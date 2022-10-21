Microsoft heeft versie 7.2.7 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een command-line shell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds augustus 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Engine Updates and Fixes On Unix, explicitly terminate the native process during cleanup only if it's not running in background (#18280)

Stop sending telemetry about ApplicationType (#18168) General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes Remove the 1-second minimum delay in Invoke-WebRequest for downloading small files, and prevent file-download-error suppression (#18170)

for downloading small files, and prevent file-download-error suppression (#18170) Enable searching for assemblies in GAC_Arm64 on Windows (#18169)

Fix error formatting to use color defined in $PSStyle.Formatting (#18287) Tests Use Ubuntu 20.04 for SSH remoting test (#18289) Build and Packaging Improvements Bump .NET to version 6.0.402 (#18188)(#18290) Update cgmanifest (#18319)

Fix build.psm1 to find the required .NET SDK version when a higher version is installed (#17299) (#18282)

to find the required .NET SDK version when a higher version is installed (#17299) (#18282) Update MSI exit message (#18173)

Remove XML files for min-size package (#18274)

Update list of PS team members in release tools (#18171)

Make the link to minimal package blob public during release (#18174)

Add XML reference documents to NuPkg files for SDK (#18172)

Update to use version 2.21.0 of Application Insights (#18271)