DietPi is een lichtgewicht besturingssysteem voor zogenaamde singleboardcomputers. Het is op Debian gebaseerd en geoptimaliseerd om maximale prestaties uit de kleine computers te halen. DietPi heeft daarnaast ook een groot aantal ready-to-run applicaties die kunnen worden geïnstalleerd. Hoewel de naam anders doet vermoeden is het niet alleen geschikt voor Raspberry Pi's, maar ook prima te gebruiken op hardware van bijvoorbeeld Odroid, Orange Rock en Pine. Versie 9.12 is uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New software DietPi-Software | fish: A dietpi-software entry for this alternative shell has been added. Aside of installing the fish APT package, a DietPi-specific config script is added to enable dietpi-* aliases and load the dietpi-login script for first run setup and autostart options. Many thanks to @ndrew222 for implementing this software option: MichaIng/DietPi!7452 Enhancements General: DietPi scripts will now call sensible-editor instead of nano for opening text files in a command-line text editor. This makes also use of the update-alternatives feature, will usually prefer e.g. Vim if installed, and may allow interactive selection of one of the installed editors, if multiple are available. Many thanks to @Keating950 for implementing this enhancement: MichaIng/DietPi!7474

DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Backup: Support for writing a backup into an SSHFS has been added.

DietPi-Software | Amiberry: Our packages have been updated to Amiberry v7. Additionally, recommended for ARM and RISC-V SBCs slower than Raspberry Pi 4, Amiberry-Lite has been implemented as dedicated software option. Since APT upgrades from Amiberry v5 to v7 automatically, a backup of the old config/data directory will be created, and in case used as initial config/data directory for Amiberry-Lite. Hence if Amiberry v7 does not run well on your platform, you can install Amiberry-Lite, starting with the previous v5 setup. Some more details about the two variants can be found here: https://github.com/BlitterStudio/amiberry/wiki/First-Installation#which-version-should-i-pick

DietPi-Software | WiringPi: Added support for Orange Pi boards, using the wiringOP sources from Xunlong: orangepi-xunlong/wiringOP

DietPi-Software | Spotifyd: Added support for ARMv8 and x86_64 Bookworm/Trixie systems, supported with the latest Spotifyd release.

DietPi-Software | RPi.GPIO

Since the modern Raspberry Pi kernel removed support for the legacy GPIO API, python3-rpi-lgpio will now be installed instead, providing an RPi.GPIO compatibility layer for the modern lgpio library.

DietPi-Software | Pi-hole: By default, instances installed via dietpi-software will additionally listen on TCP port 8489 for HTTPS requests. It is one of the Pi-hole v6 core features users might expect enabled by default. It uses a self-signed TLS certificate by default, hence browsers will show a warning until it is replaced by a TLS certificate from by a trusted public certificate authority. Bug fixes DietPi-Config: Resolved an issue where enabling the waveshare32 LCD panel failed on Raspberry Pi with new kernel/firmware stack. Many thanks to @guiksign for fixing this bug: MichaIng/DietPi!7462

DietPi-Software | O!MPD: Resolved an issue where changing the config.php from within the web UI and storing covers did not work due to missing permissions. Many thanks to @praveensg for reporting this issue: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/22993

from within the web UI and storing covers did not work due to missing permissions. Many thanks to @praveensg for reporting this issue: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/22993 DietPi-Software | FreshRSS: Resolved an issue where the website did not work properly on Bullseye systems, since FreshRSS v1.25.0 and later requires PHP 8.1+. On those systems, the latest v1.24.3 will be installed instead. Many thanks to @kaferenza for reporting this issue: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/23129