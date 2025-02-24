Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Naast de gratis versie zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

In this update, several improvements and fixes have been introduced to enhance the stability and functionality of Sandboxie Plus. A new capability has been added to the service, allowing it to log monitor events, providing users with additional insights and diagnostics.

The Notepad++ template has been updated to ensure compatibility with Sandboxie Classic, improving usability for users of the legacy version. Additionally, MiscHelpers.dll has been updated with enhancements to the finder, contributing to improved performance and reliability.

Several issues have been resolved in this release. Obsolete entries in the Sandboxie Plus installer have been removed, ensuring a cleaner installation process. An issue where pinned shortcuts created via the 'Run from Start Menu' option were non-functional has been fixed, addressing reported concerns (#4502). A potential Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) issue with the driver under low-resource conditions has been resolved, improving overall system stability.

Further refinements include fixing a crash occurring in NsiAllocateAndGetTable, thanks to a report from tzf-omkey (#4511). Additionally, two memory leaks have been addressed: one occurring when a sandboxed process received a device change notification, and another affecting the NtQueryDirectoryFile hook, which previously manifested in privacy-enhanced sandboxes (#4509).

This update ensures a more robust and efficient experience for Sandboxie Plus users. As always, feedback and reports from the community are invaluable in maintaining and improving the software.

For a full list of changes please review the change log.