Software-update: Gpg4win 4.0.2

Gpg4win logo (79 pix)Gpg4win heeft als doel om een eenvoudige installatie van GnuPG en aanverwante tools op het Windows-platform te bewerkstelligen. Met GnuPG kun je communicatiestromen en data beveiligen met encryptie en digitale handtekeningen. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. De ontwikkelaars van Gpg4win hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 4.0.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd:

Gpg4win 4.0.2 released

Highlights in Gpg4win Version 4.0.2
  • GnuPG: Major performance improvements for encryption, verification and signing. Most noticeable when GnuPG is used directly on the command line.
  • Kleopatra: Besides accessibility improvements there are many new features regarding revocation. It is now possible to change the primary User ID.
  • GpgOL: Bug fixes for improved stability. One random crash after decryption / verification has been fixed.
We like to thank the authors of the included packages and first of all, our supporters and customers who made this release possible.

With best regards
your Gpg4win Development Team

P.S.
There was no Gpg4win-4.0.1 release.
Versienummer 4.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Gpg4win
Download https://www.gpg4win.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (4)

0GekkePrutser
9 mei 2022 23:56
Fijne tool, ik gebruik het met name voor SSH inloggen en mijn wachtwoordmanager.

En ze lopen niet steeds om geld te leuren zoals de Mac port van GPG.

Gelukkig is dat betalen alleen nodig voor de mail plugin en die gebruik ik niet.
0orvintax
@GekkePrutser10 mei 2022 00:07
Hebben wij bij Linux allemaal geen last van met GPG ;)
0GekkePrutser
@orvintax10 mei 2022 00:09
Klopt, ik gebruik ook Linux (en FreeBSD voornamelijk) met GPG en Kleopatra en QtPass <3

Ik gebruik alle OS'en door elkaar heen voor diverse doeleinden, vandaar. Dat is ook de reden dat ik voor een GPG based wachtwoord manager ga, dat werkt echt overal op. En omdat ik dan yubikeys kan gebruiken voor hardware backing.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 10 mei 2022 00:10]

0orvintax
@GekkePrutser10 mei 2022 00:10
Was maar als flauw grapje bedoeld :P
