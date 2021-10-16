Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2021.7

FreshTomato logo (79 pix)Slechts enkele dagen na het verschijnen van FreshTomato 2021.6 staat er al weer een opvolger klaar. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.7 Changelog
  • busybox: update to 1.34.1
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-09-30
  • dnscrypt-proxy: update resolvers csv file
  • GUI: correct display (center) of some checkbox in tables
  • GUI: Status: Overview: display 'Click to view SMS' link also for hw-ether (MIPS) module modem type
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix minor problem with reported multiWAN status
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix javascript error caused by the lack of 'wanX_ifnames' nvram values
  • GUI: add blinking to Time status when it's unavailable
  • httpd: openvpn.c: fix adding correct keys for client config file
  • rc: dhcp.c: buffer overflow protection (snprintf) + cosmetic
  • rc: dhcp.c: start_dhcpc(): use _eval() with pid to start udhcpc
  • rc: firewall.c: change condition for source in 'Intercept NTP/DNS client traffic' FW rules
  • rc: services.c: add 'force' to dnsmasq dhcp-option 42
  • rc: service: start_ntpd(): fix start of ntpd when more arguments are given
  • www: admin-config.asp: also replace '/' to '_' in filename
  • www: tomato.js: fix createFieldTable() function
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.7 Changelog
  • busybox: update to 1.34.1 (add workaround for build break of 'touch' applet)
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-09-30
  • dnscrypt-proxy: update resolvers csv file
  • build: bcmnvram.h: correct nvram_match/nvram_invmatch definition
  • GUI: correct display (center) of some checkbox in tables
  • GUI: Status: Overview: display 'Click to view SMS' link also for hw-ether (MIPS) module modem type
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix minor problem with reported multiWAN status
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix javascript error caused by the lack of 'wanX_ifnames' nvram values
  • GUI: add blinking to Time status when it's unavailable
  • httpd: openvpn.c: fix adding correct keys for client config file
  • rc: dhcp.c: buffer overflow protection (snprintf) + cosmetic
  • rc: dhcp.c: start_dhcpc(): use _eval() with pid to start udhcpc
  • rc: firewall.c: change condition for source in 'Intercept NTP/DNS client traffic' FW rules
  • rc: services.c: add 'force' to dnsmasq dhcp-option 42
  • rc: service: start_ntpd(): fix start of ntpd when more arguments are given
  • www: admin-config.asp: also replace '/' to '_' in filename
  • www: tomato.js: fix createFieldTable() function

Versienummer 2021.7
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-10-2021 11:00
0 • submitter: Qpad

16-10-2021 • 11:00

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Qpad

Bron: FreshTomato

Update-historie

15-04 FreshTomato 2022.2 1
13-03 FreshTomato 2022.1 7
24-12 FreshTomato 2021.8 3
16-10 FreshTomato 2021.7 0
14-10 FreshTomato 2021.6 11
15-08 FreshTomato 2021.5 13
06-'21 FreshTomato 2021.3 1
03-'21 FreshTomato 2021.2 9
02-'21 FreshTomato 2021.1 11
12-'20 FreshTomato 2020.8 15
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tomato

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True