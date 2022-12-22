Versie 4.1.0 van Gpg4win is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een stukje zekerheid aan het versturen van e-mails en bestanden worden toegevoegd. Zo kunnen deze worden versleuteld met OpenPGP of S/MIME. Daarnaast kan aan de hand van een digitale handtekening zowel de integriteit van de bestanden of e-mails, als de afzender worden geverifieerd. Om dit alles te bewerkstelligen maakt Gpg4win gebruik van een aantal externe programma's zoals GnuPG, Kleopatra, GpgOL en GpgEX. Voorheen werd ook GPA gebruikt, maar dat is niet langer meer het geval. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 4.1.0: GPA: So long, and thanks for all the fish. To reduce maintenance and overall quality of Gpg4win we have decided to retire GPA. Over the last decade Kleopatra has made large improvements in quality and is very well maintained and the focus of our development. [rW3f7ed3834f]

GnuPG: Improve signature verification speed by a factor of more than four. Double detached signing speed. [T5826]

GnuPG: Import stray revocation certificates to improve WKD usability.

GnuPG: New option --add-revocs for gpg-wks-client. [rG2f4492f3be]

GnuPG: Ignore expired user-ids in gpg-wks-client. [T6292]

GnuPG: Support the Telesec Signature Card v2.0 in OpenPGP. [T6252]

GnuPG: For the new AEAD Format we now only allow the fast OCB mode. The EAX mode may still be used for decryption. [rG5a2cef801d]

Kleopatra: Support the import of non-standard conforming UTF-16 encoded text files with certificates. [T6298]

Kleopatra: New Option to delete the locally stored secret key after a transfer to a smart card. [T5836]

Kleopatra: Improve the display of keys in the group edit dialog. [T6295]

Kleopatra: Simplify changing the owner trust of keys. [T6148]

Kleopatra: Allow selecting ECC with supported curves when generating new keys for smart cards. [T4429]

GnuPG: Update the X.509/CMS library Libksba to version 1.6.3 to fix a security problem in the CRL signature parser. [T6230]

GnuPG: Fix trusted introducer for mbox only user-ids. [T6238]

GpgOL: IMAP access to encrypted mails works again. [T6203]

Kleopatra: Don't report success if the key signing job was canceled. [T6305]

Kleopatra: Report failed imports immediately when receiving the result. [T6302]

Kleopatra: Do not offer invalid S/MIME certificates for signing or encryption. [T6216]

Kleopatra: Don't ask user to certify an imported expired or revoked OpenPGP key. [T6155]

Kleopatra: Do not crash when closing details widget while certificate dump is shown. [T6180]

Kleopatra: Improve usability and accessibility of the notepad operations. [T6188]