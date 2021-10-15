Microsoft heeft nieuwe versies van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal en bestaat al sinds 2006. Sinds versie 2.0 is het standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds augustus 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor macOS, CentOS en Ubuntu. Microsoft heeft versie 7.1.5 van Microsoft uitgebracht en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Configure ApplicationInsights to not send cloud role name (Internal 17100)

We recently became aware of an issue in PowerShell 7, which resulted in the unintentional logging of information that was outside of our documentation. In this current release, we exclude the Application Insight properties below: Cloud role instance Internal: Node name

In addition to the product changes above, we will be publishing the specific Application Insight properties that we will use going forward, posted here.

Handle error from unauthorized access when removing AppLocker test files (#15881)

Test more thoroughly whether a command is Out-Default for transcription scenarios (#15653)

Handle error when the telemetry mutex cannot be created (#15574)

Disallow Add-Type in NoLanguage mode on a locked down machine (Internal 17522)

Add .stylecop to filetypexml and format it (#16025)

Bump .NET SDK to 5.0.402