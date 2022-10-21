Versie 22.10 van Linuxdistributie Ubuntu is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Deze versies worden negen maanden ondersteund. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 22.10 heeft codenaam Kinetic Kudu meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 5.19 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 43 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden en op onze eigen voorpagina. De volledige release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen in versie 22.10:

Ubuntu 22.10, codenamed “Kinetic Kudu”, is here. This release continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, partnering with the community and our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs.

Ubuntu Desktop 22.10 users will benefit from the refinements in GNOME 43, including GTK4 theming for improved performance and consistency. Quick Settings now provide faster access to commonly used options such as wifi, bluetooth, dark mode and power settings.

The Pipewire audio platform broadens support for audio devices and provides a step up in bluetooth connectivity, delivering improved performance for video conferencing. Linux 5.19 improves the power performance of Intel devices and now includes multithreaded decompression on Ubuntu to improve multi-core desktop snap performance.

OpenSSH in Ubuntu 22.10 is configured by default to use systemd socket activation, meaning that sshd will not be started until an incoming connection request is received. This reduces the memory footprint of Ubuntu Server on smaller devices, VMs or LXD containers. Ubuntu 22.10 also comes with a new debuginfod service to help developers and admins debug programs shipped with Ubuntu. Debugging tools like gdb will automatically download the required debug symbols over HTTPS.

The Ubuntu graphics stack transition to kms means developers can run Pi-based graphical applications using frameworks like Qt outside of a desktop session and without Pi specific drivers. This complements expanded support for a range of embedded displays for the Raspberry Pi, including the Inky eInk HAT series, Hyperpixel range and the Raspberry Pi Official Touchscreen.

The Ubuntu Kernel has been updated to the 5.19 based Linux kernel and our default toolchain has moved to the gcc 12.2.0 release with glibc 2.36.

The newest Ubuntu Budgie, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity and Xubuntu are also being released today. More details can be found for these at their individual release notes under the Official Flavours section.

Maintenance updates will be provided for 9 months for all flavours releasing with 22.10.