De AlmaLinux OS Foundation heeft versie 9.4 van AlmaLinux uitgebracht. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de releasenotes voor deze uitgave:

The AlmaLinux 9.4 introduces updates to enhance machine security and data protection. Enhancements in web-console and system roles automate additional operations and promote consistency in complex IT environments. The new release’s features aim to improve system availability and reliability, facilitate easier recovery operations, and enhance virtual machine snapshot capabilities in hybrid cloud environments. The new system roles introduced enable the creation and management of logical volume manager (LVM) snapshots for improved data backup and recovery processes. Additionaly, updates in the 9.4 release continues to improve performance, scalability, and reliability for developers in building and managing applications.

You can read the full release notes for this version on the wiki: AlmaLinux OS 9.4 Release Notes.