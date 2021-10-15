Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.
Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Added
Changed
- Added debug switch to disable Sbie console redirection "NoSandboxieConsole=y".
Note that this was previously part of "NoSandboxieDesktop=y"
- Added Sbie+ version to the log #1277
- Added uninstall cleanup of extra files for the Plus installer (by mpheath) #1235
- Added set language for Sandman for the Plus installer (by mpheath) #1241
- Added EventLog messages with SbieMsg.dll for the Plus installer (by mpheath)
- Group expansion state is now saved
- Added additional filters to the trace tab
Fixed
- Reworked and extended RPC logging
- Reintroduced the "UseRpcMgmtSetComTimeout=some.dll,n" setting to be used when no "RpcPortBinding" entry is specified. This allows to enable/disable out of box RPC binding independently from the timeout setting
- The "BoxNameTitle" value can now be set explicitly on a per image name basis #1190
Removed
- Fixed inability to delete read-only files from sandboxed explorer #1237
- Fixed wrong recovery target in Plus UI #1274
- Fixed SBIE2101 issue introduced with 0.9.7a #1279
- Fixed sorting in the box picker window #1269
- Fixed tray refresh issue #1250
- Fixed tray activity display #1221
- Fixed recovery window not displaying in taskbar #1195
- Fixed dark theme preset not updating in real time #1270
- Fixed Microsoft Edge complaining about "FakeAdminRights=y" #1271
- Fixed issue with using local template in the global section #1212
- Fixed issue with git.exe from MinGW freezing #1238
- Fixed issue with search highlighting when using in dark mode
- Removed the ability to sort the trace log as it took too much CPU