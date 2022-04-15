Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 22.1.6

Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.6 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 22.1.6 released

Hi,

Since the Unbound migration for overrides surfaced a number of issues in the new code this is a follow-up release to ensure interoperability. Thank you for the honest feedback, bug reports and code submissions.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: obsolete plugins calling missing functions shall not produce fatal errors
  • system: added the correct content-type for the dashboard plugins feed (contributed by Bo Frederiksen)
  • reporting: do not rely on /var/run/booting test in system health backend code
  • firewall: adjust default deny label to include mention of possible state violation
  • firewall: fix sessions page ACL
  • interfaces: bring back strict reordering of VIPs during dynamic address acquire
  • dhcp: added reload action for cron use
  • dhcp: support supplying iPXE filename
  • firmware: use isolated directory for database update check
  • firmware: cross-version check was not using correct information
  • firmware: cross-version update should indicate base/kernel reinstall
  • unbound: domain override IP may contain port information
  • unbound: show combined hostname.domain description in new alias popup
  • unbound: properly support "_msdcs" domain override prefix
  • unbound: add missing alias description
  • unbound: fix overrides case sort order (contributed by NYOB)
  • unbound: fix ACL for overrides
  • unbound: fix handling of wildcard aliases (contributed by devin122)
  • mvc: add generic searchRecordsetBase() to match existing searchBase()
  • ports: phpseclib 2.0.37
Stay safe,
Your OPNsense team
Versienummer 22.1.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

