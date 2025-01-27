Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Naast de gratis versie zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Added Added 'HookTrace=y' to debug API hooking Changed Moved Sandboxie-Plus data folder from C:\Users\[User]\AppData\Local\Sandboxie-Plus to C:\Users\[User]\AppData\Local\Xanasoft\Sandboxie-Plus Note: the folder will be moved automatically, when downgrading to an older version you would need to move it back manually.

Re ordered some box context menu options a bit #4444 Fixed Fixed crash when pressing run as admin with non-advanced view

Fixed WerFault.exe errors for all applications on the latest Windows 11 ARM64 #4422

Fixed issue preventing x64 executables from running on ARM64 #4415

Fixed issue with process self-termination

Fixed msedge_elf.dll not found on Windows 10 ARM64

Fixed Windows 10 ARM64 compatibility issue #3600

Fixed infinite loop when Gui_ConnectConsole waits for SbieSvc.exe to quit #4462 (thanks bot-1450)

Fixed Program icon not displayed when command path in RunCommand setting contains spaces #4416

Fixed Template scanning is not working properly #4401

Fixed credentials dialog does not display when connecting to rdp server by mstsc.exe in encrypted box #4389

Fixed Recovering a folder only moves the files inside that folder #4453

Fixed Failure to query file properties causes program exceptions #4457 (thanks lmou523)

Fixed Applications may crash when IP is not defined for the domain name in DNS Filtering #4475

Some files don't get written to when launching from "Run Program" menu #4398