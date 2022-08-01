FreshTomato versie 2022.4 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2022.4 Changelog toolchain: brcm-arm-toolchains update; uClibc 0.9.33.2 with CVE-2022-30295, CVE-2021-43523 and CVE-2016-6264 fixes. Also other fixes/patches included. Enable support for AI_ADDRCONFIG

kernel: drivers: net: updates from the upstream (for details see full changelog)

kernel: drivers: usb: updates from the upstream (for details see full changelog)

SDK6/SDK7: enable USB2 and USB3 power at boot up by default

SDK7: check wireless driver max client tuneable value

SDK7: update ctf (part 2 + part 3)

iptables: update to 1.8.8

irqbalance: update to 1.9.0

libcurl: update to 7.84.0

libxml2: update to 2.9.14

libiconv: update to 1.17

flac: update to 1.3.4

openvpn: update to 2.5.7

ntfs-3g: update to 2022.5.17

libsodium: update to 1.0.18-stable

nettle: update to 3.8

tor: update to 0.4.7.8

zlib: update to 1.2.12 (add two fixes from the develop tree)

libubox: update to d2223ef (2022-05-15) snapshot

uqmi: update to 56cb2d4 (2022-05-04) snapshot

openssl: update to 1.1.1q

sqlite: update to 3.39.0

nginx: update to 1.23.0

dnsmasq: update to 2022.07.07 (20b4a4e) snapshot

build: add Netgear R7900 support (almost the same like R8000)

build: router: Makefile: also install zlib when samba is added to the (not AIO) image - fix build break

build: only include adblock when image is built with TCONFIG_HTTPS (all (or most) servers from the adblock list are now redirecting to https, so wget can't download them without OpenSSL)

build: add flag to detect AIO target (the same way like in MIPS branch)

build: add target ARM architecture/target ARM processor

build: add flag to build image without TRX KEY

GUI: Administration: Configuration: fix date in the filename of saved config file

GUI: Administration: NFS Server: correct link to the NFS website

GUI: Advanced: Firewall: change link for Efficient Multicast Forwarding option

GUI: Advanced: Tor: add daemon status, add start/stop button

GUI: advanced-vlan.asp - use nvram t_model_name for R8000 detection

GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - Set bss_maxassoc same as global max clients

GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - adjust/improve saving country/rev selection

GUI: Status: Logs: implement maximum filter level

GUI: Status: Overview: clearly explain what the WL enable/disable buttons are for

GUI: Tools: Wireless Survey: add a note for ARM routers, that WL survey doesn't work when WL filter is turned on in 'permit only' mode (workaround for #224)

GUI: USB and NAS: FTP/Samba/FTPD/BT: add daemon status, add re-start button (unify to nginx/mysql page)

GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Client: also allow range of IP addresses as a source IP

GUI: fix backup filename date

adblock: convert all lists to https; additionally add Steven Black list

apcupsd: add PCNET and SNMP support in AIO targets; allow to use custom config

dhcpv6: Add a no release option '-n'. This prevents a release signal from being sent to the ISP causing a new PD or address to be allocated

dhcpv6: Remove the PID file just before dhcp6c actually exits

dhcpv6: Add a signal handler for SIGUSR1 to forcibly exit without releasing the obtained addresses

dhcpv6: Set a DHCPv6 state keyword to an environment variable "REASON"

dhcpv6: reload config on SIGHUP

dropbear: add login limits

dropbear: fix MAX_UNAUTH_CLIENTS regression - fix from the upstream

dropbear: patches: add DEFAULT_ROOT_PATH

httpd: misc.c: use utf8 in asp_rrule()

IPv6: add DUID type selection (currently only DUID-LL (default) OR DUID-LLT)

IPv6: extend GUI status page (status-overview.asp) - show DUID

IPv6: add GUI option (basic-ipv6.asp) to start DHCP6 Client in debug mode (only for RT-N+ router)

IPv6: add GUI option (basic-ipv6.asp) for DHCP6 client to prevent prefix/address release on exit

IPv6: check environment variable "REASON" which is passed to the client script when receiving a REPLY message (only for DEBUG currently)

JFFS: do not start if router model is unknown

others: linkagg: fix warning messages, cosmetic

rc: serialize (re-)starts from GUI, avoid zombies

rc: do not (re)start services during upgrade/reboot

rc: firewall: add IPv4 IPSEC passthrough

rc: gpio.c - extend gpio poll up to 32 pins

rc: openvpn.c: also abort when can not create tap/tun interface

rc: openvpn.c: fix parsing of pidof result in watchdog script

rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): correct verbose option

rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): run ntpd at high priority

rc: services: move samba support to outer file

rc: transmission: rewrite, to get rid of shell scripts

router: httpd: wl.c - adjust and correct scan params for wireless survey (GUI: tools-survey)

shared: wlscan.h - increase buffer for wireless survey (SDK6 and up)

stubby: add Cisco Umbrella/OpenDNS DoT Servers to Stubby Options

wireless ethernet bridge AND media bridge mode: use dnsmasq (provide DNS service)

Wireless Survey: rework / optimize code for wl survey (GUI: tools-survey)

www: tomato.js: fix id in TomatoGrid.prototype.createEditor

Netgear R6400/R6700/R6900/R7000/XR300 series router: adjust led setup in case wan is disabled (router only in AP mode) - resolves #21

Tenda AC15 / AC18: build image without TRX KEY FreshTomato-Mips 2022.4 Changelog toolchain: hndtools-mipsel-uclibc update; uClibc 0.9.30.1 with CVE-2022-30295 and CVE-2016-6264 fixes

toolchain: add support for be64toh/htobe64 (iperf); ULLONG_MAX/LLONG_MAX/LLONG_MIN defs were unavailable for compiler (e2fsprogs)

build: Makefile: Asus RT-N53: this model only supports 100Mbps WAN/LAN, so remove bcmnat from recipe

build: Makefile: Linksys E2500: this model only supports 100Mbps WAN/LAN, so remove bcmnat from recipe

build: Makefile: Netgear WNDR3400v2/v3: this model only supports 100Mbps WAN/LAN, so remove bcmnat from recipe

build: Makefile: sync Asus RT-N53 and Linksys E2500v2 targets (almost the same)

build: Makefile: WNDR3400V2/V3: change NVRAM size to 32K (issue with 5GHz WL driver and disappearing settings) - workaround for #82

GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - make it possible to select country rev also for newer SDK5 wl driver 5.100.x and up

GUI: status-overview.asp - Show WL Radio Temperatures (if available) for MIPS Router (SDK5 RT-N and up)

SDK5: USB AP Router: adjust loading USB driver

SDK5: use wl driver USB AP 5.110.27.20012 (March 2018)

Wireless Survey: optimize code for wl survey (GUI: tools-survey) and keep wl up while using survey tool (SDK5 RT-N and up)

