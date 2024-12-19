De Document Foundation heeft de vierde update voor versie 24.8 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.8.4 is een zogenaamde bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 55 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.4 RC 1: ofz#380107559 fods2xlsfuzzer Null-dereference READ

tdf#86731 Spellcheck does not flag missing dictionary

tdf#91315 Parentheses inverted in mixed RTL and LTR text in SVG export

tdf#122716 IMPORT Writer can lose encoding for some multibyte symbols when copy-paste from XLSX/Calc

tdf#146269 No thumbnail preview of document in start center

tdf#151423 Unintended zoom in or out on command key press if Calc is still scrolling.

tdf#153636 "Use level from source chapter" does not work for Graphics, Frames, and OLE Objects in User-defined index

tdf#154987 Santali Locale Data File

tdf#155449 Launching Orca after Writer sometimes crashes Writer (stack trace provided) gtk3 a11y atkwrapper.cxx

tdf#157130 Characters don't appear when pressing with CMD+Z pressed for couple of seconds and track changes record enabled (macOS-only)

tdf#157312 Current cell highlight doesn't update with skia hardware rendering on macOS

tdf#160621 Field dialog: user/variable field value field sometimes too small

tdf#161152 LibreOffice doesn't set printer option "sides" leading to duplex not working on printers relying on this option

tdf#161349 FILEOPEN: Header/Footer not displayed

tdf#162195 TOC in Master document include headings from hidden sections

tdf#162268 RTF: combination of hidden text and character attributes fails

tdf#162702 Setting Additional formats - Date for a user field makes the Name and Value fields disappear in the Fields dialog

tdf#162753 Problem with ctrl-k and Insert/Hyperlink

tdf#162815 Images (BMP?) in Writer document not (all) correct in export to PDF (Windows and macOS)

tdf#162944 opening Zip64 files produced by Apache POI is indicated as corrupted

tdf#162992 FILESAVE : Cell filtering (list) not saved in XLSX format

tdf#163289 Broken accelerators for Width and Height in "Position & Size" dialog (gtk3)

tdf#163486 Bugs found by PVS-Studio static analyzer

tdf#163667 Saving a particular spreadsheet takes a very long time

tdf#163680 BASIC: 'Dim s As String * n' doesn't keep the string length on assignments

tdf#163684 a11y: Orca doesn't announce role for non-editable comboboxes with gtk3 VCL plugin

tdf#163734 can't dock a Navigator window to its place on left side of main LO window by d&d

tdf#163764 macOS dictation does not visualize dictated text while speaking in LibreOffice, requires pause for text to be shown

tdf#163777 If "Numbers Tab" is selected when you open "Format Cells", "Numbers Tab" is not selected by pressing

tdf#163792 Keyboard focus stuck in font-size selector (gtk3-only)

tdf#163803 FILESAVE Save to pptx loses fill on image

tdf#163818 Opening ODG file is reported to be corrupted when created by 3rd party software (minizip-ng)

tdf#163831 Changed number format of a named CellStyle is not applied correctly

tdf#163842 XLS, XLSX Certain roundtripped spreadsheets not opening in Excel due to regression

tdf#163876 Calc clears current cell when switching between app windows with CMD+backtick

tdf#163883 Lost Paragraph Styles when copying Impress Outline into Writer Outline since version 24.8.2.1

tdf#163903 Support for West-African Guinean Money (GNF)

tdf#163945 Slow UI refresh rate on mac when using Skia/Metal

tdf#163974 (May be ODF-spec related) Nested Footnotes: LO reports `Read Error` but `ODFValidator` is quite happy

tdf#164005 Hyphenator service: can't call createPossibleHyphens until I call getLocales

tdf#164006 Hyphenator service: createPossibleHyphens may create extra zero elements in getHyphenationPositions

tdf#164026 If shape does not have control points, the respective fields in Slant & Corner Radius in Position and Size dialog should be disabled (kf5/kf6/gen/Win)

tdf#164040 SortableGridDataModel cannot be notified for changes