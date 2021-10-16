Slechts enkele dagen na het verschijnen van FreshTomato 2021.6 staat er al weer een opvolger klaar. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.7 Changelog busybox: update to 1.34.1

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-09-30

dnscrypt-proxy: update resolvers csv file

GUI: correct display (center) of some checkbox in tables

GUI: Status: Overview: display 'Click to view SMS' link also for hw-ether (MIPS) module modem type

GUI: Status: Overview: fix minor problem with reported multiWAN status

GUI: Status: Overview: fix javascript error caused by the lack of 'wanX_ifnames' nvram values

GUI: add blinking to Time status when it's unavailable

httpd: openvpn.c: fix adding correct keys for client config file

rc: dhcp.c: buffer overflow protection (snprintf) + cosmetic

rc: dhcp.c: start_dhcpc(): use _eval() with pid to start udhcpc

rc: firewall.c: change condition for source in 'Intercept NTP/DNS client traffic' FW rules

rc: services.c: add 'force' to dnsmasq dhcp-option 42

rc: service: start_ntpd(): fix start of ntpd when more arguments are given

www: admin-config.asp: also replace '/' to '_' in filename

www: tomato.js: fix createFieldTable() function FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.7 Changelog busybox: update to 1.34.1 (add workaround for build break of 'touch' applet)

build: bcmnvram.h: correct nvram_match/nvram_invmatch definition

