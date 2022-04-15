FreshTomato versie 2022.2 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2022.2 Changelog

Note: mainly bugfixes release. SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core)

SDK7: fix 128K nvram support for RT-AC3200

openvpn: update to 2.5.6

openssl: update to 1.1.1n

sqlite: update to 3.38.2

dropbear: update to 2022.82

uqmi: update to 2022.03.12 (44dd095) snapshot

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-03-29

build: fix 512M DRAM flagspec

build: prevent php and miniupnpd from picking up build system libraries

GUI: Advanced: Routing: fix adding new entries in Static Routing Table

GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add a warning in the Notes section to not use 'virtual interfaces' on interface in Wireless Ethernet Bridge or Media Bridge modes due to possible problems

GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add missing code for tri-band router (SDK7)

GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: also add frequency to interface drop down list when editing

GUI: Basic: Network: also set wanX_proto to 'disabled' if given WAN is (set to) inactive

GUI: Wake on LAN/Menu: use one notation for consistency

GUI: Web Server: MySQL Server: add daemon status, add start/stop button (unify to nginx page)s

others: btcheck: fix regex for checking if transmission-daemon is up (it never worked...)

others: mycheck: simplify regex for checking if mysqld is up

others: switch4g: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up

others: switch4g: only use nvram commit if it's needed

others: watchdog: simplify regex and fix how mwanroute is called (detach)

others: watchdog: fix regex for checking if orphaned connect-on-demand listen process is up (it never worked...)

others: watchdog: fix for LTE proto

others: wwansignal: simplify regex for checking if uqmi is up

rc: nginx: align the way how it's called to other services (note: name of the service has changed from 'enginex'/'nginxfp' to 'nginx'/'nginxgui')

rc: use nvram variables instead of globals to skip some steps during upgrade/reboot procedure; also include watchdog in that process

rc: some fixes regarding MultiWAN + add more debug log

rc: tinc.c: add/fix watchdog

shared: defaults.c: initialize wanX_proto (except the 1st one) as 'disabled'

FreshTomato-MIPS 2022.2 Changelog

Note: mainly bugfixes release. SDK5: update bcmrobo

GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add a warning in the Notes section to not use 'virtual interfaces' on interface in Wireless Ethernet Bridge or Media Bridge modes due to possible problems

GUI: Basic: Network: fix javascript error

patches: dropbear: removed algos/keys not supported by old openssl

Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): adjust LED table

Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): skip enable switch leds at bcmrobo

Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): restore all buttons (Reset & WPS)