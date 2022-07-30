Er is met versienummer 7.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.594 titels wat er 159 minder zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.14 (total 19):
- More progress on syscall interface for USER32.
- Improved font fallbacks in DirectWrite.
- Some fixes for socket shutdowns.
- 36711: Sid Meier's Civilization IV crashes while loading saved game (GOG.com complete, Colonization, Warlords, Beyond the Sword)('winetricks -q msxml3' is a workaround)
- 39987: Multiple applications need 'shell32.SHOpenFolderAndSelectItems' implementation to open explorer window with specified items in particular folder selected (Firefox 42.0, Windows 95 Electron app)
- 50624: Waves Central 12.0.5 fails to start: __call__ pywintypes.error: (1336, 'AddAccesAllowedAce', 'Invalid ACL.')
- 51616: Unravel Two crashes on intro
- 52594: Rust applications using the tokio library abort with "failed to park" error
- 52673: Missing IShellItemImageFactory implementation for ShellItem.
- 52773: wine prefix is not to ready to use after running wineboot
- 52815: Adobe Digital Editions 2.0.1 hangs during install
- 53058: Incorrect socket reconnect behavior for DGRAM sockets
- 53105: Certain specific dialogue boxes are permanently fullscreen
- 53106: Icons not rendering properly in the window titlebar
- 53189: Cheat Engine crashes when opening a drop-down menu
- 53289: Unimplemented richedit ITextDocument::Undo and ITextDocument::Redo causes extraneous undo entries
- 53307: World of Tanks broken with wined3d's Vulkan renderer
- 53310: Roblox Fails With HttpSendRequest
- 53348: Can't input anything with CJK input method (fcitx).
- 53349: Sigma Data Center fails to sync with Sigma Cloud
- 53372: Total War Shogun 2 spews RtlLeaveCriticalSection() section is not acquired errors in 3D scenes.
- 53411: Wrong font is used in NtUserDrawCaptionTemp()