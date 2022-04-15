FreshTomato versie 2022.2 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.
FreshTomato-ARM 2022.2 Changelog
Note: mainly bugfixes release.
FreshTomato-MIPS 2022.2 Changelog
- SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core)
- SDK7: fix 128K nvram support for RT-AC3200
- openvpn: update to 2.5.6
- openssl: update to 1.1.1n
- sqlite: update to 3.38.2
- dropbear: update to 2022.82
- uqmi: update to 2022.03.12 (44dd095) snapshot
- libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-03-29
- build: fix 512M DRAM flagspec
- build: prevent php and miniupnpd from picking up build system libraries
- GUI: Advanced: Routing: fix adding new entries in Static Routing Table
- GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add a warning in the Notes section to not use 'virtual interfaces' on interface in Wireless Ethernet Bridge or Media Bridge modes due to possible problems
- GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add missing code for tri-band router (SDK7)
- GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: also add frequency to interface drop down list when editing
- GUI: Basic: Network: also set wanX_proto to 'disabled' if given WAN is (set to) inactive
- GUI: Wake on LAN/Menu: use one notation for consistency
- GUI: Web Server: MySQL Server: add daemon status, add start/stop button (unify to nginx page)s
- others: btcheck: fix regex for checking if transmission-daemon is up (it never worked...)
- others: mycheck: simplify regex for checking if mysqld is up
- others: switch4g: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up
- others: switch4g: only use nvram commit if it's needed
- others: watchdog: simplify regex and fix how mwanroute is called (detach)
- others: watchdog: fix regex for checking if orphaned connect-on-demand listen process is up (it never worked...)
- others: watchdog: fix for LTE proto
- others: wwansignal: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up
- rc: nginx: align the way how it's called to other services (note: name of the service has changed from 'enginex'/'nginxfp' to 'nginx'/'nginxgui')
- rc: use nvram variables instead of globals to skip some steps during upgrade/reboot procedure; also include watchdog in that process
- rc: some fixes regarding MultiWAN + add more debug log
- rc: tinc.c: add/fix watchdog
- shared: defaults.c: initialize wanX_proto (except the 1st one) as 'disabled'
- www: tomato.js: improve error handling in displayOUI()
- SDK5: update bcmrobo
- openvpn: update to 2.5.6
- openvpn-2.4: update to 2.4.12
- openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1n
- sqlite: update to 3.38.2
- dropbear: update to 2022.82
- uqmi: update to 2022.03.12 (44dd095) snapshot
- libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-03-29
- build: prevent php and miniupnpd from picking up build system libraries
- GUI: Advanced: Routing: fix adding new entries in Static Routing Table
- GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add a warning in the Notes section to not use 'virtual interfaces' on interface in Wireless Ethernet Bridge or Media Bridge modes due to possible problems
- GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: also add frequency to interface drop down list when editing
- GUI: Basic: Network: fix javascript error
- GUI: Basic: Network: also set wanX_proto to 'disabled' if given WAN is (set to) inactive
- GUI: Wake on LAN/Menu: use one notation for consistency
- GUI: Web Server: MySQL Server: add daemon status, add start/stop button (unify to nginx page)s
- others: btcheck: fix regex for checking if transmission-daemon is up (it never worked...)
- others: mycheck: simplify regex for checking if mysqld is up
- others: switch4g: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up
- others: switch4g: only use nvram commit if it's needed
- others: watchdog: simplify regex and fix how mwanroute is called (detach)
- others: watchdog: fix regex for checking if orphaned connect-on-demand listen process is up (it never worked...)
- others: watchdog: fix for LTE proto
- others: wwansignal: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up
- patches: dropbear: removed algos/keys not supported by old openssl
- rc: nginx: align the way how it's called to other services (note: name of the service has changed from 'enginex'/'nginxfp' to 'nginx'/'nginxgui')
- rc: use nvram variables instead of globals to skip some steps during upgrade/reboot procedure; also include watchdog in that process
- rc: some fixes regarding MultiWAN + add more debug log
- rc: tinc.c: add/fix watchdog
- shared: defaults.c: initialize wanX_proto (except the 1st one) as 'disabled'
- www: tomato.js: improve error handling in displayOUI()
- Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): adjust LED table
- Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): skip enable switch leds at bcmrobo
- Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): restore all buttons (Reset & WPS)