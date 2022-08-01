Software-update: AIMP 5.03 build 2397

AIMP logo (75 pix)Er is een update voor versie 5.03 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 5.03 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie van de mediaspeler. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Plugins: MyClouds - support for WebDAV for Cloud@Mail.ru
ChangedL
  • Common: BASS libraries has been updated
  • Advanced search: the "clear queue" menu item has been added
  • Tag editor: compatibility with Windows Explorer has been improved
  • Plugins: MyClouds - templates for the services that does not support for content-range command has been removed
Fixed:
  • General - files that full path more 260 symbols cannot be played on Windows 10
  • Audio Converter - the "target file name" column does not take encoding mode and chapters into account
  • Tag editor - sometime it starts without a list of sent files
  • Playlists - XSPF - image links are not loaded
  • Plugins - information bar - toolbar icons has incorrect order for 150% UI scaling factor
  • Plugins - scheduler - the "start recording" action does not wait while new stream being loaded if app is playing another radio stream.
  • Plugins - scheduler - repeat thought day works incorrectly, if time range is set to 24 hours
  • Plugins - BASS_AAC - opening certain M4A files lead to stack overflow that lead to app crash (regression)
  • Plugins - MyClouds - app hangs up if cloud server does not support for content-range command
  • Fixed other minor issues

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.03 build 2397
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 17,93MB
Licentietype Freeware

