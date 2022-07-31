Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 5.57.1 / 1.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

[1.2.7 / 5.57.7] Added Added option to alternate row color in all lists #2073 Changed SandboxieLogon is now disabled by default as it was not compatible with 3rd party antimalware tools #2025

The access view list now adds in display the tailing * to file and key paths the same way the driver does 2039

Setup of shell integration is now done by sandman, no longer by the installer

Uninstaller can now remove the sandbox folders #1235 [1.2.6 / 5.57.6] Changed Reworked saving of global options Fixed Fixed issue with the Delete Content option #2043

Fixed issue with box prefs #2046

Fixed issue with Delete V2 registry [1.2.5 / 5.57.5] Changed Improved a few icons Fixed Fixed certificate validation issue [1.2.4 / 5.57.4] Added Added delete button to the recovery window #2024 Changed Improved tree selection display Fixed Fixed issues with file panel

Fixed issue with key bindings #2030

Fixed issue wtih RemoveSidName when terminating sbiesvc

Fixed issue with the new hooking mechanism

Fixed BSOD issue with win32k hooks introduced in 1.2.0 #2035

Fixed issue with element11 and electron workaround #2023 [1.2.3 / 5.57.3] Fixed Fixed issues with new menu code Changed Reworked frame drawing [1.2.2 / 5.57.2] Fixed Fixed issues with frame-drawing

Fixed issues with the tray and box menu introduced in the last build

Removed focus rectangle from the tree list Changed Refactored menu creation code