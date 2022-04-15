Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2022.2

FreshTomato logo (79 pix)FreshTomato versie 2022.2 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2022.2 Changelog
Note: mainly bugfixes release.
  • SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core)
  • SDK7: fix 128K nvram support for RT-AC3200
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.6
  • openssl: update to 1.1.1n
  • sqlite: update to 3.38.2
  • dropbear: update to 2022.82
  • uqmi: update to 2022.03.12 (44dd095) snapshot
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-03-29
  • build: fix 512M DRAM flagspec
  • build: prevent php and miniupnpd from picking up build system libraries
  • GUI: Advanced: Routing: fix adding new entries in Static Routing Table
  • GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add a warning in the Notes section to not use 'virtual interfaces' on interface in Wireless Ethernet Bridge or Media Bridge modes due to possible problems
  • GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add missing code for tri-band router (SDK7)
  • GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: also add frequency to interface drop down list when editing
  • GUI: Basic: Network: also set wanX_proto to 'disabled' if given WAN is (set to) inactive
  • GUI: Wake on LAN/Menu: use one notation for consistency
  • GUI: Web Server: MySQL Server: add daemon status, add start/stop button (unify to nginx page)s
  • others: btcheck: fix regex for checking if transmission-daemon is up (it never worked...)
  • others: mycheck: simplify regex for checking if mysqld is up
  • others: switch4g: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up
  • others: switch4g: only use nvram commit if it's needed
  • others: watchdog: simplify regex and fix how mwanroute is called (detach)
  • others: watchdog: fix regex for checking if orphaned connect-on-demand listen process is up (it never worked...)
  • others: watchdog: fix for LTE proto
  • others: wwansignal: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up
  • rc: nginx: align the way how it's called to other services (note: name of the service has changed from 'enginex'/'nginxfp' to 'nginx'/'nginxgui')
  • rc: use nvram variables instead of globals to skip some steps during upgrade/reboot procedure; also include watchdog in that process
  • rc: some fixes regarding MultiWAN + add more debug log
  • rc: tinc.c: add/fix watchdog
  • shared: defaults.c: initialize wanX_proto (except the 1st one) as 'disabled'
  • www: tomato.js: improve error handling in displayOUI()
FreshTomato-MIPS 2022.2 Changelog
Note: mainly bugfixes release.
  • SDK5: update bcmrobo
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.6
  • openvpn-2.4: update to 2.4.12
  • openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1n
  • sqlite: update to 3.38.2
  • dropbear: update to 2022.82
  • uqmi: update to 2022.03.12 (44dd095) snapshot
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-03-29
  • build: prevent php and miniupnpd from picking up build system libraries
  • GUI: Advanced: Routing: fix adding new entries in Static Routing Table
  • GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add a warning in the Notes section to not use 'virtual interfaces' on interface in Wireless Ethernet Bridge or Media Bridge modes due to possible problems
  • GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: also add frequency to interface drop down list when editing
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix javascript error
  • GUI: Basic: Network: also set wanX_proto to 'disabled' if given WAN is (set to) inactive
  • GUI: Wake on LAN/Menu: use one notation for consistency
  • GUI: Web Server: MySQL Server: add daemon status, add start/stop button (unify to nginx page)s
  • others: btcheck: fix regex for checking if transmission-daemon is up (it never worked...)
  • others: mycheck: simplify regex for checking if mysqld is up
  • others: switch4g: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up
  • others: switch4g: only use nvram commit if it's needed
  • others: watchdog: simplify regex and fix how mwanroute is called (detach)
  • others: watchdog: fix regex for checking if orphaned connect-on-demand listen process is up (it never worked...)
  • others: watchdog: fix for LTE proto
  • others: wwansignal: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up
  • patches: dropbear: removed algos/keys not supported by old openssl
  • rc: nginx: align the way how it's called to other services (note: name of the service has changed from 'enginex'/'nginxfp' to 'nginx'/'nginxgui')
  • rc: use nvram variables instead of globals to skip some steps during upgrade/reboot procedure; also include watchdog in that process
  • rc: some fixes regarding MultiWAN + add more debug log
  • rc: tinc.c: add/fix watchdog
  • shared: defaults.c: initialize wanX_proto (except the 1st one) as 'disabled'
  • www: tomato.js: improve error handling in displayOUI()
  • Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): adjust LED table
  • Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): skip enable switch leds at bcmrobo
  • Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): restore all buttons (Reset & WPS)
Versienummer 2022.2
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

15-04-2022
15-04-2022

Bron: FreshTomato

