AutoHotkey logo (48 pix)Versie 2.0 van AutoHotkey is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt je in staat stelt om vaak gebruikte toetsaanslagen, handelingen en/of knoppencombo's met het toetsenbord en muis in een script achter een sneltoets te zetten, zodat de betreffende handeling in één keer wordt uitgevoerd. Daarbij is het mogelijk om eerder gescripte toetscombinaties van AutoIt2 te converteren naar de scripttaal van AutoHotkey. Versie 2.0 bevat een nieuwe commando-set die veel gestructureerder is, maar die niet compatibel is met de 1.1-versies. Meer over de verschillen tussen 1.1 en 2.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor deze uitgave:

Changes since v2.0-rc.3:
  • Removed Documents\AutoHotkey*.ahk default path and Welcome page popup, as users are no longer expected to execute AutoHotkey.exe directly.
    AutoHotkey.exe can still default to AutoHotkey.ahk in the same directory as the exe, for portable use.
  • Fixed invalid parameter errors displaying wrong value for some methods.
  • Fixed continuable errors to be continuable even when OnError is used.
  • Fixed #HotIf to treat non-empty, non-numeric strings as true.
Changes to UX:
  • Revised the help file menu; superseded files are now tucked away in a submenu.
  • Added "Dash" to the title of ui-dash.ahk.
  • Added tutorial links to Dash (some tutorials are also new).
  • Added Editors link to the Editor settings GUI.
  • Restored Start menu shortcuts for Window Spy and Ahk2Exe to allow them to be found by search.
  • Replaced the v2 symlink with an actual directory and a file-swapping mechanism, similar to how v1 updates are handled.
    This allows files such as the help file config (chm_config.js) and Lib folder/symlink to be retained between updates.
Changes merged from v1.1 branch:
  • Fixed VerCompare(a, ">" b) and reduced code size marginally.
  • Fixed AltTab load-time errors to be consistent with other errors.
  • Changed ComObject wrapper to pass large integers as VT_I8, not VT_R8.
    This improves interoperability between AutoHotkey instances (whether v1, v2 or a mixture).
    Integers within the range of a 32-bit integer are still passed as VT_I3.
  • Fixed ComObject not throwing correctly when called via an object/COM.
  • Fixed Hotkey control to allow setting ^, ! and + as hotkeys.
  • Fixed Hotkey control to include modifiers when value is set to a symbol.
  • Optimized allocation of cached COM property names for built-in IDispatch.

cruysen 22 december 2022 09:04
Fijn klein en simpel programma om bepaalde acties uit te voeren in windows. Ik heb deze altijd gebruikt om de NumLock status af te vangen. Windows heeft nog steeds de eigenschap om soms de numlock uit te zetten. Irritant als je vaak de numlock gebruikt. Ik heb verder nog nergens een programma gevonden die de numlock altijd constant hoog zet.

Alleen jammer dat v2.0 op mijn laptop niet mag instaleren omdat de uitgever onbekend is.
beerse
@cruysen22 december 2022 17:11
msWindows en numlock schakelt volgens mij vooral op het scherm waar ze om het wachtwoord vraagt. Dus bij inloggen, bij screen-lock en bij wachtwoord-veranderen en mogelijk andere opties achter <ctrl><alt><del>. Daarmee moet je de numlock dus op al die punten in de juiste/gewenste stand zetten.

Let wel op: mijn laptop heeft geen nummeriek toetsenbord maar wel een numlock mogelijkheid... Daarmee verandert rechts op het toetsenbord een aantal gewone toetsen in het numlock eiland met numlock aan. Echt een ramp om een wachtwoord in te tikken.
guillaume @beerse22 december 2022 18:16
Komt toch omdat 'ie dan de instelling voor de default user gebruikt, zoals die in het register staat? HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Control Panel\Keyboard\InitialKeyboardIndicators Zie bijvoorbeeld https://www.computerhope.com/issues/ch000792.htm

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 23 juli 2024 01:09]

novice.tweaker @cruysen22 december 2022 10:39
Alleen jammer dat v2.0 op mijn laptop niet mag instaleren omdat de uitgever onbekend is.
Ik denk dat je alle lange tijd niet een nieuwe versie hebt geïnstalleerd, want hetzelfde geldt voor de 1.x-versies. Die zijn ook niet digitaal ondertekend.

Windows beschermt standaard tegenwoordig veel beter tegen programma's die niet ondertekend zijn en tegen programma's die gedownload worden. Het is echter mogelijk deze programma's toch te installeren. Soms moet je daarvoor eerst op "Meer informatie" klikken en dan op "toch uitvoeren".

v2.0 is overigens niet compatible met v1.x en wordt naast v1.x geinstalleerd.
AibohphobiA BoB @novice.tweaker22 december 2022 11:03
v2.0 is overigens niet compatible met v1.x en wordt naast v1.x geinstalleerd.
Klopt, maar daar is wel een converter voor gemaakt.
https://github.com/mmikeww/AHK-v2-script-converter

De wijziging is m.i. een enorme vooruitgang en vooral een stuk leesbaarder geworden.
Jeronim0 @AibohphobiA BoB22 december 2022 15:39
Nuttige toevoeging, maar blijft lastig als je scripts van derden gebruikt waar je zelf niet uitkomt.
Heb wat scriptjes om de status van de klep en ac/dc te bepalen van mijn laptop, maar die krijg ik niet omgeschreven. Eens een avondje in verdiepen.
Jeronim0 @cruysen22 december 2022 15:04
Wat gebruik jij hiervoor? Ik doe het met shift+numlock:
+NumLock::
SetNumLockState, AlwaysOn
return
cruysen @Jeronim022 december 2022 16:11
Deze functie had ik ook zo gebruikt. Echter Windows heeft toch de nuk om deze toch ooit uit te zetten. (Dacht tijdens powersave iets)
Magic Power @cruysen22 december 2022 12:15
Toen ik nog Windows gebruikte had ik ook een paar Autohotkey scripts draaiende. Dat was o.a. een autoclick in bepaalde spellen, en de soms veranderende microfoon volume vastzetten. De kracht van Autohotkey is dan best fijn, want je hebt veel mogelijkheden.

Mijn Numlock is ook aangepast nu, maar dat doe ik nu doordat mijn Corsair K95 keyboard per toets aan te passen is. Niet helemaal hetzelfde, want je hebt een keyboard met macro en aanpas mogelijkheden nodig. Ook heb ik de Capslock aangepast, want ik gebruik nooit full-caps ergens. Die is nu (in Linux) een toets om speciale toetsen (zoals áëî) mee te maken.
novice.tweaker 26 december 2022 12:17
Je kunt AutoHotkey ook installeren m.b.v. een zip-bestand. Download het zip-bestand van de download pagina. Open het zip-bestand en open vervolgens het bestand "Install.cmd".

Installeren m.b.v. het zip-bestand doet hetzelfde als installeren met de installer. Het zip-bestand veroorzaakt echter veel minder onterechte virusmeldingen door virusscanners.
novice.tweaker @novice.tweaker5 januari 2023 18:48
Correctie: Eerst alles uitpakken, dan "Install.cmd" uitvoeren.
cysoon 23 december 2022 22:06
Ik gebruik het al jaren, maar dan vooral om teksten automatisch te schrijven. Zoals bijvoorbeeld tia wordt dan Thanks in advance. Of @tw wordt info@tweakers.nl ook lappen met tekst is mogelijk. Ideaal en voor mij onmisbaar. Ingewikkelde scripts gebruik ik (nog) niet.
Deze versie maar eens bekijken.

