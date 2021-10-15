Microsoft heeft nieuwe versies van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal en bestaat al sinds 2006. Sinds versie 2.0 is het standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds augustus 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor macOS, CentOS en Ubuntu. Microsoft heeft versie 7.1.5 van Microsoft uitgebracht en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:
Telemetry Changes
- Configure
ApplicationInsightsto not send cloud role name (Internal 17100)
We recently became aware of an issue in PowerShell 7, which resulted in the unintentional logging of information that was outside of our documentation. In this current release, we exclude the Application Insight properties below:
In addition to the product changes above, we will be publishing the specific Application Insight properties that we will use going forward, posted here.Engine Updates and Fixes
Tools
- Handle error from unauthorized access when removing
AppLockertest files (#15881)
- Test more thoroughly whether a command is
Out-Defaultfor transcription scenarios (#15653)
- Handle error when the telemetry mutex cannot be created (#15574)
- Disallow
Add-Typein NoLanguage mode on a locked down machine (Internal 17522)
Build and Packaging Improvements
- Add
.stylecopto
filetypexmland format it (#16025)
Documentation and Help Content
- Bump .NET SDK to 5.0.402
- Fix example nuget.config (#14349)