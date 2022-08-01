Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2022.4

FreshTomato logo (79 pix)FreshTomato versie 2022.4 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2022.4 Changelog
  • toolchain: brcm-arm-toolchains update; uClibc 0.9.33.2 with CVE-2022-30295, CVE-2021-43523 and CVE-2016-6264 fixes. Also other fixes/patches included. Enable support for AI_ADDRCONFIG
  • kernel: drivers: net: updates from the upstream (for details see full changelog)
  • kernel: drivers: usb: updates from the upstream (for details see full changelog)
  • SDK6/SDK7: enable USB2 and USB3 power at boot up by default
  • SDK7: check wireless driver max client tuneable value
  • SDK7: update ctf (part 2 + part 3)
  • iptables: update to 1.8.8
  • irqbalance: update to 1.9.0
  • libcurl: update to 7.84.0
  • libxml2: update to 2.9.14
  • libiconv: update to 1.17
  • flac: update to 1.3.4
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.7
  • ntfs-3g: update to 2022.5.17
  • libsodium: update to 1.0.18-stable
  • nettle: update to 3.8
  • tor: update to 0.4.7.8
  • zlib: update to 1.2.12 (add two fixes from the develop tree)
  • libubox: update to d2223ef (2022-05-15) snapshot
  • uqmi: update to 56cb2d4 (2022-05-04) snapshot
  • openssl: update to 1.1.1q
  • sqlite: update to 3.39.0
  • nginx: update to 1.23.0
  • dnsmasq: update to 2022.07.07 (20b4a4e) snapshot
  • build: add Netgear R7900 support (almost the same like R8000)
  • build: router: Makefile: also install zlib when samba is added to the (not AIO) image - fix build break
  • build: only include adblock when image is built with TCONFIG_HTTPS (all (or most) servers from the adblock list are now redirecting to https, so wget can't download them without OpenSSL)
  • build: add flag to detect AIO target (the same way like in MIPS branch)
  • build: add target ARM architecture/target ARM processor
  • build: add flag to build image without TRX KEY
  • GUI: Administration: Configuration: fix date in the filename of saved config file
  • GUI: Administration: NFS Server: correct link to the NFS website
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: change link for Efficient Multicast Forwarding option
  • GUI: Advanced: Tor: add daemon status, add start/stop button
  • GUI: advanced-vlan.asp - use nvram t_model_name for R8000 detection
  • GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - Set bss_maxassoc same as global max clients
  • GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - adjust/improve saving country/rev selection
  • GUI: Status: Logs: implement maximum filter level
  • GUI: Status: Overview: clearly explain what the WL enable/disable buttons are for
  • GUI: Tools: Wireless Survey: add a note for ARM routers, that WL survey doesn't work when WL filter is turned on in 'permit only' mode (workaround for #224)
  • GUI: USB and NAS: FTP/Samba/FTPD/BT: add daemon status, add re-start button (unify to nginx/mysql page)
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Client: also allow range of IP addresses as a source IP
  • GUI: fix backup filename date
  • adblock: convert all lists to https; additionally add Steven Black list
  • apcupsd: add PCNET and SNMP support in AIO targets; allow to use custom config
  • dhcpv6: Add a no release option '-n'. This prevents a release signal from being sent to the ISP causing a new PD or address to be allocated
  • dhcpv6: Remove the PID file just before dhcp6c actually exits
  • dhcpv6: Add a signal handler for SIGUSR1 to forcibly exit without releasing the obtained addresses
  • dhcpv6: Set a DHCPv6 state keyword to an environment variable "REASON"
  • dhcpv6: reload config on SIGHUP
  • dropbear: add login limits
  • dropbear: fix MAX_UNAUTH_CLIENTS regression - fix from the upstream
  • dropbear: patches: add DEFAULT_ROOT_PATH
  • httpd: misc.c: use utf8 in asp_rrule()
  • IPv6: add DUID type selection (currently only DUID-LL (default) OR DUID-LLT)
  • IPv6: extend GUI status page (status-overview.asp) - show DUID
  • IPv6: add GUI option (basic-ipv6.asp) to start DHCP6 Client in debug mode (only for RT-N+ router)
  • IPv6: add GUI option (basic-ipv6.asp) for DHCP6 client to prevent prefix/address release on exit
  • IPv6: check environment variable "REASON" which is passed to the client script when receiving a REPLY message (only for DEBUG currently)
  • JFFS: do not start if router model is unknown
  • others: linkagg: fix warning messages, cosmetic
  • rc: serialize (re-)starts from GUI, avoid zombies
  • rc: do not (re)start services during upgrade/reboot
  • rc: firewall: add IPv4 IPSEC passthrough
  • rc: gpio.c - extend gpio poll up to 32 pins
  • rc: openvpn.c: also abort when can not create tap/tun interface
  • rc: openvpn.c: fix parsing of pidof result in watchdog script
  • rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): correct verbose option
  • rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): run ntpd at high priority
  • rc: services: move samba support to outer file
  • rc: transmission: rewrite, to get rid of shell scripts
  • router: httpd: wl.c - adjust and correct scan params for wireless survey (GUI: tools-survey)
  • shared: wlscan.h - increase buffer for wireless survey (SDK6 and up)
  • stubby: add Cisco Umbrella/OpenDNS DoT Servers to Stubby Options
  • wireless ethernet bridge AND media bridge mode: use dnsmasq (provide DNS service)
  • Wireless Survey: rework / optimize code for wl survey (GUI: tools-survey)
  • www: tomato.js: fix id in TomatoGrid.prototype.createEditor
  • Netgear R6400/R6700/R6900/R7000/XR300 series router: adjust led setup in case wan is disabled (router only in AP mode) - resolves #21
  • Tenda AC15 / AC18: build image without TRX KEY
FreshTomato-Mips 2022.4 Changelog
  • toolchain: hndtools-mipsel-uclibc update; uClibc 0.9.30.1 with CVE-2022-30295 and CVE-2016-6264 fixes
  • toolchain: add support for be64toh/htobe64 (iperf); ULLONG_MAX/LLONG_MAX/LLONG_MIN defs were unavailable for compiler (e2fsprogs)
  • libcurl: update to 7.84.0
  • libxml2: update to 2.9.14
  • libiconv: update to 1.17
  • flac: update to 1.3.4
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.7
  • ntfs-3g: update to 2022.5.17
  • libsodium: update to 1.0.18-stable
  • nettle: update to 3.8
  • tor: update to 0.4.7.8
  • zlib: update to 1.2.12 (add two fixes from the develop tree)
  • libubox: update to d2223ef (2022-05-15) snapshot
  • uqmi: update to 56cb2d4 (2022-05-04) snapshot
  • openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1q
  • sqlite: update to 3.39.0
  • nginx: update to 1.23.0
  • dnsmasq: update to 2022.07.07 (20b4a4e) snapshot
  • build: Makefile: Asus RT-N53: this model only supports 100Mbps WAN/LAN, so remove bcmnat from recipe
  • build: Makefile: Linksys E2500: this model only supports 100Mbps WAN/LAN, so remove bcmnat from recipe
  • build: Makefile: Netgear WNDR3400v2/v3: this model only supports 100Mbps WAN/LAN, so remove bcmnat from recipe
  • build: Makefile: sync Asus RT-N53 and Linksys E2500v2 targets (almost the same)
  • build: router: Makefile: also install zlib when samba is added to the (not AIO) image - fix build break
  • build: only include adblock when image is built with TCONFIG_HTTPS (all (or most) servers from the adblock list are now redirecting to https, so wget can't download them without OpenSSL)
  • build: Makefile: WNDR3400V2/V3: change NVRAM size to 32K (issue with 5GHz WL driver and disappearing settings) - workaround for #82
  • GUI: Administration: Configuration: fix date in the filename of saved config file
  • GUI: Administration: NFS Server: correct link to the NFS website
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: change link for Efficient Multicast Forwarding option
  • GUI: Advanced: Tor: add daemon status, add start/stop button
  • GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - make it possible to select country rev also for newer SDK5 wl driver 5.100.x and up
  • GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - Set bss_maxassoc same as global max clients
  • GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - adjust/improve saving country/rev selection
  • GUI: Status: Logs: implement maximum filter level
  • GUI: Status: Overview: clearly explain what the WL enable/disable buttons are for
  • GUI: status-overview.asp - Show WL Radio Temperatures (if available) for MIPS Router (SDK5 RT-N and up)
  • GUI: Tools: Wireless Survey: add a note for ARM routers, that WL survey doesn't work when WL filter is turned on in 'permit only' mode
  • GUI: USB and NAS: FTP/Samba/FTPD/BT: add daemon status, add re-start button (unify to nginx/mysql page)
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Client: also allow range of IP addresses as a source IP
  • GUI: fix backup filename date
  • adblock: convert all lists to https; additionally add Steven Black list
  • apcupsd: add PCNET and SNMP support in AIO targets; allow to use custom config
  • dhcpv6: Add a no release option '-n'. This prevents a release signal from being sent to the ISP causing a new PD or address to be allocated
  • dhcpv6: Remove the PID file just before dhcp6c actually exits
  • dhcpv6: Add a signal handler for SIGUSR1 to forcibly exit without releasing the obtained addresses
  • dhcpv6: Set a DHCPv6 state keyword to an environment variable "REASON"
  • dhcpv6: reload config on SIGHUP
  • dropbear: add login limits
  • dropbear: fix MAX_UNAUTH_CLIENTS regression - fix from the upstream
  • dropbear: patches: add DEFAULT_ROOT_PATH
  • httpd: misc.c: use utf8 in asp_rrule()
  • IPv6: add DUID type selection (currently only DUID-LL (default) OR DUID-LLT)
  • IPv6: extend GUI status page (status-overview.asp) - show DUID
  • IPv6: add GUI option (basic-ipv6.asp) to start DHCP6 Client in debug mode (only for RT-N+ router)
  • IPv6: add GUI option (basic-ipv6.asp) for DHCP6 client to prevent prefix/address release on exit
  • IPv6: check environment variable "REASON" which is passed to the client script when receiving a REPLY message (only for DEBUG currently)
  • JFFS: do not start if router model is unknown
  • others: linkagg: fix warning messages, cosmetic
  • rc: serialize (re-)starts from GUI, avoid zombies
  • rc: do not (re)start services during upgrade/reboot
  • rc: firewall: add IPv4 IPSEC passthrough
  • rc: gpio.c - extend gpio poll up to 32 pins
  • rc: openvpn.c: also abort when can not create tap/tun interface
  • rc: openvpn.c: fix parsing of pidof result in watchdog script
  • rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): correct verbose option
  • rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): run ntpd at high priority
  • rc: services: move samba support to outer file
  • rc: transmission: rewrite, to get rid of shell scripts
  • router: httpd: wl.c - adjust and correct scan params for wireless survey (GUI: tools-survey)
  • shared: wlscan.h - increase buffer for wireless survey (SDK6 and up)
  • stubby: add Cisco Umbrella/OpenDNS DoT Servers to Stubby Options
  • SDK5: USB AP Router: adjust loading USB driver
  • SDK5: use wl driver USB AP 5.110.27.20012 (March 2018)
  • wireless ethernet bridge AND media bridge mode: use dnsmasq (provide DNS service)
  • Wireless Survey: rework / optimize code for wl survey (GUI: tools-survey)
  • Wireless Survey: optimize code for wl survey (GUI: tools-survey) and keep wl up while using survey tool (SDK5 RT-N and up)
  • www: tomato.js: fix id in TomatoGrid.prototype.createEditor

Versienummer 2022.4
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

