De ontwikkelaars achter Git hebben versie 2.36.1 van hun software uitgebracht. Met Git kunnen onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode uitvoeren. Het heeft onder andere complete branching- en merging-functies, en wordt onder de gpl versie 2 uitgegeven. Voor een overzicht van vergelijkingen tussen Git en andere versiebeheersystemen verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:
Git v2.36.1 Release Notes
Fixes since v2.36
Also contains minor documentation updates and code clean-ups.
- "git submodule update" without pathspec should silently skip an uninitialized submodule, but it started to become noisy by mistake.
- "diff-tree --stdin" has been broken for about a year, but 2.36 release broke it even worse by breaking running the command with <pathspec>, which in turn broke "gitk" and got noticed. This has been corrected by aligning its behaviour to that of "log".
- Regression fix for 2.36 where "git name-rev" started to sometimes reference strings after they are freed.
- "git show <commit1> <commit2>... -- <pathspec>" lost the pathspec when showing the second and subsequent commits, which has been corrected.
- "git fast-export -- <pathspec>" lost the pathspec when showing the second and subsequent commits, which has been corrected.
- "git format-patch <args> -- <pathspec>" lost the pathspec when showing the second and subsequent commits, which has been corrected.
- Get rid of a bogus and over-eager coccinelle rule.
- Correct choices of C compilers used in various CI jobs.