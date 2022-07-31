Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.57.7 / 1.2.7

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 5.57.1 / 1.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

[1.2.7 / 5.57.7]

Added
  • Added option to alternate row color in all lists #2073
Changed
  • SandboxieLogon is now disabled by default as it was not compatible with 3rd party antimalware tools #2025
  • The access view list now adds in display the tailing * to file and key paths the same way the driver does 2039
  • Setup of shell integration is now done by sandman, no longer by the installer
  • Uninstaller can now remove the sandbox folders #1235

[1.2.6 / 5.57.6]

Changed
  • Reworked saving of global options
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with the Delete Content option #2043
  • Fixed issue with box prefs #2046
  • Fixed issue with Delete V2 registry

[1.2.5 / 5.57.5]

Changed
  • Improved a few icons
Fixed
  • Fixed certificate validation issue

[1.2.4 / 5.57.4]

Added
  • Added delete button to the recovery window #2024
Changed
  • Improved tree selection display
Fixed
  • Fixed issues with file panel
  • Fixed issue with key bindings #2030
  • Fixed issue wtih RemoveSidName when terminating sbiesvc
  • Fixed issue with the new hooking mechanism
  • Fixed BSOD issue with win32k hooks introduced in 1.2.0 #2035
  • Fixed issue with element11 and electron workaround #2023

[1.2.3 / 5.57.3]

Fixed
  • Fixed issues with new menu code
Changed
  • Reworked frame drawing

[1.2.2 / 5.57.2]

Fixed
  • Fixed issues with frame-drawing
  • Fixed issues with the tray and box menu introduced in the last build
  • Removed focus rectangle from the tree list
Changed
  • Refactored menu creation code

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.57.7 / 1.2.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.2.7
Licentietype GPL

