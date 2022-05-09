Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Git 2.36.1

Git logo (75 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter Git hebben versie 2.36.1 van hun software uitgebracht. Met Git kunnen onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode uitvoeren. Het heeft onder andere complete branching- en merging-functies, en wordt onder de gpl versie 2 uitgegeven. Voor een overzicht van vergelijkingen tussen Git en andere versiebeheersystemen verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

Git v2.36.1 Release Notes

Fixes since v2.36
  • "git submodule update" without pathspec should silently skip an uninitialized submodule, but it started to become noisy by mistake.
  • "diff-tree --stdin" has been broken for about a year, but 2.36 release broke it even worse by breaking running the command with <pathspec>, which in turn broke "gitk" and got noticed. This has been corrected by aligning its behaviour to that of "log".
  • Regression fix for 2.36 where "git name-rev" started to sometimes reference strings after they are freed.
  • "git show <commit1> <commit2>... -- <pathspec>" lost the pathspec when showing the second and subsequent commits, which has been corrected.
  • "git fast-export -- <pathspec>" lost the pathspec when showing the second and subsequent commits, which has been corrected.
  • "git format-patch <args> -- <pathspec>" lost the pathspec when showing the second and subsequent commits, which has been corrected.
  • Get rid of a bogus and over-eager coccinelle rule.
  • Correct choices of C compilers used in various CI jobs.
Also contains minor documentation updates and code clean-ups.
Versienummer 2.36.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Git
Download https://git-scm.com/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 09-05-2022 23:420

09-05-2022 • 23:42

0 Linkedin

Bron: Git

Update-historie

23:42 Git 2.36.1 0
25-01 Git 2.35.0 0
06-'21 Git 2.32 7
04-'21 Git 2.31.1 1
02-'21 Git 2.30.1 0
12-'20 Git 2.30.0 7
10-'20 Git 2.29.0 8
06-'20 Git 2.27.0 0
04-'20 Git 2.26.0 0
01-'20 Git 2.25.0 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Git

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True