PowerShell logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 7.2.7 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een command-line shell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds augustus 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Engine Updates and Fixes
  • On Unix, explicitly terminate the native process during cleanup only if it's not running in background (#18280)
  • Stop sending telemetry about ApplicationType (#18168)
General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
  • Remove the 1-second minimum delay in Invoke-WebRequest for downloading small files, and prevent file-download-error suppression (#18170)
  • Enable searching for assemblies in GAC_Arm64 on Windows (#18169)
  • Fix error formatting to use color defined in $PSStyle.Formatting (#18287)
Tests
  • Use Ubuntu 20.04 for SSH remoting test (#18289)
Build and Packaging Improvements

Bump .NET to version 6.0.402 (#18188)(#18290)

  • Update cgmanifest (#18319)
  • Fix build.psm1 to find the required .NET SDK version when a higher version is installed (#17299) (#18282)
  • Update MSI exit message (#18173)
  • Remove XML files for min-size package (#18274)
  • Update list of PS team members in release tools (#18171)
  • Make the link to minimal package blob public during release (#18174)
  • Add XML reference documents to NuPkg files for SDK (#18172)
  • Update to use version 2.21.0 of Application Insights (#18271)

Chocolatey

Versienummer 7.2.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.2.7
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 21-10-2022 09:25
10 • submitter: danmark_ori

21-10-2022 • 09:25

10

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

RFdeGroot 21 oktober 2022 09:47
Vreemd dat dit hier op tweakers notabene Windows PowerShell wordt genoemd.
Dit gaat om een nieuwe versie van Powershell Core en beschikbaar voor Windows, MacOS en Linux.
Windows powershell is een ander product.
Tweaker1958 @RFdeGroot21 oktober 2022 09:52
Ik had hierbij hetzelfde gevoel, is volgens mij ook niet hetzelfde als Windows Powershell.
fire2509 @RFdeGroot21 oktober 2022 09:53
Such wow Tweakers, dat was mij nog geeneens opgevallen.
beerse
@RFdeGroot23 oktober 2022 13:48
Voor het praktische onderscheid: De powershell hier heeft 'alleen maar' de naam powershell. Dit is voor de taal en wat daar bij mee komt en beschikbaar is op alle platformen. Zo uit mijn hoofd beschikbaar vanaf versie 6 maar naar mijn idee pas vanaf versie 7 echt breed inzetbaar. Hier komt vaak de term 'powershell-core' langs. Mijn gedachte bij deze ontwikkeling is vooral dat powershell een alternatief is voor of een variant is op Perl en andere, vergelijkbare, script talen.

Op/onder msWindows komt al lange tijd een powershell mee met het operating systeem, daar altijd nogal innig verbonden met dot-net (.net) en vooral de oudere versies (tot en met versie 5) ook veel andere systeem tools. In sommige documentatie zou ik daar powershell.net willen zien om aan te geven dat de dotnet omgeving zeker onderdeel is. Dat zorgt er dan voor dat dit niet overdraagbaar is buiten het msWindows platform.
Xanthorax 21 oktober 2022 10:23
Powershell Core is gerebrand naar Powershell met de release van versie 7. Beetje een "The king is dead, long live the king!".

Onder water zijn het gewoon twee verschillende beesten, De oude powershell.exe welke vast zit aan Windows en die nieuwe pwsh welke op (Windows/Linux/Mac x86/x64/arm/arm64) werkt.
RFdeGroot @Xanthorax21 oktober 2022 10:45
Klopt helemaal. Ik gebruikte core in de naam om het extra te benadrukken dat het hier om verschillende producten gaat (en zo heette het tot versie 7).
Maar je hebt gelijk, 'Powershell' zonder extra toevoegingen is de enige juiste productnaam.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RFdeGroot op 22 juli 2024 20:31]

Ireyon 21 oktober 2022 12:28
Let op dat veel Azure en Office365 modules niet met PS Core werken. Ook -UseWindowsPowerShell werkt niet (AzureAD module bijvoorbeeld).

Edit: dit is irrelevant gemod, omdat?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ireyon op 22 juli 2024 20:31]

Panzer_V 21 oktober 2022 10:22
https://gathering.tweaker...message/73199676#73199676

Ik had er al een geachte redactie topic voor aangemaakt.
Janbraam @Panzer_V21 oktober 2022 16:20
Doe het dan ook goed, want @Drobanir heeft al eerder een software update van dit pakket gepost, zie download: PowerShell 7.1.5. Dus op de één of andere manier niet in het juiste bakkie terecht gekomen....
Yarisken 21 oktober 2022 10:45
Vroeger veel in VB script moeten doen en dan kwam powershell ... wat een verademing :-).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

