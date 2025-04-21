DietPi is een lichtgewicht besturingssysteem voor zogenaamde singleboardcomputers. Het is op Debian gebaseerd en geoptimaliseerd om maximale prestaties uit de kleine computers te halen. DietPi heeft daarnaast ook een groot aantal ready-to-run applicaties die kunnen worden geïnstalleerd. Hoewel de naam anders doet vermoeden is het niet alleen geschikt voor Raspberry Pi's, maar ook prima te gebruiken op hardware van bijvoorbeeld Odroid, Orange Rock en Pine. Versie 9.12 is uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:
New software
Enhancements
- DietPi-Software | fish: A dietpi-software entry for this alternative shell has been added. Aside of installing the fish APT package, a DietPi-specific config script is added to enable dietpi-* aliases and load the
dietpi-loginscript for first run setup and autostart options. Many thanks to @ndrew222 for implementing this software option: MichaIng/DietPi!7452
Bug fixes
- General: DietPi scripts will now call
sensible-editorinstead of
nanofor opening text files in a command-line text editor. This makes also use of the
update-alternativesfeature, will usually prefer e.g. Vim if installed, and may allow interactive selection of one of the installed editors, if multiple are available. Many thanks to @Keating950 for implementing this enhancement: MichaIng/DietPi!7474
- DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Backup: Support for writing a backup into an SSHFS has been added.
- DietPi-Software | Amiberry: Our packages have been updated to Amiberry v7. Additionally, recommended for ARM and RISC-V SBCs slower than Raspberry Pi 4, Amiberry-Lite has been implemented as dedicated software option. Since APT upgrades from Amiberry v5 to v7 automatically, a backup of the old config/data directory will be created, and in case used as initial config/data directory for Amiberry-Lite. Hence if Amiberry v7 does not run well on your platform, you can install Amiberry-Lite, starting with the previous v5 setup. Some more details about the two variants can be found here: https://github.com/BlitterStudio/amiberry/wiki/First-Installation#which-version-should-i-pick
- DietPi-Software | WiringPi: Added support for Orange Pi boards, using the
wiringOPsources from Xunlong: orangepi-xunlong/wiringOP
- DietPi-Software | Spotifyd: Added support for ARMv8 and x86_64 Bookworm/Trixie systems, supported with the latest Spotifyd release.
- DietPi-Software | RPi.GPIO
- Since the modern Raspberry Pi kernel removed support for the legacy GPIO API,
python3-rpi-lgpiowill now be installed instead, providing an RPi.GPIO compatibility layer for the modern
lgpiolibrary.
- DietPi-Software | Pi-hole: By default, instances installed via
dietpi-softwarewill additionally listen on TCP port 8489 for HTTPS requests. It is one of the Pi-hole v6 core features users might expect enabled by default. It uses a self-signed TLS certificate by default, hence browsers will show a warning until it is replaced by a TLS certificate from by a trusted public certificate authority.
- DietPi-Config: Resolved an issue where enabling the
waveshare32LCD panel failed on Raspberry Pi with new kernel/firmware stack. Many thanks to @guiksign for fixing this bug: MichaIng/DietPi!7462
- DietPi-Software | O!MPD: Resolved an issue where changing the
config.phpfrom within the web UI and storing covers did not work due to missing permissions. Many thanks to @praveensg for reporting this issue: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/22993
- DietPi-Software | FreshRSS: Resolved an issue where the website did not work properly on Bullseye systems, since FreshRSS v1.25.0 and later requires PHP 8.1+. On those systems, the latest v1.24.3 will be installed instead. Many thanks to @kaferenza for reporting this issue: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/23129