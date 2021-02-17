V ersie 2.5.0 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We are excited to announce the release of pfSense® Plus software version 21.02 and pfSense Community Edition (CE) software version 2.5.0, now available for new installations and upgrades!

This is the first release of pfSense Plus software, formerly known as Factory Edition. For more details about the distinctions between pfSense Plus and pfSense CE, read the pfSense Plus Announcement. Customers running the Factory Edition of pfSense software version 2.4.5-p1 and older can upgrade in-place automatically to pfSense Plus software version 21.02 as with any other previous upgrade.

These versions are the result of an immense development effort taking place over the last several years. Over 550 issues are resolved, including bug fixes, new features, and other significant changes.

pfSense Plus software version 21.02-RELEASE updates are available now. For installation images, contact Netgate TAC. pfSense software Community Edition version 2.5.0-RELEASE updates and installation images are available for download now.

The new versions include a long list of significant changes. Notably, pfSense Plus adds:

Support for Intel® QuickAssist Technology, also known as QAT. QAT accelerates cryptographic and hashing operations on supported hardware, and can be used to accelerate IPsec, OpenVPN, and other OpenCrypto Framework-aware software. Supported hardware includes many C3000 and C2000 systems sold by Netgate and some other types of built-in QAT support and add-on cards.

Improved SafeXcel cryptographic accelerator support for the Netgate SG-2100 and Netgate SG-1100 which can improve IPsec performance.

Updated IPsec profile export Exports Apple profiles compatible with current iOS and OS X versions New export function for Windows clients to configure tunnels using PowerShell



Base OS upgraded to FreeBSD 12.2-STABLE

OpenSSL upgraded to 1.1.1

Performance improvements

Kernel WireGuard implementation, as mentioned in a previous WireGuard blog post WireGuard is a new VPN Layer 3 protocol designed for speed and simplicity The pfSense documentation site includes information on how to configure WireGuard as well as example configuration recipes

IPsec enhancements Configuration for the strongSwan IPsec backend was changed from the deprecated ipsec.conf/stroke format to the new swanctl/VICI format Various improvements to tunnel configuration, including better options for lifetime and rekey to avoid duplicate security associations

OpenVPN upgraded to 2.5.0 OpenVPN 2.5.0 now mandates data cipher negotiation, but also tries to be friendly to older clients ChaCha20-Poly1305 is now supported, which is the same cipher used by WireGuard and may offer speed improvements on some platforms OpenVPN now disables compression by default because it is insecure, but it can still decompress traffic received from clients while not transmitting compressed packets

Certificate Manager updates The GUI now supports renewing certificate manager entries (certificate authorities and certificates) Notifications are generated for expiring certificate entries Certificate keys and PKCS #12 archives can now be exported with password protection Support was added for elliptic curve (ECDSA) certificates Internal and imported CA entries can be added to the system-wide trust store

Significant changes in Captive Portal backend and HA behavior

For more details, see the Release Notes and Redmine.