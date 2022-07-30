Software-update: Wine 7.14

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 7.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.594 titels wat er 159 minder zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • More progress on syscall interface for USER32.
  • Improved font fallbacks in DirectWrite.
  • Some fixes for socket shutdowns.
Bugs fixed in 7.14 (total 19):
  • 36711: Sid Meier's Civilization IV crashes while loading saved game (GOG.com complete, Colonization, Warlords, Beyond the Sword)('winetricks -q msxml3' is a workaround)
  • 39987: Multiple applications need 'shell32.SHOpenFolderAndSelectItems' implementation to open explorer window with specified items in particular folder selected (Firefox 42.0, Windows 95 Electron app)
  • 50624: Waves Central 12.0.5 fails to start: __call__ pywintypes.error: (1336, 'AddAccesAllowedAce', 'Invalid ACL.')
  • 51616: Unravel Two crashes on intro
  • 52594: Rust applications using the tokio library abort with "failed to park" error
  • 52673: Missing IShellItemImageFactory implementation for ShellItem.
  • 52773: wine prefix is not to ready to use after running wineboot
  • 52815: Adobe Digital Editions 2.0.1 hangs during install
  • 53058: Incorrect socket reconnect behavior for DGRAM sockets
  • 53105: Certain specific dialogue boxes are permanently fullscreen
  • 53106: Icons not rendering properly in the window titlebar
  • 53189: Cheat Engine crashes when opening a drop-down menu
  • 53289: Unimplemented richedit ITextDocument::Undo and ITextDocument::Redo causes extraneous undo entries
  • 53307: World of Tanks broken with wined3d's Vulkan renderer
  • 53310: Roblox Fails With HttpSendRequest
  • 53348: Can't input anything with CJK input method (fcitx).
  • 53349: Sigma Data Center fails to sync with Sigma Cloud
  • 53372: Total War Shogun 2 spews RtlLeaveCriticalSection() section is not acquired errors in 3D scenes.
  • 53411: Wrong font is used in NtUserDrawCaptionTemp()

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 7.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 26,96MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-07-2022 07:153

30-07-2022 • 07:15

3 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

07:15 Wine 7.14 3
17-07 Wine 7.13 0
02-07 Wine 7.12 0
18-06 Wine 7.11 35
04-06 Wine 7.10 0
21-05 Wine 7.9 18
07-05 Wine 7.8 5
23-04 Wine 7.7 20
26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+10+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
0koeshkoesh
30 juli 2022 07:25
Hoe zit dit qua performance eigenlijk? Draaien de applicaties in wine net zo snel als wanneer je ze op een windows systeem zou draaien?
Reageer
0youridv1
@koeshkoesh30 juli 2022 07:53
Dat verschilt heel erg. Sommige draaien min of meer hetzelfde, sommige zijn tragisch langzaam. Sommige draaien beter dan op windows, wat eigenlijk wel triest is
Reageer
0danoam
@koeshkoesh30 juli 2022 07:55
Soms sneller, soms iets minder snel. Met de meeste dingen merk je het verschil niet eens. Compatibility met oude games is een stuk beter dan oude games op nieuwere Windows OSen.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee