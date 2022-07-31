Software-update: MAME 0.246

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.246 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.246:

Just in time for the end of July, MAME 0.246 makes its grand entrance. The biggest upheaval this month was the reorganisation of the source code to match the project structure. If you’re paying attention, you’ll see the change on the system information screens. Apart from that, it should be transparent to users, while simplifying life for developers.

Several audio issues have been fixed this month, including a big overhaul for Fairlight CMI IIx synthesiser channel card emulation, and DAC sound for JPM Lucky Casino fruit machines. The latest enhancements for the crt-geom and crt-geom-deluxe shaders have been belatedly integrated, and the Chinese and Brazilian Portuguese user interface translations are once again up-to-date and complete. Software list updates this month include more prototype console cartridges, half a dozen newly dumped e-kara cartridges, and quite a few metadata cleanups and corrections, as well as the usual batches of Apple II floppies, Commodore 64 tapes and vgmplay music rips.

You can read all the details about development activity this month in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.246
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://github.com/mamedev/mame/releases/tag/mame0246
Licentietype GPL

0Bor
31 juli 2022 13:22
Het jammere aan MAME is dat er eigenlijk geen heel handige manier is om de benodigde ROMS bij te houden. Bij elke MAME update is er weer een nieuwe pack nodig lijkt het wel.

Deze versie biedt weinig vernieuwing.
The biggest upheaval this month was the reorganisation of the source code to match the project structure.
Hopelijk gaan we daar in de toekomst iets van merken.
