Er is met versienummer 7.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.594 titels wat er 159 minder zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: More progress on syscall interface for USER32.

Improved font fallbacks in DirectWrite.

Some fixes for socket shutdowns. Bugs fixed in 7.14 (total 19): 36711: Sid Meier's Civilization IV crashes while loading saved game (GOG.com complete, Colonization, Warlords, Beyond the Sword)('winetricks -q msxml3' is a workaround)

39987: Multiple applications need 'shell32.SHOpenFolderAndSelectItems' implementation to open explorer window with specified items in particular folder selected (Firefox 42.0, Windows 95 Electron app)

50624: Waves Central 12.0.5 fails to start: __call__ pywintypes.error: (1336, 'AddAccesAllowedAce', 'Invalid ACL.')

51616: Unravel Two crashes on intro

52594: Rust applications using the tokio library abort with "failed to park" error

52673: Missing IShellItemImageFactory implementation for ShellItem.

52773: wine prefix is not to ready to use after running wineboot

52815: Adobe Digital Editions 2.0.1 hangs during install

53058: Incorrect socket reconnect behavior for DGRAM sockets

53105: Certain specific dialogue boxes are permanently fullscreen

53106: Icons not rendering properly in the window titlebar

53189: Cheat Engine crashes when opening a drop-down menu

53289: Unimplemented richedit ITextDocument::Undo and ITextDocument::Redo causes extraneous undo entries

53307: World of Tanks broken with wined3d's Vulkan renderer

53310: Roblox Fails With HttpSendRequest

53348: Can't input anything with CJK input method (fcitx).

53349: Sigma Data Center fails to sync with Sigma Cloud

53372: Total War Shogun 2 spews RtlLeaveCriticalSection() section is not acquired errors in 3D scenes.

53411: Wrong font is used in NtUserDrawCaptionTemp()