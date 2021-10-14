FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de zesde uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.
FreshTomato-ARM 2021.6 Changelog
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.6 Changelog
- Note1: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use
Ctrl+
F5(FF) to avoid artifacts.
- Note2: because of changes in nvram variables, check your settings on 'Advanced -> DHCP/DNS -> Client (WAN)' page.
- kernel: ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (fix from upstream)
- kernel: ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (fix from upstream)
- openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1l
- e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.4
- nginx: update to 1.21.3
- ntfs-3g: update to 2021.8.22
- tor: update to 0.4.6.7
- miniupnpd: update to 2.2.3
- dnsmasq: update to 2.86
- libcurl: update to 7.79.1
- libexif: update to 0.6.23
- openvpn: update to 2.5.4
- Add Media Bridge Mode (for SDK6 and up)
- WL SDK (RT-N branch and up): turn On wl setting STBC RX
- Correct JFFS and crash memory storage R6400/R6400v2 NVRAM_128K
- build: Makefile: nettle: compile with --disable-fat
- build: Makefile: dnsmasq: switch to nettle for crypto backend
- build: allow to build dnssec and stubby independently
- GUI: Administration: Access: show 'Allow Remote Upgrade' regardless of 'Remote Access' state
- GUI: Status: Device List: fix javascript error in targets without network discovery helper
- GUI: Status: Overview: add missing space between unit and flash size/cpu clock
- GUI: OpenVPN Server: fix the case in which after removing the CA key in GUI, re-generating keys will use its old version from nvram
- GUI: OpenVPN Server: fix generation of the correct CA Key previously caused clients errors. In order to work properly, the key must be generated again both for the server and client(s).
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix toggle of WAN and Virtual Wireless nodes
- GUI: Improvements to Advanced MAC page; closes #125
- GUI: add WiFi QR Code generator to 'z' (AIO) targets
- GUI: Admin: Logging: add minimum log level watched for syslogd
- GUI: Admin: Debugging: rename console log level into Kernel printk log level (it has better meaning); add a reboot after changing log level, since we setup klogd only at init, so it is required to reboot; add Notes
- GUI: add new, improved log viewer
- GUI: Basic: Network: fix javascript freezing when more than 1 WAN has been set
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix WL label issue on some routers
- GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: move some options from Client to Server section
- GUI: Admin: Configuration: add current date to backup file (closes #156)
- GUI: Status: Overview: add MultiWAN Status and button to force watchdog check manually
- GUI: advanced-wireless: - add one more example for USA country setup (Q2 / 96)
- GUI: advanced-wireless - add Protected Management Frames option
- adblock: remove inactive list (http://www.malwaredomainlist.com/hostslist/hosts.txt)
- adblock: correct url of DOH servers list
- ebtables: libebtc: fix malloc usage (fix from upstream)
- httpd: log.c: fix a bug not showing all logs when external log is configured
- OpenVPN: Server: add generated keys for client also to .ovpn configuration file
- PPTP Server: bypass CTF (if enabled)
- Revert "rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up"
- rc: network.c - repair function restart_wl() and do not start radio join (again)
- rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): eval() will wait until process quits, so use _eval() with pid; otherwise, start_ntpd() never returns
- watchdog/multiwan: fix a whole bunch of problems
- www: at.css: add icons to Connect/Disconnect buttons for Advanced themes
- www: advanced-wlanvifs.asp: fix bug causing js error
- Note1: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use
Ctrl+
F5(FF) to avoid artifacts.
- Note2: because of changes in nvram variables, check your settings on 'Advanced -> DHCP/DNS -> Client (WAN)' page.
- kernel: ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (fix from upstream)
- kernel: ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (fix from upstream)
- openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1l
- e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.4
- nginx: update to 1.21.3
- ntfs-3g: update to 2021.8.22
- tor: update to 0.4.6.7
- miniupnpd: update to 2.2.3
- dnsmasq: update to 2.86
- libcurl: update to 7.79.1
- libexif: update to 0.6.23
- openvpn: update to 2.5.4
- Add Media Bridge Mode (for SDK6 and up)
- WL SDK (RT-N branch and up): turn On wl setting STBC RX
- build: Makefile: disable BCMNAT module for dir865le target - it doesn't work anyway, for RT-AC branch
- build: Makefile: nettle: compile with --disable-fat
- build: Makefile: dnsmasq: switch to nettle for crypto backend
- build: allow to build dnssec and stubby independently
- build: remove DNSSEC for 'e', 'c', 'd', 'b' and 'm' (VPN, BTgui-VPN, Nocat-VPN, Big-VPN, Max) targets to save space because of recent changes in dnsmasq (nettle for crypto backend); on the other hand, stubby can also handle DNSSEC
- build: remove DNSSEC for 'f5d', 'f7d', 'wndr64-vpn', 'rtn53', 'e2500', 'wndr3400v2-vpn' and 'n60' targets to save space because of recent changes in dnsmasq (nettle for crypto backend); on the other hand, stubby can also handle DNSSEC
- GUI: Administration: Access: show 'Allow Remote Upgrade' regardless of 'Remote Access' state
- GUI: Status: Device List: fix javascript error in targets without network discovery helper
- GUI: Status: Overview: add missing space between unit and flash size/cpu clock
- GUI: OpenVPN Server: fix the case in which after removing the CA key in GUI, re-generating keys will use its old version from nvram
- GUI: OpenVPN Server: fix generation of the correct CA Key previously caused clients errors. In order to work properly, the key must be generated again both for the server and client(s).
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix toggle of WAN and Virtual Wireless nodes
- GUI: Improvements to Advanced MAC page
- GUI: add WiFi QR Code generator to 'z' (AIO) targets
- GUI: Admin: Logging: add minimum log level watched for syslogd
- GUI: Admin: Debugging: rename console log level into Kernel printk log level (it has better meaning); add a reboot after changing log level, since we setup klogd only at init, so it is required to reboot; add Notes
- GUI: add new, improved log viewer
- GUI: Basic: Network: fix javascript freezing when more than 1 WAN has been set
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix WL label issue on some routers
- GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: move some options from Client to Server section
- GUI: Admin: Configuration: add current date to backup file
- GUI: Status: Overview: add MultiWAN Status and button to force watchdog check manually
- adblock: remove inactive list (http://www.malwaredomainlist.com/hostslist/hosts.txt)
- adblock: correct url of DOH servers list
- ebtables: libebtc: fix malloc usage (fix from upstream)
- httpd: log.c: fix a bug not showing all logs when external log is configured
- OpenVPN: Server: add generated keys for client also to .ovpn configuration file
- Revert "rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up"
- rc: network.c - repair function restart_wl() and do not start radio join (again)
- rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): eval() will wait until process quits, so use _eval() with pid; otherwise, start_ntpd() never returns
- watchdog/multiwan: fix a whole bunch of problems
- www: at.css: add icons to Connect/Disconnect buttons for Advanced themes