Gpg4win heeft als doel om een eenvoudige installatie van GnuPG en aanverwante tools op het Windows-platform te bewerkstelligen. Met GnuPG kun je communicatiestromen en data beveiligen met encryptie en digitale handtekeningen. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. De ontwikkelaars van Gpg4win hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 4.0.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd:
Gpg4win 4.0.2 released
Highlights in Gpg4win Version 4.0.2
- GnuPG: Major performance improvements for encryption, verification and signing. Most noticeable when GnuPG is used directly on the command line.
- Kleopatra: Besides accessibility improvements there are many new features regarding revocation. It is now possible to change the primary User ID.
- GpgOL: Bug fixes for improved stability. One random crash after decryption / verification has been fixed.
There was no Gpg4win-4.0.1 release.