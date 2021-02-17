Software-update: pfSense 2.5.0

Versie 2.5.0 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

pfSense Plus 21.02-RELEASE and pfSense CE 2.5.0-RELEASE Now Available

We are excited to announce the release of pfSense® Plus software version 21.02 and pfSense Community Edition (CE) software version 2.5.0, now available for new installations and upgrades!

This is the first release of pfSense Plus software, formerly known as Factory Edition. For more details about the distinctions between pfSense Plus and pfSense CE, read the pfSense Plus Announcement. Customers running the Factory Edition of pfSense software version 2.4.5-p1 and older can upgrade in-place automatically to pfSense Plus software version 21.02 as with any other previous upgrade.

These versions are the result of an immense development effort taking place over the last several years. Over 550 issues are resolved, including bug fixes, new features, and other significant changes.

pfSense Plus software version 21.02-RELEASE updates are available now. For installation images, contact Netgate TAC. pfSense software Community Edition version 2.5.0-RELEASE updates and installation images are available for download now.

Highlights

The new versions include a long list of significant changes. Notably, pfSense Plus adds:

  • Support for Intel® QuickAssist Technology, also known as QAT.
    • QAT accelerates cryptographic and hashing operations on supported hardware, and can be used to accelerate IPsec, OpenVPN, and other OpenCrypto Framework-aware software.
    • Supported hardware includes many C3000 and C2000 systems sold by Netgate and some other types of built-in QAT support and add-on cards.
  • Improved SafeXcel cryptographic accelerator support for the Netgate SG-2100 and Netgate SG-1100 which can improve IPsec performance.
  • Updated IPsec profile export
    • Exports Apple profiles compatible with current iOS and OS X versions
    • New export function for Windows clients to configure tunnels using PowerShell
Both pfSense Plus and pfSense CE include:
  • Base OS upgraded to FreeBSD 12.2-STABLE
  • OpenSSL upgraded to 1.1.1
  • Performance improvements

  • Kernel WireGuard implementation, as mentioned in a previous WireGuard blog post

  • IPsec enhancements
    • Configuration for the strongSwan IPsec backend was changed from the deprecated ipsec.conf/stroke format to the new swanctl/VICI format
    • Various improvements to tunnel configuration, including better options for lifetime and rekey to avoid duplicate security associations

  • OpenVPN upgraded to 2.5.0

    • OpenVPN 2.5.0 now mandates data cipher negotiation, but also tries to be friendly to older clients
    • ChaCha20-Poly1305 is now supported, which is the same cipher used by WireGuard and may offer speed improvements on some platforms
    • OpenVPN now disables compression by default because it is insecure, but it can still decompress traffic received from clients while not transmitting compressed packets
  • Certificate Manager updates
    • The GUI now supports renewing certificate manager entries (certificate authorities and certificates)
    • Notifications are generated for expiring certificate entries
    • Certificate keys and PKCS #12 archives can now be exported with password protection
    • Support was added for elliptic curve (ECDSA) certificates
    • Internal and imported CA entries can be added to the system-wide trust store
  • Significant changes in Captive Portal backend and HA behavior

For more details, see the Release Notes and Redmine.

02-02 pfSense 2.6.0 10
07-'21 pfSense 2.5.2 17
04-'21 pfSense 2.5.1 14
02-'21 pfSense 2.5.0 55
06-'20 pfSense 2.4.5-p1 17
03-'20 pfSense 2.4.5 8
05-'19 pfSense 2.4.4-p3 4
01-'19 pfSense 2.4.4-p2 5
12-'18 pfSense 2.4.4-p1 1
09-'18 pfSense 2.4.4 15
+2Rataplan_
17 februari 2021 21:09
Ik heb inmiddels mn testomgeving (een standalone VM en 2 VM's in HA) naar 2.5.0 gedaan, zonder enig probleem. Ik heb nog geen vreemde zaken gezien. Ik ben alleen benieuwd wat in 2.5.0 de status is van https://redmine.pfsense.org/issues/9296, alias resolving bug. Voor 2.4.5 is een aangepaste package gemaakt, waardoor het wat beter werkt, maar ik ben niet zeker of die in 2.5.0 zit.
Voor de rest erg blij dat er eindelijk weer een stap gemaakt is. pfSense is voor ons een heel stuk vriendelijker in gebruik dan opnSense, en dat komt voor 95% door de GUI. Die van pfSense ziet er misschien niet zo leuk uit als die van opnSense, maar dat hoeft voor een firewall ook niet. Maar hele basale dingen zoals dubbelklikken op een rule om te editen, seperator lines en met name descriptions binnen entries in een alias zijn dingen die opnSense pijnlijk missen (en in geval van die aliassen bewust eruit hebben gehaald).
Nu er weer wat schot in de zaak zit, ze / we op 12.2 draaien ga ik zeker overwegen om de plus versie aan te schaffen voor onze business. We hebben een poos opnSense langs pfSense gehad draaien met een gelijke ruleset, klaar voor een cutover, maar door wat nukken in opnSense zijn we bij pfSense gebleven en heb er nog nooit spijt van gehad.

edit:
typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 17 februari 2021 21:58]

+1Z80
@Rataplan_17 februari 2021 21:15
De interface van opnsense is voor mij ook de voornaamste rede om niet over te stappen. Samen met wat andere onhebbelijkheden. B.V. Packages. Die bij pfsense makkelijk in een overzichtelijk lijstje staan, en ook duidelijk is wat deze doet.
+1Zenix
@Rataplan_17 februari 2021 22:38
PfSense is inderdaad goed stabiel. Alleen vind ik de interface van OPNSense wel handiger voornamelijk vanwege de zoekfunctie. Ik hoef niet door menu's te zoeken, gewoon zoeken en ik heb direct wat ik wil.
+1Streamert
@Rataplan_17 februari 2021 23:38
Bij mij was de upgrade niet zo succesvol. De Unbound DNS resolver, die via de OpenVPN client z'n updates binnenhaalt, heeft een probleem en resolved niet. Dit lijkt een firewall regel, maar die heb ik nog niet gevonden. Verder nooit problemen gehad met de kleinere updates. Overigens een hele fijne en stabiele firewall.
0Bofferman
@Streamert25 februari 2021 11:00
Bij mij is DNS ook stuk gegaan. Bij DNS Resolver vinkje Query forwarding uitzetten loste dat probleem voor me op. Dus gebruik het zo wel even tot er een fix komt.
0Streamert
@Streamert25 februari 2021 16:26
Dit blijkt op te lossen door een aanpassing van de encryptie.
In de OpenVPN Client settings ga naar Cryptographic Settings/Data Encryption Algorithm en kies voor:
AES-256-GCM
AES-128-GCM
Met name die laatste was voor mij de oplossing.
0Bofferman
@Streamert25 februari 2021 17:56
Ah, thanx voor de tip!

DNS forwarding werkt idd wel als VPN client uit staat en DNS over gewone WAN gaat.
Opmerkelijk, gelukkig lijkt NordVPN het prima te vinden als ik switch van algoritme (-_-)

*edit: Heb VPN weer met AES-256-CBC werkend. Nu ik deze als enige optie heb gekozen en deze ook als fallback heb ingesteld, werkt het gewoon mét DNS forwarding.
+2jpgview
17 februari 2021 22:51
Net geupgrade op qotom Mini PC Q190G4, feilloos, ook de packages (suricata en pfblockerng) zijn automatisch geupgrade. Heb de console option (13) gebruikt om de upgrade uit te voeren.

Ben nu een zeer gelukkig gebruiker, v2.5 heeft nu IPv6 NAT, kan eindelijk alle IPv6 requests, die proberen mijn DNS server te omzeilen, omleiden naar mijn pihole (getest, werkt).
0Eejs
@jpgview20 februari 2021 11:25
Mag ik vragen hoe je dat ingesteld hebt?
Als ik dat probeer, krijg ik bij de NAT rules enkel de optie om IPv4 of IPv6 te selecteren (en dus geen IPv4+6). Daarbij had ik dus eerst een IPv4 NAT rule aangemaakt en dacht dan een kopie te maken, maar IPv6 te selecteren. Daarbij krijg ik een foutmelding dat de destination port overlapt met een bestaande regel ("The destination port range overlaps with an existing entry."). Dat was al zo voor Pfsense 2.5 en lijkt nog steeds niet goed te lukken. :-( Vermoedelijk zie ik iets over het hoofd?

Als alternatief heb ik dan maar een firewall rule aangemaakt die alle DNS (en DNS over TLS) traffic dropt als de target niet mijn pihole is. Dat is niet helemaal wat ik zou verkiezen, maar bij firewall rules kan je wel IPv4+6 selecteren.
0jpgview
@Eejs20 februari 2021 12:22
Ik had de IPv4 regels al (4 port pfsense box + WIFI module, dus 1 WAN en 4 LAN + . Heb gewoon een nieuwe regel aangemaakt, (geen copy), IPv6 geselecteerd en de nodige (IPv6) addresses in gevuld. done. Nadat je de eerste IPv6 regel hebt aangemaakt, from scratch, kan je de copy option wel gebruiken.

Interface: LAN
Address Family: IPv6
Protocol: TCP/UDP
Source: LAN net (mijn pihole zit op een ander physical netwerk, dus geen onderdeel van LAN net)
Source port range: ANY
Destination: INVERT, single host or alias, IPv6 address van pihole
Destination port range: DNS
Redirected target IP: single host, IPv6 address van pihole
Redirect target port: DNS
Description: redirect IPv6 LAN requests
NAT reflection: Enable (Pure NAT)
File rule association: none

Als je maar één LAN adapter hebt zal je voor source een alias moeten maken, die pihole exclude (anders maak je een loop, en werkt er niets meer...), dus all IPv6 DNS request addresses, not coming from pihole IPv6 address

test:
- from any workstation: dig @IPv6_address_pihole tweakers.net -> valid result
- on workstation: ipconfig /flushdns
- from the same workstation: dig @random_IPv6_address tweakers.net (just change the last few digits of the pihole address to something that doesn't really exist) -> valid result

je vind dan ook twee entries in het pihole query log (time you executed the queries).
0Eejs
@jpgview20 februari 2021 14:33
Ik heb ook vier poorten - 1 als WAN en de 3 andere als LAN, maar die zitten momenteel allemaal op hetzelfde netwerk. Dat ga ik zeker en vast eens aanpassen als ik wat meer tijd heb want nu heb ik daardoor inderdaad een source alias nodig (met exclude van mijn pihole). Dat is veel meer gedoe dan het zou zijn mocht die op een apart netwerk zitten.

Jammer genoeg lukt het ook niet als ik manueel een nieuwe NAT rule aanmaak. Ik bekijk het verder.
Toch heel erg bedankt voor de heel uitgebreide uitleg! Ik heb min of meer dezelfde settings voor mijn IPv4 rule, dus het was goed om zeker te zijn dat ik daar toevallig niks verkeerd had staan.
+1Jimbolino
17 februari 2021 20:58
Ik verwacht niet dat ze 2 versies naast elkaar blijven onderhouden.
Waarschijnlijk dat 2.5.x of 2.6.x de laatste open source versie van pfsense is.
Gelukkig hebben we dus ongeveer een jaar om over te stappen naar pfSense+ (gratis voor thuisgebruik)
Of anders naar OPNsense...
+1BHQ
@Jimbolino17 februari 2021 21:13
Ook na 2.6 blijven er gewoon CE releases uitkomen.
+1D0phoofd
@BHQ17 februari 2021 21:50
CE != open-source
Ik denk dat de verwachtingen van Jimbolino wel kloppen

NetGate is veel meer betrokken bij TNSR. Veel van de firewalls en router 'edge' oplossingen draaien in VM's/containers. Ik zal er waarschijnlijk flak voor krijgen. Maar BSD staat niet heel erg bekend om goede prestaties in een VM. (Zelf draai ik VyOS op een 2cpu/2GB vm , en piekt soms naar 50% als ik 500Mbit naar binnen haal)

Daarbij is Pfsense ook niet echt meer open-source zoals je dat van van open-source mag verwachten.
Zo is er bijvoorbeeld geen ARM build te downloaden. Alleen voor hun eigen apparaten. Er zijn ook geen build instructies voor ARM op hun git. Zo zijn er wel meer reacties te lezen over hoe netgate met PFsense omgaat de laatste tijd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door D0phoofd op 17 februari 2021 21:52]

+1ppl
@D0phoofd17 februari 2021 23:37
CE != open-source
Ik denk dat de verwachtingen van Jimbolino wel kloppen
Zo te lezen doen ze dat dus niet.

Met name vraag 7 (Will pfSense CE releases continue?) is hier van belang. Daar staat namelijk expliciet het volgende:
Netgate will continue providing stewardship and resources for the pfSense project, just as it has since 2012

pfSense project code will continue to be available on GitHub, and will remain Apache licensed

Netgate will continue to support the project with code contributions, particularly with respect to security vulnerability protection, FreeBSD related updates, common code, etc.

While Netgate will focus most of its efforts on pfSense Plus, there will continue to be releases, snapshots, and updates of pfSense CE

The frequency of this support will be evaluated on an ongoing basis. As an example, we already anticipate there will be a 2.6 release in 2021 to provide 1) the necessary upgrade path to pfSense Plus for instance types beyond those already covered, 2) hardware support updates, and 3) bug fixes.
De licentie die ze gebruiken (Apache License 2.0 is er eentje die wordt aangemerkt als zijnde "open source".

Vergeet hier ook niet dat ze niet met terugwerkende kracht licenties aan kunnen passen. Al is het maar omdat pfSense een m0n0wall fork is. Ze zullen dan alle mensen die code hebben bijgedragen moeten vragen om alle rechten aan hun over te dragen. De kans dat ze al die mensen weten te vinden en dat die dat dan ook allemaal doen is vrijwel nihil. De vraag wordt hier dan ook vooral in hoeverre Netgate die stewardship van het CE project gaat vormgeven.
Daarbij is Pfsense ook niet echt meer open-source zoals je dat van van open-source mag verwachten.
Zo is er bijvoorbeeld geen ARM build te downloaden. Alleen voor hun eigen apparaten. Er zijn ook geen build instructies voor ARM op hun git.
Dan heb jij dus geen idee wat open source is. Open source betekent dat de broncode openlijk inzichtelijk is en heeft dus helemaal NIETS te maken met builds noch met documentatie hoe je bepaalde dingen moet doen.
Zo zijn er wel meer reacties te lezen over hoe netgate met PFsense omgaat de laatste tijd.
Die reacties zijn er al sinds het aller begin. De pfSense community is nogal vijandig en door de afsplitsing van OPNsense is dat in theorie erger geworden want ipv 1 vijandige community hebben we er nu 2. Je kunt over de stewardship van zowel Rubicon (de overkoepelende organisatie van Netgate waar pfSense onder valt) en die van Deciso (die over OPNsense gaat) aardig wat punten opsommen die niet zo geweldig fijn zijn. Wat men vaak vergeet is dat de OPNsense fork vooral is gemaakt omdat Deciso als pfSense gebruiker het niet eens was met de richting van pfSense. Het OPNsense project is dus vooral het feestje van Deciso, niet van de community. Voor de niet-Netgate en niet-Deciso gebruiker zit je met beide projecten dan ook met exact hetzelfde probleem: je bent overgeleverd aan de grillen van de grote maintainer (aka Netgate of Deciso). Met andere woorden: pick your poison.

Het hele idee wat Netgate/Rubicon probeert te doen met pfSense is ook niet nieuw. Dit is het zoveelste open source product wat dit pad bewandelt. Allen doen dit omdat ze een bedrijf zijn en ergens geld moeten verdienen om niet failliet te gaan. Blijkbaar is open source vandaag de dag voor sommige producten gewoon niet interessant als business model. Het probleem wat je nu probeert aan te kaarten is dus veel groter dan pfSense alleen en is iets waar ik me meer zorgen om maak.

Het eigenlijke probleem wat je hier lijkt aan te kaarten is meer dat Netgate met terugwerkende kracht de boel open source maakt. Ook dat is niet nieuw en doen heel veel bedrijven. Dit is zeker niet hoe open source werkt, ook juridisch niet. In het verleden is er dan ook wel eens de nodige juridische druk toegepast om fabrikanten tot het open sourcen van hun code te bewegen. Ook dit is een zorgelijke ontwikkeling.

Anyway, wat de upgrade van 2.4.5-p1 naar 2.5.0 betreft: ik heb 'm vanaf de console uitgevoerd (dus niet op de webpagina) en dat ging prima. Tot dusver hier ook nog geen gekke dingen tegengekomen. Wat de toekomst betreft ben ik wel aan het kijken naar andere oplossingen. Wat ze met zowel pfSense als met OPNsense aan het uitspoken zijn vind ik bepaald niet relaxed.
+1D0phoofd
@ppl18 februari 2021 01:40
Mijn reactie "CE != OpenSource", benadruk ik dat CE niet per definitie Open Source is op de reacties boven mij.

In het artikel dat jij linkt, getiteld "Announcing pfSense® Plus", staat;
1. What is pfSense Plus?
...snip...
The product will become more powerful, flexible and easy to use over time, as it is re-architected to move beyond the limitations of pfSense open source software.
Ze zeggen zelf dat open source een limitatie zou zijn. Ik zie hier alarmbellen.

Nu proberen ze het een beetje recht te trekken met;
"6.5 Will any of the features in pfSense Plus also make it to pfSense CE?*"
Maar daarmee bedoelen ze dus gewoon de FreeBSD features, en niet die van hun 'plus' modules e.d.
Vergeet hier ook niet dat ze niet met terugwerkende kracht licenties aan kunnen passen.
Niet met terugwerkende kracht. Wel zoals (recentelijk nog) Elasticsearch dat deed in. Ook met een Apache 2.0 license.
Wat betreft die ARM build e.d. Tuurlijk hoeft dat niet. Maar het getuigt niet van betrokkenheid met de gemeenschap.
... Dit is het zoveelste open source product wat dit pad bewandelt
Hmm, ja. Helemaal mee eens wat je hier zegt. Nu heeft RedHat denk ik wel een van de betere bedrijfsvoering als het op opensource aan komt.
Maar ook zij, hebben met Centos een fout gemaakt (hele andere discussie). Zo ook Elastic. Hoewel de verandering van Elastic ergens begrijpelijk is (AWS verdiende al hun geld eigenlijk). Laat het wel zien dat juist de gemeenschap beslist.

Ik zal niet te veel woorden vuil maken over de Splitsing van OPNsense. Ik heb mij daar eergelijk gezegd ook niet te veel mee bezig gehouden. Maar van wat ik las, was dat zeker niet chique.
Mogelijk zag Deciso dit (pfSense plus e.d.) al van ver aankomen. Maar laten we eerlijk zijn. PF zie je niet bij je supermarkt of auto-dealer. Dit is MKB software, hooguit. Althans, zo herkent men het.

Netgate hoopt met deze nieuwe 'branding' wat meer exclusiviteit te krijgen, en van dat 'hobby'-imago af te komen.
Welke Tweaker heeft nu nooit gehoord van pfSense? Iedere?
Welke Tweaker zet het in voor grote(re) klanten? Precies, vrijwel geen.
Wat ze met zowel pfSense als met OPNsense aan het uitspoken zijn vind ik bepaald niet relaxed.
Daarom draai ik nu VyOS. Als zij de 'fout' in gaan, zal het weer wat anders worden. DANOS of zo.
Zoals ik zeg, de gemeenschap beslist hier in.

[Reactie gewijzigd door D0phoofd op 18 februari 2021 01:42]

+1ppl
@D0phoofd18 februari 2021 18:06
Mijn reactie "CE != OpenSource", benadruk ik dat CE niet per definitie Open Source is op de reacties boven mij.
Dat snap ik maar dat is dus net wat er verkeerd aan is. Het maakt gebruik van een open source licentie dus is het gewoon open source.
Ze zeggen zelf dat open source een limitatie zou zijn. Ik zie hier alarmbellen.

Nu proberen ze het een beetje recht te trekken met;
"6.5 Will any of the features in pfSense Plus also make it to pfSense CE?*"
Maar daarmee bedoelen ze dus gewoon de FreeBSD features, en niet die van hun 'plus' modules e.d.
Wat ze hier doen is iets wat vele andere ook al zijn gaan doen. Ze hebben een open source deel voor de community en ze hebben een closed source deel die ze verkopen. Dat is een business model die kennelijk een stuk aantrekkelijker is voor het bedrijfsleven omdat er dan wel geld in het laatje komt.

pfSense heeft overigens een aantal jaar geleden al aangekondigd dat ze toe willen werken naar een port. Dat betekent dat ze dus niet meer, zoals op dat moment, bestaan als een compleet OS gebaseerd op FreeBSD. Het uitgangspunt was toen al dat je net als met ieder andere port een make install doet en hopla, je hebt op je FreeBSD doos pfSense draaien. OPNsense wilde dit ook.
Wat betreft die ARM build e.d. Tuurlijk hoeft dat niet. Maar het getuigt niet van betrokkenheid met de gemeenschap.
Dat klopt maar dat heeft dus niks met open source te maken. Bij dit soort omschakelingen is het altijd maar weer afwachten wat de ondersteuning van de community versie zal zijn. Daar kun je echter ook bij opmerken dat dit even goed iets is waar de community zelf voor verantwoordelijk is.
Mogelijk zag Deciso dit (pfSense plus e.d.) al van ver aankomen.
Dat denk ik niet. Ze gebruiken het spul zelf en verdienen er hun geld mee. Die hebben gewoon zitten kijken met hun eigen blik wat zij en hun klanten nodig hebben. Het mooie en ook het mindere aan open source is dat je dan een project kunt forken en er je eigen richting aan kunt geven.
Netgate hoopt met deze nieuwe 'branding' wat meer exclusiviteit te krijgen, en van dat 'hobby'-imago af te komen.
Welke Tweaker heeft nu nooit gehoord van pfSense? Iedere?
Welke Tweaker zet het in voor grote(re) klanten? Precies, vrijwel geen.
Dat lijkt me geen verkeerde keus vanuit Netgate gezien. Dat laatste is overigens niet per definitie te wijten aan het hobbykarakter van pfSense. Dit is vooral iets waarbij heel veel andere zaken zoals features, contractuele afspraken, enz. meespelen.
Zoals ik zeg, de gemeenschap beslist hier in.
Yep maar dat kan dus ook door de CE versie over te nemen en dat verder zelf uit te bouwen waar Netgate het niet doet. Je zou deze wijziging dus ook kunnen lezen als: "Netgate geeft pfSense aan de community terug". De tijd zal ons leren of er in pfSense Plus en CE toekomst zit.
+1Jimbolino
@BHQ18 februari 2021 02:32
Dat is niet wat ik lees:
There’s not a lot of difference between the two right now[...]
pfSense Plus is the evolution[...]
pfSense [is] 19 years old[...]

Our efforts right now are focused in two areas, a new GUI written in Go, and a new middleware[...]
Where does that leave the pfSense CE releases?[...]
Clixon [...], and the new GUI built on top of it, is only going to be in pfSense Plus

we plan to make the licensing of pfSense Plus completely free for home, hobby, and lab use. [...]
and we will be including a seamless transition mechanism to go from CE to Plus. In the end, we want to give our users a compelling reason to make the switch
Uiteindelijk willen ze dat alle thuisgebruikers overstappen, en alle zakelijke gebruikers gaan betalen. Ook al zeggen ze het nu niet expliciet (je wilt immers je userbase niet direct wegjagen), uiteindelijk zullen ze stoppen met de CE versie en alleen nog de plus versie behouden.
Waarom zou je 2 vergelijkbare producten onderhouden, die verschillende code bases hebben, en waarvan er eentje oud is en geen geld oplevert?
+1appollonius333
17 februari 2021 22:00
Als ik zo de verhalen lees hier maar ook op Reddit, gaat PFsense de verkeerde kant op naar mijn mening. Hierdoor zal het naar alle waarschijnlijkheid gebruikers verliezen (Waaronder ik zelf), die over zullen stappen naar bijv. een OPNsense, aangezien dit nog wel grotendeels 'open-source' is.

Daarbij kraakt het ook aan alle kanten bij PFsense heb ik het idee, ze willen tegenwoordig aan alles gaan verdienen... Vandaar ook denk ik de introductie van 'PFsense +' wat ik totaal niet begrijp. Zoals sommige personen op Reddit dit ook zal zeggen 'Dit is het begin van het einde', aangezien PFsense nu een route gaat inslaan wat niet veel wordt gewaardeerd en daarbij heeft PFsense ook aanzienlijk weinig updates. Gezien ik regelmatig hier op Tweakers OPNsense als 'nieuwe versie' zie verschijnen op de voorpagina met allemaal verbeteringen/nieuwe features. Dat kan je van PFsense niet zeggen, daar hoor je om de zoveel maanden wat van.

Ik hoop voor Netgate dat de schade beperkt blijft als het gaat om trouwe gebruikers van PFsense, alleen ik zie het somber in. De authentieke 'homelabber' zal denk ik meer tijd gaan steken in een 'gratis/open-source' alternatief dan een PFsense waarbij sommige features uitsluitend beschikbaar zijn voor PFsense +.
+1WRT54G
@appollonius33317 februari 2021 22:30
Ter info:
pfSense+ is gratis voor thuis en homelab use. Dus de “hobbyisten” hebben in principe geen reden om van pfSense af te stappen.
+1Zenix
@WRT54G17 februari 2021 22:36
Tenzij je een voorstander bent van opensource.
+1WRT54G
@Zenix17 februari 2021 22:43
Vandaar ook de “in principe”. ;)

Waar ik vooral op doelde is dat iedereen begint over het plus verhaal en dat het geld kost.

Ik gebruik pfSense al een hele tijd (niet exact bijgehouden) en vind het een pracht stukje software. Echter gebruik ik het thuis en als ik daarvoor zou moeten betalen zou ik wellicht een overstap overwegen. Maar dat is dus niet nodig.
0appollonius333
@WRT54G18 februari 2021 11:27
Oh dat wist ik niet, in dat geval ga ik dan misschien terug naar PFsense want op de 1 of andere manier kan ik maar niet wennen aan de interface van OPNsense (Gebruik het nu een week)...
0WRT54G
@appollonius33318 februari 2021 12:44
In het begin was mij dat ook niet helemaal duidelijk. Maar het staat beschreven dat homelab en thuisgebruik gratis is. En je dit op 3rd party hardware kan/mag draaien. Echter zal dit pas in juni 2021 komen. Voor nu dien je nog de CE versie te draaien en vanaf juni is het mogelijk te "upgraden" naar Plus.
0appollonius333
@WRT54G18 februari 2021 20:08
Dit wist ik echt niet, want zo lees je dat niet op Reddit. Bedankt voor de tip, zal dit weekend eens even kijken of ik terug ga naar PFsense. Moet wel alle instellingen kunnen importeren als het mogelijk is.
0WRT54G
@appollonius33318 februari 2021 22:42
Geen probleem of course!
Succes van het weekend.

Ik heb vanmiddag mijn bestaande installatie ge-update naar 2.5.
Alles ging voor mij iig vlekkeloos.
Van het weekend maar eens spelen met WireGuard.
0appollonius333
@WRT54G18 februari 2021 22:52
Bedankt, overigens zal ik ook direct met Wireguard aan de slag. Dan kan ik mijn specifieke VM eruit knallen :D

Alvast een goed weekend! :)
0WRT54G
@appollonius33319 februari 2021 09:04
Jij ook een goed weekend! :)
0Z80
@WRT54G18 februari 2021 11:44
En waar kan ik de + versie downloaden? Of aanmelden? Ik kan deze nog nergens vinden.
Het verschil op dit moment is enkel het wifi gedeelte. De + versie heeft volgens de omschrijving ondersteuning voor AC.
0WRT54G
@Z8018 februari 2021 12:46
Die kan je nog niet downloaden. Alleen als je Netgate hardware gebruikt. Gebruik je eigen (3rd party) hardware ben je nu nog gebonden aan de CE versie van pfSense. Vanaf juni 2021 is het mogelijk om voor thuis en homelab use te "upgraden" naar Plus.
0Z80
@WRT54G18 februari 2021 12:53
Waar vind je deze info?
Wat ik tot nu toe op de site vind is februari. En gelijktijdig met 2.5.0.
0WRT54G
@Z8018 februari 2021 13:05
https://www.netgate.com/blog/announcing-pfsense-plus.html

11. Can I get pfSense Plus for my own hardware or virtual machine?

Today, pfSense Plus 21.02 is only available on Netgate appliances, AWS, and Azure platforms.

We plan to make pfSense Plus available for use on 3rd party hardware and select virtual machines by June 2021, if not sooner.

There will be a no charge path for home and lab use and a chargeable version for commercial use.
0johnkeates
@WRT54G19 februari 2021 00:29
Als je voor 'gratis' gaat kan je net zo goed Sophos UTM draaien...
0kaaas
@WRT54G24 februari 2021 15:27
Ik kan nergens vinden hoe je pfsense+ gratis krijg.
Weet jij hoe?
+1jmachiels
17 februari 2021 21:43
Kan je gewoon via de webinterface naar deze versie upgraden of moet dat anders? Ik draai pfsense in vm.
+1PerlinNoise
@jmachiels17 februari 2021 21:45
Ja kan via de webinterface. :)
+1boukej
@PerlinNoise17 februari 2021 21:55
Ja kan via de webinterface.
Een tip is om eerst even een back-up te maken van de config. Dat kan via Diagnostics : Backup & Restore. Daarna kun je via System > Update de update uitvoeren.

Zelf update ik via console (APU2 met seriële console). Maar via de web interface werkt over het algemeen prima.

Een andere tip is nog om vooraf ook het installatie image even te downloaden. Zo heb ik 2.4.5 en 2.5.0 bewaard en een USB stick klaar liggen. Gaat de update mis, dan is het een kwestie van even opnieuw installeren en de back-up terug zetten (de back-up is slechts een XML file).

Ook handig om te weten is dat je auto backup kunt gebruiken voor back-ups. De config wordt dan online opgeslagen. Ik gebruik beide: automatische back-ups en handmatig maken van back-ups + bewaren op mijn file share.
+1GEi
17 februari 2021 22:19
Vreemd. Ik zit hier op versie 2.4.3. Wanneer ik check voor een update krijg terug: Status: Up to date. Ik heb wel geselecteerd: Latest stable version branch. Hoe kan ik deze nieuwe versie in beeld krijgen?
+1YoMarK
@GEi17 februari 2021 23:25
Dat is niet goed, je zou eens via de console optie kunnen upgraden.
+1toro
17 februari 2021 20:39
Both pfSense Plus and pfSense CE include:

Base OS upgraded to FreeBSD 12.2-STABLE

Stop maar met meer vertellen, dit was het belangrijkste nieuws van de update wat mij betreft.
0YoMarK
@toro17 februari 2021 20:43
Wat bedoel je daar precies mee?
+1Z80
@YoMarK17 februari 2021 20:55
Dat eindelijk met meer dan 1 jaar vertraging deze versie is uitgekomen op FreeBSD12.2
Er zat een bug in 12.* mbt ip6. En die is pas kort opgelost.

Morgen eens een virtual systeem aftrappen om te testen.
0WeiserMaster
@Z8017 februari 2021 22:44
Welke IPv6 bug zat er in dan?
+1mrFreeZe
17 februari 2021 20:59
Gebruik deze router/firewall echt al heel lang. Superstabiel tot zover.
Hoop dat dat zo blijft in deze release.
+1sokolum01
17 februari 2021 21:06
Pfense al sinds 2010, fantastisch systeem dat weinig hardware eisen stelt.
+1sparcle
17 februari 2021 21:39
Pfsense al heel lang en sinds 2014 zelfs op officiele Netgate appliance voor thuis. Zo ondersteun ik het project denk ik dan maar.
