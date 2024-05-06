Versie 2.0.14 van AutoHotkey is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt je in staat om vaak gebruikte toetsaanslagen, handelingen en/of knoppencombo's met toetsenbord en muis in een script achter een sneltoets te zetten, zodat de betreffende handeling in één keer wordt uitgevoerd. Daarbij is het mogelijk om eerder gescripte toetscombinaties van AutoIt2 te converteren naar de scripttaal van AutoHotkey. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.0.14 Fixed the error dialog to handle letter key shortcuts even when text is focused.

Fixed MonthCal W-n (number of month) width values to not be affected by DPI scaling.

Fixed Click to not return an integer.

Fixed detection of key::try { as an error.

Fixed :B0*O:XY::Z to produce XYZ rather than XZ (suppressing Y).

Fixed Send to leave any prior {modifier Down} in effect even if the key happens to be physically held down.

Improved the reliability of the script taking focus when a menu popup is shown. Debugger Improvements Fixed stdout/stderr packets sent during the processing of another command to not corrupt the pending response.

Fixed property_get -n .message and similar.

Fixed corrupted results from property_get when a property returns a temporary object with a string, such as x.y.z where y => {z:"a"}.

Fixed crashes when an asynchronous command is received during the processing of another command.

Fixed exceptions not being deleted after they are suppressed via property_set.

Fixed property_get -c 0 -d 0 to allow global variables, as already allowed by -d 1.

Fixed property_get paging enumerated items incorrectly.

Improved property_get to support property getters with one parameter (previously only the implicit __Item property supported this).

Improved property_get to support properties of primitive values. The value must still be contained by a variable or returned from a property.

Improved property_get to allow calling functions with <=1 parameter.

Improved property_get to support float keys/parameters.

Changed debugger to suppress exceptions during property evaluation.

Changed debugger to ignore errors thrown by __Enum (treat as no items).

Changed the pseudo-property to require __Enum. This prevents the object itself from being called as an enumerator.

Small code size optimizations in the debugger.