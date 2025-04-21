Software-update: DietPi 9.12

DietPi logo (170 pix)DietPi is een lichtgewicht besturingssysteem voor zogenaamde singleboardcomputers. Het is op Debian gebaseerd en geoptimaliseerd om maximale prestaties uit de kleine computers te halen. DietPi heeft daarnaast ook een groot aantal ready-to-run applicaties die kunnen worden geïnstalleerd. Hoewel de naam anders doet vermoeden is het niet alleen geschikt voor Raspberry Pi's, maar ook prima te gebruiken op hardware van bijvoorbeeld Odroid, Orange Rock en Pine. Versie 9.12 is uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New software
  • DietPi-Software | fish: A dietpi-software entry for this alternative shell has been added. Aside of installing the fish APT package, a DietPi-specific config script is added to enable dietpi-* aliases and load the dietpi-login script for first run setup and autostart options. Many thanks to @ndrew222 for implementing this software option: MichaIng/DietPi!7452
Enhancements
  • General: DietPi scripts will now call sensible-editor instead of nano for opening text files in a command-line text editor. This makes also use of the update-alternatives feature, will usually prefer e.g. Vim if installed, and may allow interactive selection of one of the installed editors, if multiple are available. Many thanks to @Keating950 for implementing this enhancement: MichaIng/DietPi!7474
  • DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Backup: Support for writing a backup into an SSHFS has been added.
  • DietPi-Software | Amiberry: Our packages have been updated to Amiberry v7. Additionally, recommended for ARM and RISC-V SBCs slower than Raspberry Pi 4, Amiberry-Lite has been implemented as dedicated software option. Since APT upgrades from Amiberry v5 to v7 automatically, a backup of the old config/data directory will be created, and in case used as initial config/data directory for Amiberry-Lite. Hence if Amiberry v7 does not run well on your platform, you can install Amiberry-Lite, starting with the previous v5 setup. Some more details about the two variants can be found here: https://github.com/BlitterStudio/amiberry/wiki/First-Installation#which-version-should-i-pick
  • DietPi-Software | WiringPi: Added support for Orange Pi boards, using the wiringOP sources from Xunlong: orangepi-xunlong/wiringOP
  • DietPi-Software | Spotifyd: Added support for ARMv8 and x86_64 Bookworm/Trixie systems, supported with the latest Spotifyd release.
  • DietPi-Software | RPi.GPIO
  • Since the modern Raspberry Pi kernel removed support for the legacy GPIO API, python3-rpi-lgpio will now be installed instead, providing an RPi.GPIO compatibility layer for the modern lgpio library.
  • DietPi-Software | Pi-hole: By default, instances installed via dietpi-software will additionally listen on TCP port 8489 for HTTPS requests. It is one of the Pi-hole v6 core features users might expect enabled by default. It uses a self-signed TLS certificate by default, hence browsers will show a warning until it is replaced by a TLS certificate from by a trusted public certificate authority.
Bug fixes

DietPi

Versienummer 9.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website DietPi
Download https://dietpi.com/#download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-04-2025 • 10:00
Submitter: RobbyTown

21-04-2025 • 10:00

11

Submitter: RobbyTown

Bron: DietPi

Reacties (11)

iqcgubon 21 april 2025 11:07
Eerste keer dat ik hiervan hoor. Lichtgewicht en vooraf geïnstalleerde applicaties spreekt zichzelf wat mij betreft wel wat tegen.

(Wat een verschrikkelijke AI afbeelding onderaan het artikel trouwens :X )
Reageer
Pindasaus! @iqcgubon21 april 2025 11:30
Geloof me, dietpi is echt heel handig en lichtgewicht
Reageer
hullie72 @iqcgubon21 april 2025 11:32
Het is een briljant image. Het is lichtgewicht, maar je hebt een mannelijke manier om software te installeren (is dus niet pre-installed). Heel veel zaken regel je makkelijk in menu's, altijd via de CLI.
Samengevat: lightweight en user friendly. Give it a shot!
Reageer
zordaz @iqcgubon21 april 2025 11:50
Gebruik het al jaren. Het is hartstikke lichtgewicht. Er wordt vrijwel niets voorgeïnstalleerd, alleen wat specifieke Dietpi beheertools en essentiële zaken als een SSH cliënt.
Reageer
RobbyTown @iqcgubon21 april 2025 12:06
DietPi succesvol geupdate.

Dit een beter plaatje? Verwerkt zo te zien :*)

PS. indien @Drobanir wil, na Pasen kan een zonder Easter tekst aanleveren of bij de volgende release ;).

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 21 april 2025 21:07]

Reageer
Jeldert @iqcgubon21 april 2025 12:22
Ik gebruik DietPi op een kleine pc als server.
Heb alleen Portainer geïnstalleerd. Dat is een browser interface voor Docker.
Via Portainer heb ik dan weer PiHole, Home Assistant en P1 Monitor draaien.

Zo heb ik wel lichtgewicht server en de voordelen van goed onderhouden Docker images. Voor mij een ideale upgrade komende vanaf meerdere losse Raspberry Pi’s
Reageer
Toet3r 21 april 2025 13:29
Heeft DietPi voordelen ten opzichte van Raspberry Pi OS Lite?
Reageer
zordaz @Toet3r21 april 2025 13:47
Het is nog compacter en schrijft zo min mogelijk weg op de SD-kaart. Het blijft verder een persoonlijke keuze. Meer info kun je op de website van Dietpi vinden.
Reageer
JSBach @Toet3r21 april 2025 15:12
DietPi heeft nog aanzienlijk minder achtergrond processen draaien dan Raspberry Pi OS lite, als je SBC staat te idlen.
Reageer
metalmania_666 21 april 2025 11:23
Met dank aan @MvK68 bij versie 9.10:
Als je de image naar een micro SD kaart hebt geschreven, kan je daar bij de eerste partitie een tekst bestandje vinden genaamd dietpi.txt.

Maar eventueel ook op:https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi/blob/master/dietpi.txt

Deze pas je eigenlijk altijd meteen al aan voor de eerste boot en dan deze parameters in het bestandje:

Het bestandje omvat nog veel meer functies, zoals van te voren in te stellen IP adres, geen root inlog via SSH. Meteen password instellen voor root en user (vergeet dan niet je keyboard instellingen ook goed te zetten op US in dit bestandje), anders zou je weleens een probleem kunnen hebben met op de Pi in te loggen.
Reageer
hgoor 21 april 2025 20:40
Ik gebruik het sinds mijn Pi 2 en het is echt verdraaid goed! Lichtgewicht, alle tools die je nodig hebt en niks wat je niet gebruikt. Ik draai er voornamelijk CasaOS op: dat werkt erg goed op mijn Pi 4 met 8gb.
Reageer


