Slechts enkele dagen na het verschijnen van FreshTomato 2021.6 staat er al weer een opvolger klaar. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.
FreshTomato-ARM 2021.7 Changelog
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.7 Changelog
- busybox: update to 1.34.1
- libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-09-30
- dnscrypt-proxy: update resolvers csv file
- GUI: correct display (center) of some checkbox in tables
- GUI: Status: Overview: display 'Click to view SMS' link also for hw-ether (MIPS) module modem type
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix minor problem with reported multiWAN status
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix javascript error caused by the lack of 'wanX_ifnames' nvram values
- GUI: add blinking to Time status when it's unavailable
- httpd: openvpn.c: fix adding correct keys for client config file
- rc: dhcp.c: buffer overflow protection (snprintf) + cosmetic
- rc: dhcp.c: start_dhcpc(): use _eval() with pid to start udhcpc
- rc: firewall.c: change condition for source in 'Intercept NTP/DNS client traffic' FW rules
- rc: services.c: add 'force' to dnsmasq dhcp-option 42
- rc: service: start_ntpd(): fix start of ntpd when more arguments are given
- www: admin-config.asp: also replace '/' to '_' in filename
- www: tomato.js: fix createFieldTable() function
- busybox: update to 1.34.1 (add workaround for build break of 'touch' applet)
- libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-09-30
- dnscrypt-proxy: update resolvers csv file
- build: bcmnvram.h: correct nvram_match/nvram_invmatch definition
- GUI: correct display (center) of some checkbox in tables
- GUI: Status: Overview: display 'Click to view SMS' link also for hw-ether (MIPS) module modem type
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix minor problem with reported multiWAN status
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix javascript error caused by the lack of 'wanX_ifnames' nvram values
- GUI: add blinking to Time status when it's unavailable
- httpd: openvpn.c: fix adding correct keys for client config file
- rc: dhcp.c: buffer overflow protection (snprintf) + cosmetic
- rc: dhcp.c: start_dhcpc(): use _eval() with pid to start udhcpc
- rc: firewall.c: change condition for source in 'Intercept NTP/DNS client traffic' FW rules
- rc: services.c: add 'force' to dnsmasq dhcp-option 42
- rc: service: start_ntpd(): fix start of ntpd when more arguments are given
- www: admin-config.asp: also replace '/' to '_' in filename
- www: tomato.js: fix createFieldTable() function