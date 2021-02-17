Software-update: Git 2.30.1

Git logo (75 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter Git hebben versie 2.30.1 van hun software uitgebracht. Met Git kunnen onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode uitvoeren. Het heeft onder andere complete branching- en merging-functies, en wordt onder de gpl versie 2 uitgegeven. Voor een overzicht van vergelijkingen tussen Git en andere versiebeheersystemen verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

Git v2.30.1 Release Notes

This release is primarily to merge fixes accumulated on the 'master' front to prepare for 2.31 release that are still relevant to 2.30.x maintenance track.

Fixes since v2.30
  • "git fetch --recurse-submodules" failed to update a submodule when it has an uninitialized (hence of no interest to the user) sub-submodule, which has been corrected.
  • Command line error of "git rebase" are diagnosed earlier.
  • "git stash" did not work well in a sparsely checked out working tree.
  • Some tests expect that "ls -l" output has either '-' or 'x' for group executable bit, but setgid bit can be inherited from parent directory and make these fields 'S' or 's' instead, causing test failures.
  • "git for-each-repo --config=<var> <cmd>" should not run <cmd> for any repository when the configuration variable <var> is not defined even once.
  • "git mergetool --tool-help" was broken in 2.29 and failed to list all the available tools.
  • Fix for procedure to building CI test environment for mac.
  • Newline characters in the host and path part of git:// URL are now forbidden.
  • When more than one commit with the same patch ID appears on one side, "git log --cherry-pick A...B" did not exclude them all when a commit with the same patch ID appears on the other side. Now it does.
  • Documentation for "git fsck" lost stale bits that has become incorrect.
  • Doc for packfile URI feature has been clarified.
  • The implementation of "git branch --sort" wrt the detached HEAD display has always been hacky, which has been cleaned up.
  • Our setting of GitHub CI test jobs were a bit too eager to give up once there is even one failure found. Tweak the knob to allow other jobs keep running even when we see a failure, so that we can find more failures in a single run.
Also contains minor documentation updates and code clean-ups.
Versienummer 2.30.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019
Website Git
Download https://git-scm.com/downloads
Licentietype GPL

