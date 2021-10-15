Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.53.0 / 0.9.8

Sandboxie logo (45 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.

Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added
  • Added debug switch to disable Sbie console redirection "NoSandboxieConsole=y".
    Note that this was previously part of "NoSandboxieDesktop=y"
  • Added Sbie+ version to the log #1277
  • Added uninstall cleanup of extra files for the Plus installer (by mpheath) #1235
  • Added set language for Sandman for the Plus installer (by mpheath) #1241
  • Added EventLog messages with SbieMsg.dll for the Plus installer (by mpheath)
  • Group expansion state is now saved
  • Added additional filters to the trace tab
Changed
  • Reworked and extended RPC logging
  • Reintroduced the "UseRpcMgmtSetComTimeout=some.dll,n" setting to be used when no "RpcPortBinding" entry is specified. This allows to enable/disable out of box RPC binding independently from the timeout setting
  • The "BoxNameTitle" value can now be set explicitly on a per image name basis #1190
Fixed
  • Fixed inability to delete read-only files from sandboxed explorer #1237
  • Fixed wrong recovery target in Plus UI #1274
  • Fixed SBIE2101 issue introduced with 0.9.7a #1279
  • Fixed sorting in the box picker window #1269
  • Fixed tray refresh issue #1250
  • Fixed tray activity display #1221
  • Fixed recovery window not displaying in taskbar #1195
  • Fixed dark theme preset not updating in real time #1270
  • Fixed Microsoft Edge complaining about "FakeAdminRights=y" #1271
  • Fixed issue with using local template in the global section #1212
  • Fixed issue with git.exe from MinGW freezing #1238
  • Fixed issue with search highlighting when using in dark mode
Removed
  • Removed the ability to sort the trace log as it took too much CPU

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.53.0 / 0.9.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/0.9.8
Bestandsgrootte 15,13MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (6)

+1Stufipower
16 oktober 2021 08:45
Is sandboxie nog beter / fijner dan de windows sandbox feature die je nu kan inschakelen?

Edit: bedankt :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stufipower op 16 oktober 2021 23:46]

+1hejkompas
@Stufipower16 oktober 2021 16:38
Een voordeel van Sandboxie is dat je er applicaties in kunt gebruiken en de staat van het bestandssysteem behouden blijft wanneer je het afsluit en zo dus later kunt verdergaan, in tegenstelling tot de Windows Sandbox waar alle files verwijderd worden tenzij je ze extract. Het nadeel van Sandboxie is wel dat applicaties die in de sandbox draaien lees-toegang hebben tot je bestanden en zo informatie zouden kunnen lekken naar het Internet.
+1RogerDad
@hejkompas16 oktober 2021 17:23
Via File Access -> Blocked Access kan je toegang voorkomen tot bepaalde mappen of drives. Blocked Access instellingen hebben voorrang over de andere “allow access” instellingen.
+1Andre_J
@Stufipower16 oktober 2021 10:15
Je hebt enorm veel mogelijkheden met deze tool.
Eventueel verschillende sandboxen.
Je kan makkelijk meerdere versies van een programma installeren.
+1Daniel Jackson
@Stufipower16 oktober 2021 15:04
Ik draai Home, dus de Windows sandbox kan ik niet vergelijken.
Maar Sandboxie vind ik erg fijn. Ik gebruik het om programma's te installeren die ik tijdelijk, maar wel vaker dan een keer wil gebruiken. De sandbox vangt alles af, ook registry wijzigingen. Na verwijderen van de box blijft er geen restje achter. Je kunt de box ook verdere beperkingen opleggen (zoals bijv. geen internet) of juist meer toegang (directe schrijftoegang tot een map buiten de box)
+1Marsmillo
@Stufipower16 oktober 2021 23:39
Het heeft een andere insteek volgens mij.

Waar dat de windows sandbox eerder is om iets te testen in een veilige omgeving. Is sandboxie volgens mij iets wat je ook gewoon dagdagelijks kan gebruiken. Je kan heel snel individuele programma's in een eigen sandbox draaien zonder veel gedoe. Hier heb je de keuze om de aanpassingen die gemaakt worden telkens terug te vergeten, of die bij te houden voor de volgende keer. Dat is anders dan bij de windows sandbox die telkens terug 'clean' begint. Door deze retentie in sandboxie per sandbox kan je hierdoor ook hetzelfde programma meerdere keren naast elkaar draaien met eigen individuele instellingen per sandbox.

En dat opent toch wel wat deuren die anders toch wat ingewikkelder te bekomen zijn.
Het is een fijne tool om te hebben met een unieke aanpak, ben blij dat iemand de ontwikkeling heeft verder gezet.

