Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Naast de gratis versie zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Added
  • Added 'HookTrace=y' to debug API hooking
Changed
  • Moved Sandboxie-Plus data folder from C:\Users\[User]\AppData\Local\Sandboxie-Plus to C:\Users\[User]\AppData\Local\Xanasoft\Sandboxie-Plus
    • Note: the folder will be moved automatically, when downgrading to an older version you would need to move it back manually.
  • Re ordered some box context menu options a bit #4444
Fixed
  • Fixed crash when pressing run as admin with non-advanced view
  • Fixed WerFault.exe errors for all applications on the latest Windows 11 ARM64 #4422
  • Fixed issue preventing x64 executables from running on ARM64 #4415
  • Fixed issue with process self-termination
  • Fixed msedge_elf.dll not found on Windows 10 ARM64
  • Fixed Windows 10 ARM64 compatibility issue #3600
  • Fixed infinite loop when Gui_ConnectConsole waits for SbieSvc.exe to quit #4462 (thanks bot-1450)
  • Fixed Program icon not displayed when command path in RunCommand setting contains spaces #4416
  • Fixed Template scanning is not working properly #4401
  • Fixed credentials dialog does not display when connecting to rdp server by mstsc.exe in encrypted box #4389
  • Fixed Recovering a folder only moves the files inside that folder #4453
  • Fixed Failure to query file properties causes program exceptions #4457 (thanks lmou523)
  • Fixed Applications may crash when IP is not defined for the domain name in DNS Filtering #4475
  • Some files don't get written to when launching from "Run Program" menu #4398

Versienummer 5.70.5 / 1.15.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.15.5
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (3)

mark_vs 27 januari 2025 14:54
Ik gebruikte vroeger Sandboxie, tegenwoordig de sandbox van Windows. Welke voordelen, if any, biedt Sandboxie t.o.v. Windows' zandbak?
Magic Power
@mark_vs27 januari 2025 15:46
Zie hier voor meer info. Deze vraag is al veel vaker gesteld.

https://tweakers.net/downloads/69142/sandboxie-plus-5693-1143.html?showReaction=20077358#r_20077358
Marsmillo @mark_vs27 januari 2025 16:30
De webbrowser van mijn schoonouders draait al enkele jaren automatisch in Sandboxie, het heeft het aantal problemen die ik bij hen moet gaan oplossen drastisch doen afnemen en als er toch eens een probleem is, is het vaak de inhoud van de box verwijderen.

Sandboxie kan bepaalde programma's in een sandbox draaien, eenmaal instellen en daarna gaat het automatisch. Dat is in dit geval wel gemakkelijk, denk niet dat ze er veen van merken.

