Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Naast de gratis versie zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This update introduces significant improvements and fixes to enhance the stability and usability of the application. A variety of critical issues have been resolved. The ini section editor now functions correctly in dark mode, and sandbox content deletion has been fixed (#4407), thanks to bot-1450. Additionally, the "Run Unsandboxed" option, which was not working from the box picker window, has been repaired (#4403).

Firefox tab crashes have been addressed when running with the ProtectHostImages=y setting enabled (#4394). While this fix improves compatibility for default installation locations, custom-installed Firefox-based browsers may still encounter crashes. To avoid this, users should manually add DontCopy= to their configuration.

Several BSOD issues have been resolved to improve system stability:

"SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION (3b)" occurred when using StartRunAlertDenied=y in combination with DenyHostAccess (#4421).

"CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED" occurred when terminating all sandboxed programs (#1316). Processes are now terminated individually rather than using the job object, unless explicitly configured with TerminateJobObject=y.

A BSOD related to the LogMessageEvents=y setting has also been fixed which has been introduced in 1.15.2

Other notable fixes include enabling proper font selection in the ini editor following the addition of the ini highlighting feature (#4429). These updates collectively ensure a smoother, more reliable experience. For a full list of changes please review the change log.