Versie 21.2 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu Linux gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2027 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria”. Linux Mint 21.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2027. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

System requirements: