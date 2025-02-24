DietPi is een lichtgewicht besturingssysteem voor zogenaamde singleboardcomputers. Het is op Debian gebaseerd en geoptimaliseerd om maximale prestaties uit de kleine computers te halen. DietPi heeft daarnaast ook een groot aantal ready-to-run applicaties die kunnen worden geïnstalleerd. Hoewel de naam anders doet vermoeden is het niet alleen geschikt voor Raspberry Pi's, maar ook prima te gebruiken op hardware van bijvoorbeeld Odroid, Orange Rock en Pine. Versie 9.11 is uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Bug fixes

Quartz64/Star64/VisionFive 2: Resolves an issue where the import of config files from the setup FAT partition and root filesystem expansion on first boot could have failed. MichaIng/DietPi#6838

DietPi-FirstBoot: Resolved an issue, where the automatic first run setup could have failed, if the network adapter, wpa_supplicant or DHCP client took a little longer to receive an IP address, without ifup further halting the script. In case of AUTO_SETUP_AUTOMATED=1 in dietpi.txt , the very first network check is assured to try at least 4 times, with a 5 seconds delay between each attempt.

DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config: Resolved an issue on Raspberry Pi where selecting the linux-image-rpi-v8 kernel on 32-bit images failed. MichaIng/DietPi#7402

kernel on 32-bit images failed. MichaIng/DietPi#7402 DietPi-Software | Fail2Ban: Resolved an issue where the install failed while downloading updated Dropbear filters. MichaIng/DietPi#7413

DietPi-Software | Pi-hole: Support for Pi-hole v6 was added. During the DietPi update, we check whether your Pi-hole has been updated already, and in case perform some migration and cleanup of DietPi-specific configs. Also, since Pi-hole v6 ships with its internal webserver and PHP interpreter, if a webserver and PHP are installed without any dependant among dietpi-software options, it is offered to uninstall them.

As always, many smaller code performance and stability improvements, visual and spelling fixes have been done, too much to list all of them here. Check out all code changes of this release on GitHub: MichaIng/DietPi!7426