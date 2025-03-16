Software-update: Git 2.49

Git logo (75 pix) De ontwikkelaars achter Git hebben versie 2.49.0 van hun software uitgebracht. Met Git kunnen onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode uitvoeren. Het programma kan worden gezien als een concurrent voor Subversion of Mercurial. Het heeft onder andere complete branching- en mergingfuncties en wordt onder de GPLv2 uitgegeven. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hier te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen:

UI, Workflows & Features
  • Completion script updates for zsh
  • "git pack-objects" and its wrapper "git repack" learned an option to use an alternative path-hash function to improve delta-base selection to produce a packfile with deeper history than window size.
  • "git gc" learned the "--expire-to" option and passes it down to underlying "git repack".
  • "[help] autocorrect = 1" used to be a way to say "please wait for 0.1 second after suggesting a typofix of the command name before running that command"; now it means "yes, if there is a plausible typofix for the command name, please run it immediately".
  • "git clone" learned to make a shallow clone for a single commit that is not necessarily be at the tip of any branch.
  • Lazy-loading missing files in a blobless clone on demand is costly as it tends to be one-blob-at-a-time. "git backfill" is introduced to help bulk-download necessary files beforehand.
  • "git push --atomic --porcelain" used to ignore failures from the other side, losing the error status from the child process, which has been corrected.
  • "git rev-list --missing=" learned to accept "print-info" that gives known details expected of the missing objects, like path and type.
  • Comes with an updated "gitk".
  • The documentation of "git commit" and "git rebase" now refer to commit titles as such, not "subject".
  • The value of "uname -s" is by default sent over the wire as a part of the "version" capability.
  • "git refs migrate" can optionally be told not to migrate the reflog.
  • The netrc support (via the cURL library) for the HTTP transport has been re-enabled.
  • Removal of ".git/branches" and ".git/remotes" support in the BreakingChanges document has been further clarified.
  • What happens to submodules during merge has been documented in a bit more detail.
Performance, Internal Implementation, Development Support etc.
  • More -Wsign-compare fixes.
  • meson-based build now supports the unsafe-sha1 build knob.
  • The meson-based build procedure covers contrib/ and other places as well.
  • The code to check LSan results has been simplified and made more robust. (merge 164a2516eb jk/lsan-race-ignore-false-positive later to maint).
  • More code paths have a repository passed through the callchain, instead of assuming the primary the_repository object.
  • Move a few more unit tests to the clar test framework.
  • Introduce a new API to visit objects in batches based on a common path, or by type.
  • Following the procedure we established to introduce breaking changes for Git 3.0, allow an early opt-in for removing support of $GIT_DIR/branches/ and $GIT_DIR/remotes/ directories to configure remotes.
  • The code paths to interact with zlib has been cleaned up in preparation for building with zlib-ng.
  • Foreign language interface for Rust into our code base has been added.
  • All the documentation .txt files have been renamed to .adoc to help content aware editors.
  • "git difftool" code clean-up.
  • Rename processing in the recursive merge backend has seen a micro optimization.
  • The path.[ch] API takes an explicit repository parameter passed throughout the callchain, instead of relying on the_repository singleton instance.
  • Large-object promisor protocol extension has been introduced.
  • The editorconfig file is updated to tell us that bash scripts are similar to general Bourne shell scripts.
  • Meson-based build procedure forgot to build some docs, which has been corrected.

Git

Versienummer 2.49
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Git
Download https://git-scm.com/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-03-2025 14:00 4

16-03-2025 • 14:00

4

Bron: Git

Update-historie

17-06 Git 2.50.0 7
16-03 Git 2.49 4
06-'22 Git 2.37 1
05-'22 Git 2.36.1 0
01-'22 Git 2.35.0 0
06-'21 Git 2.32 7
04-'21 Git 2.31.1 1
02-'21 Git 2.30.1 0
12-'20 Git 2.30.0 7
10-'20 Git 2.29.0 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Git

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Navel Knop 16 maart 2025 20:04
de link onder deze pagina die verwijst naar
https://git.wiki.kernel.org/index.php/GitComparison
bestaat op zich niet meer en is gearchiveerd onder
https://archive.kernel.or...ex.php/GitComparison.html
onderaan deze pagina staat
This page was last modified on 14 October 2014, at 07:24
dus die is al meer dan 10 jaar niet meer bijgewerkt

edit1: deze pagina schuin gemaakt
edit2:
de link in Dit is de complete changelog is hier te vinden
https://github.com/git/gi...ation/RelNotes/2.37.0.txt
leidt naar een 404 - page not found op github.com
met daaronder de tekst
The v2.49.0 branch of git does not contain the path Documentation/RelNotes/2.37.0.txt.
Worden de links niet gecontroleerd??

[Reactie gewijzigd door Navel Knop op 16 maart 2025 21:33]

MGSMX @Navel Knop17 maart 2025 09:04
Sowieso is de tekst van dit programma hier op tweakers al meer dan tien jaar niet veranderd: "Het programma kan worden gezien als een concurrent voor Subversion of Mercurial."
Git is al jarenlang de de facto standaard voor versiebeheer. Ik denk dat de gemiddelde programmeur die andere opties niet eens meer (her)kennen.
vinx77 16 maart 2025 15:55
Voor wie het wil weten, Gitlab heeft momenteel versie 2.47.2 in gebruik
Robtimus 16 maart 2025 20:08
Windows gebruikers moeten nog even wachten, voor Git for Windows is 2.49 nog een release-candidate.

Edit: en ondertussen final.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robtimus op 17 maart 2025 11:01]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq