Software-update: DietPi 9.11

DietPi logo (170 pix)DietPi is een lichtgewicht besturingssysteem voor zogenaamde singleboardcomputers. Het is op Debian gebaseerd en geoptimaliseerd om maximale prestaties uit de kleine computers te halen. DietPi heeft daarnaast ook een groot aantal ready-to-run applicaties die kunnen worden geïnstalleerd. Hoewel de naam anders doet vermoeden is het niet alleen geschikt voor Raspberry Pi's, maar ook prima te gebruiken op hardware van bijvoorbeeld Odroid, Orange Rock en Pine. Versie 9.11 is uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Bug fixes

  • Quartz64/Star64/VisionFive 2: Resolves an issue where the import of config files from the setup FAT partition and root filesystem expansion on first boot could have failed. MichaIng/DietPi#6838
  • DietPi-FirstBoot: Resolved an issue, where the automatic first run setup could have failed, if the network adapter, wpa_supplicant or DHCP client took a little longer to receive an IP address, without ifup further halting the script. In case of AUTO_SETUP_AUTOMATED=1 in dietpi.txt, the very first network check is assured to try at least 4 times, with a 5 seconds delay between each attempt.
  • DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config: Resolved an issue on Raspberry Pi where selecting the linux-image-rpi-v8 kernel on 32-bit images failed. MichaIng/DietPi#7402
  • DietPi-Software | Fail2Ban: Resolved an issue where the install failed while downloading updated Dropbear filters. MichaIng/DietPi#7413
  • DietPi-Software | Pi-hole: Support for Pi-hole v6 was added. During the DietPi update, we check whether your Pi-hole has been updated already, and in case perform some migration and cleanup of DietPi-specific configs. Also, since Pi-hole v6 ships with its internal webserver and PHP interpreter, if a webserver and PHP are installed without any dependant among dietpi-software options, it is offered to uninstall them.

As always, many smaller code performance and stability improvements, visual and spelling fixes have been done, too much to list all of them here. Check out all code changes of this release on GitHub: MichaIng/DietPi!7426

DietPi

Versienummer 9.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website DietPi
Download https://dietpi.com/#download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-02-2025 11:23
14 • submitter: RobbyTown

24-02-2025 • 11:23

14

Submitter: RobbyTown

Bron: DietPi

Update-historie

26-05 DietPi 9.13 4
21-04 DietPi 9.12 11
24-02 DietPi 9.11 14
10-02 DietPi 9.10 23

Lees meer

DietPi

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
14
14
12
1
0
1
Wijzig sortering
onok 24 februari 2025 11:59
Ik kende dit niet. Wat zijn de verschillen t.o.z. van Rasbian Lite? Is het nog kleiner?
jpbeltman @onok24 februari 2025 12:11
Voor vergelijking met raspbian lite zie https://dietpi.com/stats.html#distrostats

Verder zijn er nog wat tools toegevoegd die config (dietpi-config), software installeren (dietpi-software), backups (dietpi-backup makkelijker maken.

Dietpi-launcher verzameld al deze tools in een overzicht, zie https://dietpi.com/docs/dietpi_tools/

Ik gebruik het een aantal jaar op m'n pi's en als base image voor proxmox vm's, vind het een goeie uitbreiding op standaard debian

[Reactie gewijzigd door jpbeltman op 24 februari 2025 12:13]

logix147 @onok24 februari 2025 12:16
Ik ben hiernaar overgestapt zodat de minder technische mensen in huis ook het “self-hosted” kunnen doen zonder mij.

Het is leuk dat ik dit allemaal snap, maar het huis zal zonder mijn kennis ook wel door moeten kunnen.

Klinkt beetje luguber maar recente overlijden van Don van Novaspirit Tech heeft me wel een beetje meer aan het denken gezet.
Eusebius @logix14724 februari 2025 12:36
Niet luguber, realistisch. In mijn werk ook meegemaakt: oudere collega die alles wist opeens weg. Vervolgens heel veel gedoe om alles boven water te krijgen. Sindsdien probeer ik zaken over makkelijk, inzichtelijk en gedocumenteerd te houden.
RobbyTown @onok24 februari 2025 13:18
Tot voor een aantal maanden kende ik DietPi ook niet. Gebruik het nu op Raspberry 4 en NanoPi NEO.

Voorheen Rasbian Lite gebruikt. DietPi is stukken sneller in te richten vind ik persoonlijk. Uiteraard het is ook maar net waarvoor je het gebruikt.

Voor mij is het het is vooral het gemak. Download de juiste image, vervolgens in de dietpi.txt kun je vooraf het een en ander aanpassen (kan ook tijdens de installatie als de SD in je hardware zit), alleen als er geen fysiek toetsenbord aan hangt kun je gb niet aanpassen naar us.

Aansluiten en verbinden met putty, even laten pruttelen en setup doorlopen.
Voor mijn Raspberry 4 draai ik smokeping (docker)
NanoPi NEO draait globalping (daar komt die nanopi vandaan en omgekat naar dietpi :P ) en ripe atlas (beide ook in docker), zou je ook op de pi kunnen doen maar de pi is via poe gevoed dus bij een switch update worden de pi iets vaker herstart dan de nanopi (die zit op de router).
Mocht je daar meer over willen weten recent een aantal stap voor stap handleidingen gemaakt.

Verder zit er als je inlogt ook een leuke gimmick over de temperatuur. Hier de screenshots: NanoPi en Pi4

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 24 februari 2025 15:25]

Die_ene_gast 24 februari 2025 11:57
Werkt dit ook echt? Ik neem aan dat er wel benchmarks vergelijkingen e.d. zijn.
Of hebben ze gewoon wat standaard services weggegooid?
Roerdomp @Die_ene_gast24 februari 2025 12:02
https://dietpi.com/stats.html
Die_ene_gast @Roerdomp24 februari 2025 12:16
Dank.
Dat zegt wat over het aantal processen, opslag gebruik en boot time. Maar ik vraag mij af hoe het het doet als je benchmarks enzo draait. Als de boot bijvoorbeeld langer is maar de benchmark beter, kan dat zomaar een overweging zijn.
Los van hoe ze alle packages gaan maintainen.
DrPoncho @Die_ene_gast24 februari 2025 16:31
Benchmark van wat?
Die_ene_gast @DrPoncho25 februari 2025 10:59
Bijvoorbeeld rekentaken o.i.d.
Er zijn zoveel keuzes, zo kan je bijvoorbeeld bij passmark vergelijken.
Hier staan er een hoop: Wikipedia: Benchmark (computing)
Videopac 24 februari 2025 12:16
Inmiddels al 9.11.2, wijzigingenlog mij onbekend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Videopac op 24 februari 2025 18:17]

RobbyTown @Videopac24 februari 2025 12:40
6.11.2? Je bedoeld denk ik 9.11.2 maar word door DietPi vermeld als version 9.11
Zie url: https://dietpi.com/docs/releases/v9_11/
Jermak 24 februari 2025 12:11
Kijk maar https://dietpi.com/survey/#distro
LordPan 24 februari 2025 13:24
Ik gebruik deze op een virtual machine die op een Synology draait. echt simpel om iets uit te rollen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq