunt van ondersteuning de keuze snel gemaakt.

Hetzelfde argument kan overigens worden gemaakt voor PowerShell in Windows, maar vanuit de historie is dat bij Windows gebruikers totaal niet ingeburgerd en zal dat dus minder snel worden geaccepteerd als acceptabele oplossing.
Cergorach @RoyTrenneman17 juli 2023 10:50
Tja, MacOS terminal lijkt dan ook verdomde veel op Unix => Linux. Toen ik 15+ jaar geleden een Mac moest ondersteunen was het de Unix kennis (van school) die ik bijna 15 jaar daarvoor had opgedaan (ook al had ik sinds die tijd gewerkt met Linux)...

Ik vermoed echter dat je op school, zeker ook bij IT opleidingen wordt doodgegooid met Windows en amper Linux, tenzij dat heel recent is veranderd. Ik verwacht dus dat je bijna altijd eerst overstapt van Windows naar Linux dan van Linux naar Windows. Hoogstens voor hele specifieke opleidingen dat ze Unix/Linux gebruiken, bij ons was het voor HTS vliegtuigbouwkunde Unix (vele jaren geleden). Bij grafische opleidingen toen Windows en Mac. En bij IT opleidingen voornamelijk Windows (wat 10+ jaar geleden ook nog steeds het geval was bij HBO).
dave_7698 @Kaastosti17 juli 2023 09:46
Ik lees vaak dat Linux Mint een goeie distro is voor beginners en ik gebruik het zelf ook zonder problemen (dual boot met Windows, nog nodig voor sommige programma's). Het werkt gewoon allemaal fijn en snel en zonder gedoe. Ik zou inmiddels ook zeggen dat Linux Mint 'out of the box' voor veel mensen een prima besturingssysteem is, ook zonder IT kennis.

Wat ik me echter afvraag is waarom Linux Mint vaak wordt afgedaan als starter/beginner distro. Is Mint niet goed genoeg voor ervaren gebruikers? Mis ik iets wat andere distro's kunnen? Zijn ervaren Linux gebruikers na een tijdje zat van Mint?

Ben benieuwd of iemand met veel Linux ervaring me dit kan uitleggen!
Nonstop decay @dave_769817 juli 2023 10:27
Ik gebruik al jaren Linux Mint. In de tussentijd heb ik ook andere distro's geprobeerd, thuis en op werk. (Kubuntu, Fedora, Manjaro, Deepin, openSUSE.) En ik heb Linux Mint geïstalleerd bij m'n schoonouders die er ook redelijk mee uit de voeten kunnen. Linux Mint is misschien niet heel vernieuwend en sexy; men zegt dat het 'gewoon werkt'. Als je niet veel vrije tijd hebt om zelf de debuggen etc. is dat ook gewoon fijn. En veel games werken prima via Steam of Lutris, dus dual boot heb ik al lang niet meer.

Ik ben nog steeds tevreden met Mint en ga me eens verdiepen of deze update de moeite waard is. :)
dataindataout @Nonstop decay17 juli 2023 11:34
Een nadeel van Mint vroeger was dat het moeilijk was om naar de volgende versie te upgraden, eigenlijk moest je een nieuwe install doen om het goed te hebben. Als je de volledige levensduur van de versie uit deed had je ook veel verouderde packages. Ik heb systemen waar jaren Mint op gedraaid heeft, dus meerdere versies na elkaar en dat vond ik toch jammer, terwijl het duidelijk een bewuste keuze is van Mint, wat ik goed begrijp. Nu ben ik voor die systemen terug op Ubuntu of veranderd naar Endeavour OS. Heel dat Snapverhaal boeit me niet zo echt en Ubuntu is niet echt flitsend op wat tragere hardware maar over het algemeen werkt het wel gewoon en de upgrades naar nieuwe versies gaan veel vlotter.
Uruk-Hai @dave_769817 juli 2023 10:19
Wat ik me echter afvraag is waarom Linux Mint vaak wordt afgedaan als starter/beginner distro.
Ik denk zelf puur het uiterlijk. Het lijkt op het eerste gezicht sprekend op Windows 10, wat de gevoelsmatige overgang een stuk makkelijker maakt.

Antwoord op al je andere vragen: dat is iets heel persoonlijks.
Ervaren gebruikers hebben er doorgaans een historie van distro hoppen opzitten en tijdens dat distro hoppen ontwikkeld iedereen andere voorkeuren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 22:53]

youridv1 @Kaastosti17 juli 2023 09:16
Ligt een beetje aan de games die je speelt :) Valve pusht linux gaming hard vanwege de steamdeck, dus steam games werken met de dag beter.

Alleen ja als je valorant wil kunnen spelen, zoals ik, dan is enige vorm van linux gelijk een no go. Heb wel een tijdje dual boot gedraaid, maar eigenlijk game ik tegenwoordig alleen nog maar op mijn pc, dus dan heeft het ook geen zin
dataindataout @youridv117 juli 2023 11:29
Ik ben een sporadische of casual gamer, als een spel niet werkt speel ik iets anders. Vroeger was het vervelend dat net dat ene spel niet werkte omdat mijn vrienden dat op dat moment aan het spelen waren en ik niet kon meedoen dan. Ondertussen werken heel veel spellen gewoon wel en nu speel ik vaker singleplayer dus dan maakt het niet echt uit of ik nu spel A of spel X speel, mijn Steam library zit zo vol met ongespeelde games dat ik zelfs na mijn pensioen nog niet uitgespeeld raak.
youridv1 @dataindataout17 juli 2023 11:45
Dat lijkt me een use case die prima op linux werkt ja.

Ik ben lijnrecht het tegenovergestelde. Ik speelde vroeger veel singe player story games maar tegenwoordig speel ik bijna alleen nog maar multiplayer shooters en coop games
Magic Power @youridv117 juli 2023 12:21
De meeste Coop games lijken trouwens wel te werken op Linux. Speel veel met vrienden Coop, en de meeste games werkt daar gewoon bij. Een aantal daarvan spelen we zelfs gemod. Het zijn voor nu voornamelijk de games die een AntiCheat hebben ingebouwd die problemen kunnen geven.
youridv1 @Magic Power17 juli 2023 12:23
Coop kan werken ja. Again, ik speel hoofdzakelijk valorant en die anticheat doet het niet op linux.
MacPoedel @youridv117 juli 2023 15:59
Dit is nu heel makkelijk voor mij om te zeggen aangezien ik geen Valorant speel en ook geen vrienden heb die het spelen, maar er zijn andere games in het genre waarbij de anticheat wel Linux ondersteunt, die geen rootkit-level anticheat nodig hebben (https://areweanticheatyet.com/) . Los van de Linux ondersteuning wil ik dat soort anticheat gewoon niet op mijn systeem (ik heb ook nog een Windows bak).
youridv1 @MacPoedel17 juli 2023 18:31
Dat is zeer zeker waar. Maar de game is het doel en het OS is slechts een middel. Ik ga geen concessies doen aan mijn ervaring doen om maar bij Linux te kunnen blijven.
Als een OS iets niet support op de een of andere manier dan is dat hun probleem en niet dat van mij, dus game ik op windows.
Ozymandias @dataindataout17 juli 2023 13:34
Ik heb ze op z'n minst uitgeprobeerd, er zijn maar weinig games die ik langere tijd heb gespeeld. Ik voel me op een of andere manier schuldiger over de ongelezen boeken in mijn boekenkast. :|
hatross 17 juli 2023 08:51
Voor windows gebruikers/verlaters is dit een hele fijne Linux distributie om mee te beginnen. Ik draai de Cinnamon variant al jaren op de de huiskamer machine (stokoude Dell XPS 17" laptop met een 2e gen. i7) voor mail en internet en office werk. Deze site heeft mij enorm geholpen bij installatie en onderhoud van het systeem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hatross op 22 juli 2024 22:53]

Falco @hatross17 juli 2023 09:23
Goede site inderdaad, ook voor (*)Ubuntu distros, de site is er ook in het Nederlands.

https://makkelijkelinuxtips.blogspot.com/p/1.html
hatross @hatross19 juli 2023 09:07
Gisteren vanuit updater upgrade naar Mint 21.2 Cinnamon gedaan, ging foutloos en binnen een kwartier.
Uruk-Hai 17 juli 2023 09:14
Cinnamon is mijn favoriete Linux distributie en ook degene die ik aan derden aan zou raden, omdat het uiterlijk er van sterk overeenkomt met Windows 10, maar ook omdat op de website van Linux Mint heel duidelijk in de release notes vermeld staat hoe lang een versie van updates wordt voorzien.
Duckman51 @Uruk-Hai17 juli 2023 11:47
Cinnamon is geen distributie maar een desktop omgeving :)
Uruk-Hai @Duckman5117 juli 2023 14:06
Linux Mint Cinnamon bedoelde ik. Dat is wel degelijk een distributie.
jpsch 17 juli 2023 09:22
Moet je hier geen 64 bit processor voor hebben?
BadPappa @jpsch17 juli 2023 09:43
Yep, net als bij Windows, de recente versies van Linux Mint zijn alleen voor 64 bits processoren uitgebracht. Oudere versies zijn wel te vinden die 32 bits ondersteunen maar worden niet meer ondersteund/onderhouden, psies als bij Windows dus. Ik gebruik overigens al jaren Linux Mint, afgestapt van Ubuntu. Zeeer tevreden en ik steun ook deze distro dan ook met een donatie eens in de zoveel tijd. Wil nooit meer terug naar Windows. Ik wacht nu alleen nog even af tot de upgrade-tool voor deze versie beschikbaar komt en dan doe ik de upgrade naar 21.2. Het mooie is weer dat deze versie probleemloos 5 jaar blijft werken met de laatste updates, fixes etc. Dus dan is het weer tijd voor een donatie als de upgrade rond is. Voor wat, hoort wat.
Jeldert @jpsch17 juli 2023 09:44
Klopt, maar iedereen heeft dat tegenwoordig toch wel?
jpsch @Jeldert17 juli 2023 09:59
Nee, ik niet. Niet op elke computer.
youridv1 @jpsch17 juli 2023 11:49
Dan wordt het tijd om over te stappen. De laatste exclusief 32 bit x86 processors rolden van de band in 2010. Zelfs als je nu het aller goedkoopste van het goedkoopste koopt qua processor, moederbord en ram ben je oneindig veel sneller en veel zuiniger waardoor je al het uitgegeven geld weer terug verdient. Bovendien kun je dan op die pc ook gewoon een modern OS gebruiken

Zelfs de meeste linux distro's hebben 32 bit gedropt. Ik snap dat je lang met je hardware wil doen, maar het begint tijd te worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 22 juli 2024 22:53]

jpsch @youridv117 juli 2023 12:06
Hoezo over te stappen? Ooit van retro computing gehoord?
youridv1 @jpsch17 juli 2023 12:07
Waarom dan hier vragen of deze distro op 32 bit werkt? Er is weinig retro aan een moderne distro draaien. Dat is weinig meer dan voor de hobby een slechtere, inefficientere ervaring hebben. Als ik aan retro computing denk, dan denk ik aan retro hardware en software

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 22 juli 2024 22:53]

Zidane007nl @jpsch17 juli 2023 15:00
Als je nog een 32-bit Linux OS wilt gebruiken, dan kan je o.a. voor LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zidane007nl op 22 juli 2024 22:53]

scholtnp @jpsch17 juli 2023 12:42
Als je echt nog 32-bits hardware wilt/moet gebruiken dan heb je met Anti-X Linux nog een redelijk bij de tijdse variant. Vorig jaar heb ik het nog op een oude bedrijfslaptop uit 2006 gezet.
Default staan dan vaak de lichtere varianten van applicaties geïnstalleerd.
jpsch @scholtnp17 juli 2023 12:55
Zet 'm op de lijst.
robvh99 17 juli 2023 19:18
Is er van mint eigenlijk ook een server editie (dus volledig zonder desktop)?
Ik wil eigenlijk wel van Ubuntu server af, maar voor deze systemen heb ik geen behoefte aan een grafische omgeving.
jayjay_seal @robvh9917 juli 2023 19:47
Helaas nog niet... ik wacht daar ook op.... al jaren tevreden over dit OS... Alleen op mijn werk gebruik ik nog Windows en erger me dood aan Windows....
mutley69 @jayjay_seal17 juli 2023 20:03
Inderdaad - ik ken het gevoel. Elke avond lekker relaxen op ons linux-bakje! Smakelijk.
marktweakt 17 juli 2023 11:34
Een half jaar geleden overgestapt van Ubuntu naar Mint. Mam-oh-man wat een pareltje is dit. _/-\o_

Open source community software op z'n best!
Bux666 17 juli 2023 13:31
Ik gebruik Linux Mint (Cinnamon) al jaren naar volle tevredenheid. Super stabiel, alles werkt direct en nooit een vastloper of gedoe. Voornamelijk voor ontwikkelwerk, maar ook administratie en soms wat videobewerking. Draaide daarvoor Windows 8.1 met Classic Shell om die vervelende Windows quirks ongedaan te maken. Nooit meer teruggekeken.
Om mij heen heb ik ook iedereen aan LM gekregen, en iedereen is er uitermate tevreden over. Echt hulde aan dit Open Source project!
Bitzer 17 juli 2023 14:59
Wat mij stoort is dat onderhand vele GB's worden ingenomen voor alle themes en wallpapers. Maak die dan optioneel zodat wie dat wil het gewoon kan downloaden en de installatie niet gebukt gaat onder onnodige ballast.
Exirion 17 juli 2023 19:22
Helaas wil Linux Mint nog niks van ARM64-support weten, dus ik ben na jaren Linux Mint weer terug naar Debian (met MATE) overgestapt omdat ik nu Linux met praktisch native speed op m'n ARM Macbook kan draaien. Hopelijk komt het besef van de relevantie van ARM snel.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

