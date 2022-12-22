Versie 2.0 van AutoHotkey is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt je in staat stelt om vaak gebruikte toetsaanslagen, handelingen en/of knoppencombo's met het toetsenbord en muis in een script achter een sneltoets te zetten, zodat de betreffende handeling in één keer wordt uitgevoerd. Daarbij is het mogelijk om eerder gescripte toetscombinaties van AutoIt2 te converteren naar de scripttaal van AutoHotkey. Versie 2.0 bevat een nieuwe commando-set die veel gestructureerder is, maar die niet compatibel is met de 1.1-versies. Meer over de verschillen tussen 1.1 en 2.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor deze uitgave:

Changes since v2.0-rc.3: Removed Documents\AutoHotkey*.ahk default path and Welcome page popup, as users are no longer expected to execute AutoHotkey.exe directly.

AutoHotkey.exe can still default to AutoHotkey.ahk in the same directory as the exe, for portable use.

Fixed continuable errors to be continuable even when OnError is used.

Fixed #HotIf to treat non-empty, non-numeric strings as true. Changes to UX: Revised the help file menu; superseded files are now tucked away in a submenu.

Added "Dash" to the title of ui-dash.ahk.

Added tutorial links to Dash (some tutorials are also new).

Added Editors link to the Editor settings GUI.

Restored Start menu shortcuts for Window Spy and Ahk2Exe to allow them to be found by search.

Replaced the v2 symlink with an actual directory and a file-swapping mechanism, similar to how v1 updates are handled.

This allows files such as the help file config (chm_config.js) and Lib folder/symlink to be retained between updates. Changes merged from v1.1 branch: Fixed VerCompare(a, ">" b) and reduced code size marginally.

Changed ComObject wrapper to pass large integers as VT_I8, not VT_R8.

This improves interoperability between AutoHotkey instances (whether v1, v2 or a mixture).

Integers within the range of a 32-bit integer are still passed as VT_I3.

Fixed Hotkey control to allow setting ^ , ! and + as hotkeys.

, and as hotkeys. Fixed Hotkey control to include modifiers when value is set to a symbol.

Optimized allocation of cached COM property names for built-in IDispatch.