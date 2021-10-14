Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2021.6

FreshTomato logo (79 pix) FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de zesde uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.6 Changelog
  • Note1: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use Ctrl+F5 (FF) to avoid artifacts.
  • Note2: because of changes in nvram variables, check your settings on 'Advanced -> DHCP/DNS -> Client (WAN)' page.
  • kernel: ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (fix from upstream)
  • kernel: ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (fix from upstream)
  • openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1l
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.4
  • nginx: update to 1.21.3
  • ntfs-3g: update to 2021.8.22
  • tor: update to 0.4.6.7
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.2.3
  • dnsmasq: update to 2.86
  • libcurl: update to 7.79.1
  • libexif: update to 0.6.23
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.4
  • Add Media Bridge Mode (for SDK6 and up)
  • WL SDK (RT-N branch and up): turn On wl setting STBC RX
  • Correct JFFS and crash memory storage R6400/R6400v2 NVRAM_128K
  • build: Makefile: nettle: compile with --disable-fat
  • build: Makefile: dnsmasq: switch to nettle for crypto backend
  • build: allow to build dnssec and stubby independently
  • GUI: Administration: Access: show 'Allow Remote Upgrade' regardless of 'Remote Access' state
  • GUI: Status: Device List: fix javascript error in targets without network discovery helper
  • GUI: Status: Overview: add missing space between unit and flash size/cpu clock
  • GUI: OpenVPN Server: fix the case in which after removing the CA key in GUI, re-generating keys will use its old version from nvram
  • GUI: OpenVPN Server: fix generation of the correct CA Key previously caused clients errors. In order to work properly, the key must be generated again both for the server and client(s).
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix toggle of WAN and Virtual Wireless nodes
  • GUI: Improvements to Advanced MAC page; closes #125
  • GUI: add WiFi QR Code generator to 'z' (AIO) targets
  • GUI: Admin: Logging: add minimum log level watched for syslogd
  • GUI: Admin: Debugging: rename console log level into Kernel printk log level (it has better meaning); add a reboot after changing log level, since we setup klogd only at init, so it is required to reboot; add Notes
  • GUI: add new, improved log viewer
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix javascript freezing when more than 1 WAN has been set
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix WL label issue on some routers
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: move some options from Client to Server section
  • GUI: Admin: Configuration: add current date to backup file (closes #156)
  • GUI: Status: Overview: add MultiWAN Status and button to force watchdog check manually
  • GUI: advanced-wireless: - add one more example for USA country setup (Q2 / 96)
  • GUI: advanced-wireless - add Protected Management Frames option
  • adblock: remove inactive list (http://www.malwaredomainlist.com/hostslist/hosts.txt)
  • adblock: correct url of DOH servers list
  • ebtables: libebtc: fix malloc usage (fix from upstream)
  • httpd: log.c: fix a bug not showing all logs when external log is configured
  • OpenVPN: Server: add generated keys for client also to .ovpn configuration file
  • PPTP Server: bypass CTF (if enabled)
  • Revert "rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up"
  • rc: network.c - repair function restart_wl() and do not start radio join (again)
  • rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): eval() will wait until process quits, so use _eval() with pid; otherwise, start_ntpd() never returns
  • watchdog/multiwan: fix a whole bunch of problems
  • www: at.css: add icons to Connect/Disconnect buttons for Advanced themes
  • www: advanced-wlanvifs.asp: fix bug causing js error
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.6 Changelog
  • Note1: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use Ctrl+F5 (FF) to avoid artifacts.
  • Note2: because of changes in nvram variables, check your settings on 'Advanced -> DHCP/DNS -> Client (WAN)' page.
  • kernel: ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (fix from upstream)
  • kernel: ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (fix from upstream)
  • openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1l
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.4
  • nginx: update to 1.21.3
  • ntfs-3g: update to 2021.8.22
  • tor: update to 0.4.6.7
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.2.3
  • dnsmasq: update to 2.86
  • libcurl: update to 7.79.1
  • libexif: update to 0.6.23
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.4
  • Add Media Bridge Mode (for SDK6 and up)
  • WL SDK (RT-N branch and up): turn On wl setting STBC RX
  • build: Makefile: disable BCMNAT module for dir865le target - it doesn't work anyway, for RT-AC branch
  • build: Makefile: nettle: compile with --disable-fat
  • build: Makefile: dnsmasq: switch to nettle for crypto backend
  • build: allow to build dnssec and stubby independently
  • build: remove DNSSEC for 'e', 'c', 'd', 'b' and 'm' (VPN, BTgui-VPN, Nocat-VPN, Big-VPN, Max) targets to save space because of recent changes in dnsmasq (nettle for crypto backend); on the other hand, stubby can also handle DNSSEC
  • build: remove DNSSEC for 'f5d', 'f7d', 'wndr64-vpn', 'rtn53', 'e2500', 'wndr3400v2-vpn' and 'n60' targets to save space because of recent changes in dnsmasq (nettle for crypto backend); on the other hand, stubby can also handle DNSSEC
  • GUI: Administration: Access: show 'Allow Remote Upgrade' regardless of 'Remote Access' state
  • GUI: Status: Device List: fix javascript error in targets without network discovery helper
  • GUI: Status: Overview: add missing space between unit and flash size/cpu clock
  • GUI: OpenVPN Server: fix the case in which after removing the CA key in GUI, re-generating keys will use its old version from nvram
  • GUI: OpenVPN Server: fix generation of the correct CA Key previously caused clients errors. In order to work properly, the key must be generated again both for the server and client(s).
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix toggle of WAN and Virtual Wireless nodes
  • GUI: Improvements to Advanced MAC page
  • GUI: add WiFi QR Code generator to 'z' (AIO) targets
  • GUI: Admin: Logging: add minimum log level watched for syslogd
  • GUI: Admin: Debugging: rename console log level into Kernel printk log level (it has better meaning); add a reboot after changing log level, since we setup klogd only at init, so it is required to reboot; add Notes
  • GUI: add new, improved log viewer
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix javascript freezing when more than 1 WAN has been set
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix WL label issue on some routers
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: move some options from Client to Server section
  • GUI: Admin: Configuration: add current date to backup file
  • GUI: Status: Overview: add MultiWAN Status and button to force watchdog check manually
  • adblock: remove inactive list (http://www.malwaredomainlist.com/hostslist/hosts.txt)
  • adblock: correct url of DOH servers list
  • ebtables: libebtc: fix malloc usage (fix from upstream)
  • httpd: log.c: fix a bug not showing all logs when external log is configured
  • OpenVPN: Server: add generated keys for client also to .ovpn configuration file
  • Revert "rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up"
  • rc: network.c - repair function restart_wl() and do not start radio join (again)
  • rc: services.c: start_ntpd(): eval() will wait until process quits, so use _eval() with pid; otherwise, start_ntpd() never returns
  • watchdog/multiwan: fix a whole bunch of problems
  • www: at.css: add icons to Connect/Disconnect buttons for Advanced themes

Versienummer 2021.6
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download http://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

+1Falco
14 oktober 2021 09:37
Het is mooi dat hardware lang bruikbaar gehouden kan worden met deze software, maar je begint je wel af te vragen hoeveel mensen 802.11g nog gebruiken...
Of worden er ook recentere routers ondersteund door deze software?
+1AnchelNL
@Falco14 oktober 2021 09:42
Ik draai het op netgear r7000 , r8000 en asus ac3200 … gewoon 802.11 ac dus niet heul oud.
+1Falco
@AnchelNL14 oktober 2021 09:48
Ah kijk, dat wist ik eerlijk gezegd niet, dacht dat het voornamelijk voor oude routers was!

Edit: Op de site staat een supported routers lijst
https://wiki.freshtomato.org/doku.php/hardware_compatibility

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 14 oktober 2021 09:51]

+1Qalo
@Falco14 oktober 2021 11:13
Als je thuis nog uiterst bruikbare oudere hardware hebt kan 802.11g nog verdomd handig zijn. Het is toch zonde om nog goed werkende oudere laptops af te danken, alleen maar omdat die het internet niet op kunnen omdat G niet meer ondersteund wordt in je router?
+1FritzTheCat69
14 oktober 2021 12:23
Heb een R7000 draaien en zit al een tijdje te denken aan freshtomato.
Heb je er iets aan als "noop" om deze erop te zetten.
+1Malarky
@FritzTheCat6914 oktober 2021 14:32
Ja, adblocker. Sterker WiFi signaal. Security patches elke 2 maanden, bij Netgear niet meer.
+1Indir

14 oktober 2021 14:12
Iemand anders na de upgrade met het volgende probleem, namelijk; "Status > Overview > System: Time Not Available" en onder "Basic > Time > Time: Router Time Not Available"?

Zelfs na het aanzetten van de "Enable local NTP server" feature op FreshTomato is er geen systeemtijd beschikbaar.

Het gaat hierbij om de FreshTomato Firmware 2021.6 K26ARM USB AIO-64K op een Netgear R7000.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 14 oktober 2021 14:18]

+1PetervdM
@Indir14 oktober 2021 18:48
in administration / logging untick NTP en click save
dan in basic / time click save

[Reactie gewijzigd door PetervdM op 14 oktober 2021 18:51]

+1Baconiaal
14 oktober 2021 10:24
ik draai hem i.c.m. met destijds fantastische nighthawk r7000, die je nu voor een paar tientjes in de vraag en aanbod vind.
pricewatch: Netgear Nighthawk R7000 - AC1900 Smart WiFi Router

en als je hem voor een paar tientjes gekocht hebt helpt dat ook tijdens het toch altijd even spannende flashen. :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Baconiaal op 14 oktober 2021 10:25]

+1Indir

15 oktober 2021 11:10
Opnieuw de firmware flashen en daarna de NTP instellingen opnieuw instellen hielp blijkbaar. @PetervdM

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 15 oktober 2021 11:10]

+1PetervdM
15 oktober 2021 13:00
inmiddels staat de bugs-fix release 2021.7 online

