Software-update: Linux Mint 21.1

Linux Mint logo (79 pix) Versie 21.1 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu Linux gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2027 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 21 "Vera" released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera” Cinnamon Edition. Linux Mint 21.1 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2027. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

System requirements:

  • 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
  • 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
  • 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press Alt to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).

Linux Mint

Versienummer 21.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Mint
Download https://www.linuxmint.com/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-12-2022 16:41 11

20-12-2022 • 16:41

11

Bron: Linux Mint

Update-historie

16-01 Linux Mint 22.1 102
07-'24 Linux Mint 22.0 51
07-'23 Linux Mint 21.2 47
12-'22 Linux Mint 21.1 11
07-'22 Linux Mint 21.0 44
01-'22 Linux Mint 20.3 48
07-'21 Linux Mint 20.2 21
01-'21 Linux Mint 20.1 23
06-'20 Linux Mint 20.0 70
12-'19 Linux Mint 19.3 24
Meer historie

Linux Mint

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Reacties (11)

Qalo
20 december 2022 17:03
Van alle distro's die ik ooit gedraaid heb is Linux Mint by far de meest stabiele gebleken. Nooit rare quirks, gekkigheid of vage meldingen, nee... gewoon altijd werken en nooit gezeik. Het is niet voor niets dat ik specifiek Linux Mint kies als distro op mijn werk-PC, omdat ik gewoon wil dat ik een betrouwbaar systeem heb, zonder er steeds aan te hoeven sleutelen.

Op de PC waar ik dit op tik heb ik, sinds ik deze machine heb, al 3 keer Windows 10 moeten herinstalleren vanwege gezeik met updates die de boel verknalden. Let wel: niet door eigen toedoen, maar door de updates van Microsoft. Ik gebruik Windows 10 zelden en start 'm eigenlijk alleen op om het te updaten. Op diezelfde machine draait Linux Mint er al sinds het begin op als een zonnetje en is mijn rots in de branding gebleken. Nooit gedonder gehad, en ik draai 'm ook totdat 'ie volgend jaar april end-of-life is.

Linux Mint heeft voor de die-hards één nadeel: het is een "saai" systeem. Dat is niet negatief bedoeld, maar juist positief. Je hoeft feitelijk nooit onder de motorkap te sleutelen om dingen goed te krijgen, en je zult er ook niet zo snel gezeik mee krijgen. Hooguit na installatie wat finetunen (swappiness aanpassen, dat soort werk). Maar in de rest van de tijd zit het systeem je compleet niet in de weg. En dat is een knappe prestatie die nog niet door een andere distro is geëvenaard. Nu draai ik sinds kort Fedora op één van mijn laptops, en ik moet zeggen dat deze me tot nu toe ook nog niet teleur gesteld heeft. Maar die moet ik nog even wat langer draaien voordat ik mijn "verdict" daarover geef.

Ik vind vele distro's hun eigen charmes hebben, maar Linux Mint is qua stabiliteit en zorg voor vormgeving, gebruikersgemak en gebruikerservaring absoluut de nummer 1 onder de Linux distro's. Vooral voor diegenen die willen overstappen van Windows naar Linux is Linux Mint hét systeem om dit mee te doen. Meer nog dan Zorin OS (vind ik persoonlijk!)
anzaya @Qalo20 december 2022 22:31
Op de PC waar ik dit op tik heb ik, sinds ik deze machine heb, al 3 keer Windows 10 moeten herinstalleren vanwege gezeik met updates die de boel verknalden. Let wel: niet door eigen toedoen, maar door de updates van Microsoft.
Daarom installeer ik pas na een tijdje nieuwe updates, ik wacht eerst even een tijdje en kijk of er problemen zijn, ik heb zelf nooit problemen gehad met Windows 11 nu.
sebati @anzaya21 december 2022 08:17
Mijn ervaring is dat ik met win 11 veel meer problemen ervaar dan met win 10. Kwaliteit van Windows gaat hard achteruit. Dat is ook te zien, marketing is belangrijker dan kwaliteit. Eerst zegt MS dat win 10 de laatste versie is, todat de marketing afdeling daarmee aan de haal gaat en dan krijg je win 11. In plaats van 10 nu eerst eens af te maken voor er van alles op de schop gaat krijg je dan 11 waar veel nieuwe zaken gammel zijn. Mijn indruk is dat een Linux desktop, ik gebruik meestal Gnome met openSUSE Tumbleweed maar ook Mint op een aantal systemen, een steeds beter alternatief begint te worden. Workflow op een Linux desktop is best prettig en ervaar over het algemeen weinig problemen. Windows 11 zit steeds vaker in de weg.
Hydranet @anzaya21 december 2022 12:24
Linux Mint heeft bij default Timeshift geïnstalleerd, je kan dus een snapshot maken voordat je de updates installeert en als ze problemen geven kan je terug gaan naar je oude snapshot.
bussie66 @Qalo20 december 2022 17:28
Sinds uitkomen van Win10 heb ik nog nooit BSOD ed gehad, geen problemen met updates enz. Zo stabiel als een huis dat niet in aardbevingsgebied staat.

Linux wel eens bekeken, maar gelijk gezeik met drivers en programma's waar geen Linux alternatief voor is of niet wil draaien met Wine.
Magic Power @bussie6620 december 2022 22:25
Drivers is juist 1 van de dingen die ik op het moment in Linux zo fijn vindt. Er zijn maar twee drivers die ik moet installeren, 1 is de Nvidia driver, en dat is : Start menu -> Stuurprogramma's -> Klik op de driver die je wilt uit de lijst. Meer niet. Mijn HP Officejet printer wordt meteen gezien en geïnstalleerd, het systeem ziet hem automatisch en print en scant meteen. Mijn HyperX (draad) en Corsair (wireless) headset worden automatisch gezien en werken meteen. Mijn controllers, Eminent dingetje en de Steam Controller, werken meteen.

De andere driver die ik moest installeren is voor mijn Corsair K95 RGB keyboard. Officieel niet door Corsair op Linux ondersteunt, maar ik kan gewoon de open-source CKB-Next software uit de Store installeren, en hij werkt, inclusief RGB en inclusief Macro's.

En niet alles werkt, maar er werkt zoveel dat ik geen noodzaak meer zie om op deze PC Windows te installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic Power op 23 juli 2024 02:55]

PageFault @Qalo20 december 2022 17:22
Vreemd, ik heb met Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS en nog wat langer geleden Suse, Mandrake en RedHat (toen het nog gratis was zeg maar) ook nooit rare dingen mee gemaakt.

En sinds Windows 2000 heb ik nooit meer een herinstallatie van Windows gedaan (heb Vista en 8 wel overgeslagen).
Mathieu2022 @Qalo20 december 2022 17:47
Vroeger was ik een debian gebruiker (zowel voor thuis server als workstation), maar doordat ik geen use case meer had voor Linux en ik juist afentoe wenste te gamen ben ik over gegaan op windows (ik meen rond 2004) Moet zeggen dat ik zelf sinds die tijd nooit problemen met Windows heb gekent. Updates altijd prima en geen vastlopers enzo. Apart dat het bij jou zo slecht verloopt iedere keer. Daar zou ik ook gek van worden!
bytemaster460 @Qalo20 december 2022 19:49
Ik gebruik ook Mint voor het dagelijkse werk, maar mijn Brother printer valt steeds uit. Als ik een nieuwe versie van Mint installeer werkt het weer en ineens gaat het mis. Niet meer aan de gang te krijgen totdat ik alles weer vers installeer. Om iets te printen moet ik dan toch steeds weer Windows gebruiken...
Uruk-Hai @Qalo20 december 2022 21:26
Van alle distro's die ik ooit gedraaid heb is Linux Mint by far de meest stabiele gebleken.
Idem, maar de eerlijkheid gebied me te zeggen dat ik met andere distro's weleens iets gedaan heb dat ik met Linux Mint nooit gedaan heb, waardoor het systeem weleens brak, dus ik kan niet helemaal eerlijk vergelijken op basis van ervaringen.

Mijn persoonlijke grote favoriet is overigens Linux Mint Cinnamon, vanwege de consistente vormgeving.

Ik ben ook groot fan van de vormgeving van Zorin OS, maar minder van de functionaliteit daarvan. Zo kun je in ZorinOS geen diashow voor je desktop achtergrond instellen en dat kan met Linux Mint wel.

Ook is ZorinOS bij mij grafisch niet zo stabiel gebleken als Linux Mint.

Ik heb zelf trouwens nooit problemen met Windows 10 op meerdere soorten hardware, waardoor ik denk dat jij pech hebt met jouw specifieke hardware configuratie en niet zozeer met Windows.

Het valt me trouwens op dat deze nieuwe ISO van Linux Mint zo'n 300MB groter is dan de vorige (21.0).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2024 02:55]

rfnreynders @Qalo25 december 2022 16:27
Volledig mee eens. De distro die ik installeer bij mensen die over stappen vanaf Windows of Mac. Alleen maar positieve feedback gehad omdat de overstap zo makkelijk is. Mensen willen na Linux Mint echt Niet terug naar Windows. Ze worden bijna panisch als ik dat voorstel... Lol

