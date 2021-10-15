Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PowerShell 7.1.5

PowerShell logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft nieuwe versies van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal en bestaat al sinds 2006. Sinds versie 2.0 is het standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds augustus 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor macOS, CentOS en Ubuntu. Microsoft heeft versie 7.1.5 van Microsoft uitgebracht en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Telemetry Changes
  • Configure ApplicationInsights to not send cloud role name (Internal 17100)
    We recently became aware of an issue in PowerShell 7, which resulted in the unintentional logging of information that was outside of our documentation. In this current release, we exclude the Application Insight properties below:

In addition to the product changes above, we will be publishing the specific Application Insight properties that we will use going forward, posted here.

Engine Updates and Fixes
  • Handle error from unauthorized access when removing AppLocker test files (#15881)
  • Test more thoroughly whether a command is Out-Default for transcription scenarios (#15653)
  • Handle error when the telemetry mutex cannot be created (#15574)
  • Disallow Add-Type in NoLanguage mode on a locked down machine (Internal 17522)
Tools
  • Add .stylecop to filetypexml and format it (#16025)
Build and Packaging Improvements
  • Bump .NET SDK to 5.0.402
Documentation and Help Content
  • Fix example nuget.config (#14349)

Versienummer 7.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.1.5
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-10-2021 09:23
12 • submitter: rvnieuwh

15-10-2021 • 09:23

12 Linkedin

Submitter: rvnieuwh

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

15-10 PowerShell 7.1.5 12

Lees meer

Microsoft PowerShell

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities Microsoft

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+18+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1robertpNL
15 oktober 2021 10:09
Het is geen "Windows PowerShell" maar Powershell. Er is een bestaande "Windows PowerShell" maar de ontwikkeling is vanaf versie 6 over gegaan naar Powershell (zonder Windows).
+2beerse

@robertpNL15 oktober 2021 14:43
Misschien heb ik het mis, maar er bestaat wel degelijk een 'windows powershell': De powershell die bij het os wordt meegeleverd.

Het grote verschil tussen windows-powershell en de powershell in dit artikel is dat de windows powershell iets meer legacy aan boord heeft: aansluiting bij oude (programmeer) omgevingen bjivoorbeeld. Ze zit ook iets dieper met het OS verweven.

Voor mij is de herkenning vooral het path waarop de executable staat. In de C:\Windows directory of in de C:\Program* directory.

Als beheerder zou ik mij altijd richten op de powershell die bij het os mee komt (bji linux dus 'niet': daar ga ik voor sh/sed/awk/perl). Als programmeur (voor niet-beheer software) zou ik mij altijd richten op de breedst-inzetbare powershell.
+1Jogai
@beerse15 oktober 2021 22:09
Goed punt, Win11 komt ook gewoon met 5.1. Ga deze dus maar even installeren
+1CH4OS

15 oktober 2021 09:50
Met Powershell 7 is Microsoft echt weer goed aan de weg aan het timmeren. Zo ook met winget, Windows Terminal en Visual Studio Code bijvoorbeeld. Met die drie tezamen (Powershell, Windows Terminal en Winget) heeft Microsoft naar mijn idee echt een fijne omgeving neergezet, die ook nog eens open source is en goed aan te passen is naar smaak.

Zeg van Microsoft wat je wilt, maar met o.a. deze producten is Microsoft echt goed bezig en wordt het tijd om het oude imago dat Microsoft heeft opgebouwd langzaam af te stoffen. En natuurlijk de PowerToys niet vergeten, ook een erg fijne toevoeging voor Windows 10.

EDIT:
Voor de mensen die het gebruiken icm Windows Terminal, met deze guide, wordt de weergave van PowerShell (zeker voor development taken!) erg interessant: https://www.hanselman.com...dia-code-wsl-and-ohmyposh - Ik gebruik hierbij wel een iets ander font, omdat de Cascadia Code van Microsoft zelf (ondanks dat ze een Powerline Font hebben) veel glyphs mist. Ik gebruik daarom als font 'CaskaydiaCove Nerd Font'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 15 oktober 2021 11:08]

+1juiced01
@CH4OS15 oktober 2021 10:20
Eens! Op mijn werk gebruik ik naar tevredenheid Linux (Ubuntu). Op mijn privé computer gebruik ik Windows 10 met Windows Terminal, WSL2 (icm Docker ook), ook naar volle tevredenheid! Voor mijn usecases (web-/software development) werkt het prima. Ze zijn echt goed bezig, inderdaad.
+1GeroldM

@CH4OS15 oktober 2021 21:15
Verwar je het huidige software uitdelen op de korte termijn resultaten niet met de "long game" dat Microsoft aan het spelen is?

Microsoft is erop uit om geld te verdienen, koste wat kost. Op zich niet zo'n probleem. Maar door een beetje goede wil te kweken op de korte termijn, betekent niet dat het nog altijd het plan is om op alle computers Windows te zetten om er een "ommuurde tuin" van te maken, welke je geld oplevert tot het einde der dagen zonder dat je er enige moeite voor hoeft te doen.

Zoals de Amerikaanse gezegde luid: "You have to be in it to win it." Als dat voor nu betekent dat er wat tools weggegeven dient te worden, dan is dat een lage prijs voor admissie in de "long game".
0downtime
@GeroldM15 oktober 2021 23:55
Ommuurde tuinen zijn voorbij in het online tijdperk. Er zijn meer Android en iOS apparaten in gebruik dan desktops en Microsoft heeft de slag om die markt allang verloren. De long game is cloud.
0GeroldM

@downtime16 oktober 2021 03:04
Kun je gemakkelijk wisselen van de ene cloud-provider naar de andere?

Nee?

Dan mag het wel 'Cloud' heten, maar het is nog altijd onderdeel van de ommuurde tuin van Microsoft, niet specifiek Windows.

Azure levert Microsoft een boel geld op, dat is waar we het wel eens over zijn, maar dat betekent niet dat er geen geld word verdiend met Windows en de software die erop draait. Genoeg dat Microsoft die "buit" niet zal laten liggen. Dat deze "buit" behoorlijk wat kleiner is geworden de afgelopen jaren, dat is idereen nu wel duidelijk.
0CH4OS

@GeroldM16 oktober 2021 01:49
Voorheen hield Microsoft de kous af wat open source en andere besturingssystemen betreft, maar men is echt met een ommeslag bezig en dat is goed merkbaar. Wat dat op lange termijn gaat zijn, geen idee, m aar ik denk, net als @downtime al aangeeft, dat het allemaal vooral in de cloud gaat zitten waar Microsoft het geld mee gaat verdienen. Ook Azure zie je langzaam maar zeker voor non-Windows systemen een steeds beter systeem worden. Nou moet ik zeggen dat Kubernetes op Azure nog wel een ding is geloof ik, geen idee hoe dat anno 2021 draait though. Maar feit is wel dat het Microsoft van nu heel anders is dan het oude Microsoft.
+1belrpr
15 oktober 2021 22:45
Kreeg het op macos nooit goed werkend in combinatie met de Office 365 modules.
+1Umbrah
15 oktober 2021 22:50
Ik zag hem al langs komen in winget upgrade --all; ik ben het helemaal eens met @CH4OS - het ecosysteem werkt erg fijn (overigens ook onder Win11, waar de desktops/window management weer wat fijner is voor mijn gevoel). Het viel me laatst op dat op deze manier zelfs fonts kunnen worden toegevoegd!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True