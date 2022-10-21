Software-update: Ubuntu 22.10

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 22.10 van Linuxdistributie Ubuntu is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Deze versies worden negen maanden ondersteund. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 22.10 heeft codenaam Kinetic Kudu meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 5.19 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 43 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden en op onze eigen voorpagina. De volledige release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen in versie 22.10:

Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) Released

Ubuntu 22.10, codenamed “Kinetic Kudu”, is here. This release continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, partnering with the community and our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs.

Ubuntu Desktop 22.10 users will benefit from the refinements in GNOME 43, including GTK4 theming for improved performance and consistency. Quick Settings now provide faster access to commonly used options such as wifi, bluetooth, dark mode and power settings.

The Pipewire audio platform broadens support for audio devices and provides a step up in bluetooth connectivity, delivering improved performance for video conferencing. Linux 5.19 improves the power performance of Intel devices and now includes multithreaded decompression on Ubuntu to improve multi-core desktop snap performance.

OpenSSH in Ubuntu 22.10 is configured by default to use systemd socket activation, meaning that sshd will not be started until an incoming connection request is received. This reduces the memory footprint of Ubuntu Server on smaller devices, VMs or LXD containers. Ubuntu 22.10 also comes with a new debuginfod service to help developers and admins debug programs shipped with Ubuntu. Debugging tools like gdb will automatically download the required debug symbols over HTTPS.

The Ubuntu graphics stack transition to kms means developers can run Pi-based graphical applications using frameworks like Qt outside of a desktop session and without Pi specific drivers. This complements expanded support for a range of embedded displays for the Raspberry Pi, including the Inky eInk HAT series, Hyperpixel range and the Raspberry Pi Official Touchscreen.

The Ubuntu Kernel has been updated to the 5.19 based Linux kernel and our default toolchain has moved to the gcc 12.2.0 release with glibc 2.36.

The newest Ubuntu Budgie, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity and Xubuntu are also being released today. More details can be found for these at their individual release notes under the Official Flavours section.

Maintenance updates will be provided for 9 months for all flavours releasing with 22.10.

Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu desktop

Versienummer 22.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://www.ubuntu.com/download/desktop
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

19-04 Ubuntu 25.04 1
10-10 Ubuntu 24.10 15
08-'24 Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS 47
04-'24 Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 11
02-'24 Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS 76
10-'23 Ubuntu 23.10 20
08-'23 Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS 46
04-'23 Ubuntu 23.04 51
02-'23 Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS 39
10-'22 Ubuntu 22.10 14
Meer historie

Reacties (14)

Choenzer 21 oktober 2022 11:53
Gebouwd op de Linux 5.19 kernel, die binnen een paar weken end-of-life status krijgt. 9 maanden security updates is wel nog lang genoeg om het tot de volgende release van 23.04 uit te houden.
En je kan natuurlijk handmatig upgraden naar Linux 6 kernel.
rbr320 @Choenzer21 oktober 2022 12:17
Canonical ondersteund de kernel die ze meeleveren met een release voor de volledige looptijd van deze release. Dus als de kernel versie eerder end-of-life is bij de Linux kernel developers, wat echt wel vaker gebeurd, dan zorgt Canonical voor het backporten van security patches en bugfixes.

Om het zichzelf iets makkelijker te maken op dit gebied zullen ze voor een LTS release van Ubuntu liever ook een LTS release van de Linux kernel kiezen, mits er daar recent een van is uitgebracht op het moment dat er een Ubuntu LTS release aan komt.
TheVivaldi @rbr32021 oktober 2022 12:26
Dat zou je denken, maar aan de andere kant doet/deed Canonical dat met andere dingen ook niet. Zo hadden ze bij alle LTS'en bijvoorbeeld ook kunnen kiezen voor Firefox ESR, die langer ondersteund wordt, maar dat hebben ze nooit gedaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 23 juli 2024 00:41]

RuddyMysterious @TheVivaldi22 oktober 2022 19:47
Brr, Firefox ESR, dat loopt veel te vaak achter op de reguliere releases waardoor je maandenlang extra kan moeten wachten op nieuwe features.
TheVivaldi @RuddyMysterious22 oktober 2022 20:22
Je bedoelt net zoals nagenoeg alle andere software in Ubuntu LTS?
RuddyMysterious @TheVivaldi22 oktober 2022 22:15
Exact, maar Firefox heeft een vast releaseritme van vier (of zes?) weken in plaats van een veel trager en minder vast ritme van het merendeel andere software, waardoor het verschil veel erger opvalt.

Alsook gaat het over een webbrowser, i.e. een half OS tegenwoordig, waarbij feature up-to-dateness wel iets crucialer is dan software zoals office, een fotobewerker of een mediaspeler.

Dus: ja, maar nee.
Jimbolino @TheVivaldi21 oktober 2022 22:56
Firefox is daarom tegenwoordig standaard een snap installatie.
TheVivaldi @Jimbolino22 oktober 2022 11:27
Dat was mijn punt niet.
rbr320 @TheVivaldi21 oktober 2022 13:31
Dat ze niet voor een upstream versie met lange ondersteuning kiezen is wat mij betreft prima, zolang ze hun verantwoordelijkheid maar nemen om dan zelf security patches en bugfixes te backporten. Tot nu toe hebben ze dat altijd keurig gedaan.
Mark de Vaal @Choenzer21 oktober 2022 13:38
Je kan ook kiezen om een repository kernel-ppa/mainlinetoe te voegen. Dan kan je in ieder geval de laatste kernel installeren.
Qalo 21 oktober 2022 15:44
Vroeger was het Ubuntu "all-the-way" hier. Al sinds het begin in 2004. De CD's van de allereerste Ubuntu heb ik hier nog liggen. Tot 2011 heb ik Ubuntu met veel plezier gebruikt. Sinds de introductie van Unity begon ik alternatieven te zoeken. En die vond ik toen met Linux Mint.

In 2016 heb ik Ubuntu nog eens geprobeerd op één van mijn machines, maar ik had er niet meer de feeling mee wat ik eerder had toen zij nog GNOME 2 gebruikten. Mijn laatste Ubuntu installatie staat op een laptop, en dat is versie 20.04 LTS. Maar ook deze start ik maar sporadisch op.

Voor de GNOME-ervaring hoef ik het ook niet te doen, want sinds kort heb ik Fedora 37 RC op één van mijn laptops geïnstalleerd (naast 2 andere distro's in een multiboot). En ik ben er zéér tevreden over. Ik was nooit zo'n GNOME liefhebber, maar op grotere schermen vind ik het eigenlijk helemaal niet verkeerd werken en heb ik het recentelijk toch leren waarderen. En Fedora is een prima Linux distro die zich tegenwoordig uitstekend kan meten met Ubuntu qua gebruikersgemak.

Mijn persoonlijke conclusie is dat Ubuntu, hoewel één van de bekendste distro's, inmiddels is ingehaald door andere distro's. Linux Mint (dus NIET LMDE, want die is gebouwd op een Debian-base) is bijvoorbeeld de betere variant van Ubuntu. Fedora biedt ook de laatste GNOME-versie en is qua gebruikersgemak net zo vriendelijk als Ubuntu. En ik heb ook uitstekende ervaringen met Manjaro (Arch based).

Ondanks mijn "negativiteit" op Ubuntu zou ik het nog 10 keer liever draaien dan Windows. Dat dan weer wel.
Ramoncito @Qalo21 oktober 2022 16:36
Heb je wel een Windows als multiboot bij je Ubuntu staan ergens? Ik zou dat wel eens willen proberen, maar ja, multiboot met een oudere Windows is soms al problematisch ;) De laatste keer dat ik ooit Ubuntu opstartte was eentje rechtstreeks van CD, zonder installatie.

Edit: Ah, ik zie al op de site dat opstarten van USB nog altijd werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ramoncito op 23 juli 2024 00:41]

Qalo @Ramoncito21 oktober 2022 16:45
Ik heb op één van mijn computers een multiboot met Windows 10, Linux Mint, Manjaro en Ubuntu staan. Allemaal gebroederlijk naast elkaar. Enige waar je op moet letten is dat je maar één distro daadwerkelijk GRUB laat beheren, en de overige GRUB-installaties van de andere Linuces op de eigen partitie te installeren. Anders wordt GRUB steeds overschreven door de laatst geüpdatet systeem, en dat kan tot problemen leiden.

In dit geval is Linux Mint "de leider" als het om GRUB gaat. En o ja, de volgorde maakt ook wat uit. Installeer Windows als eerste, en Linux pas erna. Doe je eerst Linux en daarna Windows, dan overschrijft de Windows bootloader GRUB, zodat je daarna alleen nog kan inloggen in Windows. Dan moet je daarna weer opnieuw GRUB installeren en een "sudo update-grub" uitvoeren om de boel weer meervoudig opstartbaar te maken. ;)
Ramoncito @Qalo21 oktober 2022 16:50
Ja, het overschrijven van de bootloader is inderdaad een probleem waar ik aan denk. Is me nogal wat keren overkomen en tenenkrommend probleem ;) (zag daar laatst op YT een leuk filmpje over waar iemand 5 Win OS' multiboot op een VM installeert totaan Win XP, telkens weer bootloader probleem).

Bedankt voor de tip :)

