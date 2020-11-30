Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Gpg4win 3.1.14

Gpg4win heeft als doel om een eenvoudige installatie van GnuPG en aanverwante tools op het Windows-platform te bewerkstelligen. Met GnuPG kun je communicatiestromen en data beveiligen met encryptie en digitale handtekeningen. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. De ontwikkelaars van Gpg4win hebben versie 3.1.14 uitgebracht en voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 3.1.14
  • Kleopatra: It is now possible to revoke certifications with Kleopatra. (T5094)
  • Kleopatra / GnuPG: Unicode home directories are now supported. (T5055)
  • Kleopatra: Directories for encryption may now contain unicode filenames. (T4083)
  • Kleopatra: Improved Smartcard support, preshadowing the full multicard support with GnuPG 2.3. (T5066)
  • Pinentry: The dialog should now receive input focus in more scenarios. (T4123)
  • GpgOL: Plain text e-mails without attachments are displayed correctly again.
  • GpgOL: S/MIME Mails with multiple attachments no longer create an invalid warning.
  • GnuPG: Updated to 2.2.25
Version 3.1.13
  • GnuPG: Updated to 2.2.23 to fix CVE-2020-25125
  • GpgOL: Fixed an issue where unencrypted drafts of mails were stored on the an Exchange Server and could be restored through the "recently deleted items" option. Especially if the draft encryption, introduced in Gpg4win-3.1.8, is used this can be a security issue. (T5022) Gpg4win cannot offer guarantees that Outlook does not send data which is entered *before* the encryption to Microsoft or an Exchange Server. Under Windows with Outlook this is impossible to control. The draft encryption option is our best effort to avoid this.
Versienummer 3.1.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Gpg4win
Download https://www.gpg4win.org/get-gpg4win.html
Licentietype GPL

