Software-update: Linux Mint 21.0

Linux Mint logo (79 pix) Versie 21.0 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu Linux gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2027 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” released!

Linux Mint 21 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2027. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

System requirements:
  • 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
  • 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
  • 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).

Linux Mint

Versienummer 21.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Mint
Download https://www.linuxmint.com/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 31-07-2022 13:23
14 • submitter: Bux666

31-07-2022 • 13:23

14 Linkedin

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: Linux Mint

Update-historie

13:23 Linux Mint 21.0 14
07-01 Linux Mint 20.3 48
07-'21 Linux Mint 20.2 21
01-'21 Linux Mint 20.1 23
06-'20 Linux Mint 20.0 70
12-'19 Linux Mint 19.3 24
08-'19 Linux Mint 19.2 113
07-'19 Linux Mint 19.2 bèta 10
12-'18 Linux Mint 19.1 24
07-'18 Linux Mint 19 60
Meer historie

Reacties (14)

+1JacobsT
31 juli 2022 14:06
Ik blijf het zonde vinden dat er toch weinig focus is op vooral de client distro's voor professioneel gebruik. Ik blijf enigszins verplicht om op windows te werken daar er nog steeds geen deftige multimonitor support komt in linux, al snap ik uiteraard dat dit vooral driver related is.

6 schermen aansturen met 2 nvidia GPU's lukt maar niet desondanks talloze verschillende drivers getest te hebben. Erg vervelend zeker aangezien Nvidia er prat op gaat met hun 'native linux drivers'. Met radeon kaarten evenmin succes gehad helaas. Erg zonde aangezien ik Mint een enorm aangename distro vind om in te werken. Draai het op men notebook met plezier, op talloze kassasystemen is ook de stap gezet bij ons maar op men workstation is het helaas niet mogelijk.
+2swhnld
@JacobsT31 juli 2022 15:00
Hier al eens de vraag gesteld?
Linux en overige clients
Vermoed dat je moet knutselen welke monitor via welke kaart aangestuurd wordt in een config file.
Als je in bovenstaande topic post zou ik adviseren ook een hardware overzicht mee te leveren, welke desktop gebruikt, en een recente installatie te gebruiken met laatste drivers erop. Onze developers bijvoorbeeld laatst geüpgraded van Ubuntu 20.04 naar 22.04 en machines zijn stuk sneller door betere recente drivers.
+1sfranken

@JacobsT31 juli 2022 14:40
Hmm, vreemd. Bij de vorige baas stuurde ik een "muur" met schermen (4 stuks maar) aan met een nvidia kaart via Fedora. Dat ging prima, zonder issues.
+1jbhc
@JacobsT31 juli 2022 15:26
Ik denk dat de kans op succes groter is met een of twee amd gpu('s). Die leveren betere (open source) drivers dan Nvidia.
+1Jack Flushell
@JacobsT31 juli 2022 15:34
Nvidia is een ramp op linux, nog altijd. Fora / Reddit etc staan er vol mee.
0Slaiter
@JacobsT31 juli 2022 15:01
Als de GPU 4 schermen kan aansturen, dan kan je (ook) in Linux 4 aanhangen. Het configureren kan appeltje eitje zijn, maar ook wat meer van je vragen, dit afhankelijk van welke GUI je gebruikt. Gnome is vaak veelal het makkelijkste, maar natuurlijk niet de enige optie. Met name met een multiscreen setup vind ik I3 (tegenwoordig gebruik ik Sway) en consorten erg fijn werken. Het vergt alleen een klein beetje meer confituren, maar dat geld wel voor meer.
0WebHeer
31 juli 2022 15:54
Zojuist de nieuwe Linux Mint 21 zonder problemen geïnstalleerd. Werkt perfect, zoals altijd.
0S.J.Onnie
@WebHeer31 juli 2022 16:00
Benieuwd hoe je dat voor elkaar hebt gekregen. Ik heb Mint 20.3 met Mate en een sudo apt dist-upgrade laat me geen upgrade zien. Ook niet in update manager en de nieuwe GUI tool krijg ik niet geïnstalleerd.
0WebHeer
@S.J.Onnie31 juli 2022 16:04
Downloaden, op USB-stick zetten en schone installatie gedaan. Er komt binnenkort nog een upgrade-tool waarmee je van 20.3 naar 21.0 kunt upgraden.
+1S.J.Onnie
@WebHeer31 juli 2022 16:17
Dan wacht ik daar maar even op. Voorlopig wordt 20.3 nog wel even ondersteund ;) Ik heb een mooie stabiele desktop waarbij ik alle flatpacks, snaps en andere "bloatware" heb verwijderd. Om dat allemaal opnieuw te verwijderen, gaat me nu iets te ver.
0Duckman51
@S.J.Onnie31 juli 2022 16:12
Dat kan niet direct en is ook niet aan te bevelen. het schijnt wel mogelijk te zijn maar daar zeggen ze er al zelf bij dat er risico's aan zitten en het is manuele handeling geen tool.
Wat @WebHeer zegt klopt uiteraard, ze werken inderdaad aan een tool om wel te kunnen upgraden, geen idee of dat al bruikbaar is.
Een schone installatie is in dit geval altijd de beste aangezien het een fixed release distro is.
0WebHeer
@Duckman5131 juli 2022 16:15
De upgrade-tool is er al wel voor de LMDE versie. Deze schijnt te werken voor LMDE4 naar LMDE5. Deze komt binnenkort ook voor 20.3 naar 21 beschikbaar.
0S.J.Onnie
@Duckman5131 juli 2022 16:18
Tx! Ik wacht dus even :)
0Duckman51
@S.J.Onnie31 juli 2022 16:31
Verstandig, wacht tot de 1e service release.
Er zijn veel problemen met Cinnamon 5.4 Dusdanig dat ik over ben naar XFCE (dat is dan wel met Manjaro)
