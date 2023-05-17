Software-update: Rocky Linux 9.2

Rocky Linux logo (79 pix) Versie 9.2 van Rocky Linux is uitgekomen. De Linux-distributie is ontstaan als afsplitsing van CentOS, de community edition van Red Hat Enterprise Linux, nadat Red Hat had aangegeven er niet meer verder mee te willen. Rocky Linux is nog steeds gebaseerd op RHEL en heeft ook een migratietool die overstappen makkelijk maakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Rocky Linux 9.2 Available Now

We are pleased to announce the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.2. This release is currently available for the x86-64, aarch64, and s390x architectures. Please review the release notes in the Rocky Linux Documentation - These notes contain important information including known bugs and more comprehensive details about changes in this version.

Important Notices 9.2 Release for PowerPC (ppc64le) architecture held back

During testing, we discovered an architecture-specific issue on ppc64le systems with the bundled version of Python 3.9. This issue not only prevents installing, but may break existing installations. This issue is reproducible on CentOS Stream 9 and RHEL 9.2. We have opened a bug report upstream at rhbz#2203919 and are working to fix the issue.

The release of Rocky Linux 9.2 for ppc64le has been delayed until this issue is fixed. The release candidates for x86_64, aarch64, and s390x passed all testing procedures, and thus will be released as normal.

Workaround for DNF on ppc64le

Because the ppc64le artifacts are unavailable, running DNF from a ppc64le Rocky 9 system that is configured to use the mirrorlist and/or is configured with the dnf variable releasever set to 9 will result in failed DNF metadata transactions as our mirrorlist is unable to hold back a single architecture. To work around this, please set the releasever variable to 9.1. This can be done by using the --releasever 9.1 argument to your DNF command, or by editing or creating the file /etc/dnf/vars/releasever with the content 9.1. Once 9.2 for Power is released, you will need to undo this change and setting releasever will no longer be necessary.

Breaking Changes
  • centos-release-nfv now provides content built on RHEL 9 buildroots.
  • The Container Universal Base Image rockylinux/rockylinux:9-ubi has been changed to be more similar to the RHEL UBI images:
    • Replaced packages: libcurl -> curl-minimal, libcurl-minimal
    • Added packages: gdb-gdbserver, gzip
    • Removed packages: binutils, brotli, dmidecode
    • network config cleanup added
  • Microsoft Azure images are now published in the Shared Galleries. This provides a direct way to consume Rocky Linux images without subscribing to the image via the marketplace.
  • LVM cloud image variants now remove /etc/lvm/devices/system.devices to resolve issues with PV/VG/LVs upon installation of the images due to being hardcoded to a specific device.
Highlights Notable New Features and Changes
  • An aarch64 kernel with a 64kb page size is now available via the package kernel-64k.
  • nfsrahead, a tool to configure the readahead for NFS mounts, was added.
  • Intel Arc GPU support has been added.
  • The infamous Flatpak bug that breaks all fonts in applications using the default font (Cantarell) has been fixed!
  • Wireguard once again works with SELinux enabled.

A more complete list of new features and changes is available in the Rocky Linux 9.2 Release Notes

Special Interest Group Notes Testing

Rocky Linux releases are put through thorough testing to ensure correctness and stability. Testing consists of hundreds of manual and automated checks covering all manner of environments and configurations. Rocky Linux 9.2 was subjected to a week of testing before receiving the team’s approval. Testing logs, discussion, and the release checklist can be viewed here. We encourage users interested in the process to join the team on chat.rockylinux.org.

Upgrades and Conversions

Current users of Rocky Linux 9 can upgrade to 9.2 from the terminal via dnf update, or from the desktop with GNOME Software, KDE Discover, etc. Users of other Enterprise Linux 9 distributions can upgrade and convert to Rocky Linux 9.2 via the migrate2rocky conversion script.

Rocky Linux

Versienummer 9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Rocky Linux
Download https://rockylinux.org/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-05-2023
17 • submitter: Hydranet

17-05-2023 • 15:17

17

Submitter: Hydranet

Bron: Rocky Linux

Reacties (17)

Hydranet 17 mei 2023 16:14
Ik draai het al sinds de eerst release toen versie 8 eerst uit kwam. Gisteren is 9.2 uit gekomen en ik heb gelijk mijn vpsen geüpdatet naar deze versie, is weer zonder problemen gegaan en draait als een trein! Bedankt Rocky Linux team!!
Defspace @Hydranet17 mei 2023 16:51
Draai ook Rocky op al mijn servers naar volle tevredenheid, maar zag wel dat Almalinux er weer net sneller bij was.
Hydranet @Defspace17 mei 2023 16:55
Je draait geen Rhel clone om snel te zijn, anders zou je Arch Linux draaien ;) Ik heb een keer na gevraagd hoe het komt dat Alma Linux sneller is met releasen dan Rocky, maar dat komt omdat ze bij Rocky Linux liever alles wat beter testen en meer om kwaliteit geven als snel zijn. Ik zal de reactie die ik had gekregen hier even quoten.
As for release time… A) it’s not a race. :rofl: The goal isn’t to be fast, it’s to provide the best we can to meet our goal of being 1:1 compatible with RH. B) we place a high emphasis on testing and quality. That is NOT implying other projects have less testing/quality. It is ONLY a statement that we would rather take our time and be confident in the work we do. If others can do something better and faster, good for them - we work at the pace we can and do the best quality we can. We have no interest in being “fast”; we have every intention on doing the best work we can.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 16:37]

pennywiser @Hydranet17 mei 2023 18:38
Wat moet er allemaal getest worden dan, als er zaken zo anders zijn dan in RHEL 9.2 wat om testen vraagt, is het kennelijk geen drop in replacement en dat was nou net waarom Rocky is opgericht, om Centos downstream te vervangen.
Hydranet @pennywiser17 mei 2023 19:05
Geen idee, ik heb geen kennis wat er allemaal nodig is om een Rhel clone te maken. Maar beiden Rocky and Alma zijn een bug voor bug clone want de volgende bug zit in Rhel, Alma en ook Rocky.
https://bugs.almalinux.org/view.php?id=359
Hydranet @pennywiser18 mei 2023 07:47
Geplakt van hierboven.
Testing

Rocky Linux releases are put through thorough testing to ensure correctness and stability. Testing consists of hundreds of manual and automated checks covering all manner of environments and configurations. Rocky Linux 9.2 was subjected to a week of testing before receiving the team’s approval. Testing logs, discussion, and the release checklist can be viewed here.
pennywiser @Hydranet18 mei 2023 09:45
Volgens mij hoeven ze alleen script te maken en die te testen op de RC's van RHEL. Wat er bediscussieerd moet worden geeft bij mij alleen maar vraagtekens.
kelly.hipolito 17 mei 2023 18:03
Bij Enterprise Linux draait het inderdaad, mijns inziens ook niet om snelheid maar stabiliteit, boven alles.
Puntje van aandacht is wel dat iemand van Rocky, Alma's release schema afdoet als: ":rofl: ", zegt ook weer genoeg. Beide partijen kunnen niet zien hoeveel personen en werkuren erop zitten. Simpel geschreven als je veel meer personen op een release zet. Tjah dan heb je het sneller gereleased, en ook stabiel.

AlmaLinux en Rocky Linux zijn niet voor niets in een strijd verwikkeld om de achtergelaten "CentOS pizza punten" te veroveren. Waarbij de eerder genoemde twee op pole position lijken te staan. Om CentOS legacy over te gaan nemen.

Het is al vaker benoemd in andere soort gelijke topics. Ga niet blind uit van het geen personeel van Alma of Rocky schrijft. Maar lees je daarvoor in bij objectieve bronnen. Die geen banden hebben met beide partijen. Wel zo eerlijk toch.

https://haydenjames.io/wh...distro-should-you-choose/
https://tinyurl.com/creplace

[Reactie gewijzigd door kelly.hipolito op 22 juli 2024 16:37]

Hydranet @kelly.hipolito17 mei 2023 18:16
Puntje van aandacht is wel dat iemand van Rocky, Alma's release schema afdoet als: ":rofl: ", zegt ook weer genoeg.
Nee die persoon moest om mijn vraag lachen over waarom Alma sneller releases uitbrengt dan Rocky omdat ie denk ik dacht dat ik het als soort race zie. We leven in een tijd waar veel mensen emojis gebruiken dat hoef niet gelijk vertaald te worden in iets negatiefs.

Daarbij zien ze het ook niet als wedstrijd, hier nog een deel van de reactie.
It’s a good thing Alma exists and does things differently. It provides the EL community choice. But we have no interest in detrimental competition with Alma. We want to uplift all of the EL community.
Het is al vaker benoemd in andere soort gelijke topics. Ga niet blind uit van het geen personeel van Alma of Rocky schrijft. Maar lees je daarvoor in bij objectieve bronnen. Die geen banden hebben met beide partijen. Wel zo eerlijk toch.
Ja dat heb ik wel is gedaan maar opgegeven moment weet je ook niet meer wat je moet denken omdat er zoveel verschillende meningen en kijken op zijn of nou van Reddit is of die andere 101 artikelen die over Rhel clones gaan.
kelly.hipolito @Hydranet17 mei 2023 18:21
dat hoef niet gelijk vertaald te worden in iets negatiefs.
Waar lees je dat ik het vertaal als negatief?
Hydranet @kelly.hipolito17 mei 2023 18:24
Waar lees je dat ik het vertaal als negatief?
Van het volgende.
Puntje van aandacht is wel dat iemand van Rocky, Alma's release schema afdoet als: ":rofl: ", zegt ook weer genoeg.
Maar misschien bedoelde je iets anders dan ik begreep uit je verwoording? Want die persoon die lachte om mijn vraag.

Maar back on-topic ik ben blij dat Rocky en Alma er beiden zijn, het is fijn dat je kunnen kiezen tussen de twee.
kelly.hipolito @Hydranet17 mei 2023 18:41
Het staat er niet dus ik begrijp je niet.
Wat ik bedoel aan te geven is dat de betreffende Rocky vertegenwoordiger. Ik denk dat, dat een goede benaming is. Eerst het release schema van de concurrent uitlacht. Om vervolgens zijn eigen verhaal tegen te spreken met "It’s a good thing Alma exists".

Beide kampen zijn helemaal niet blij dat de concurrent bestaat. Ze willen allebei de gehele taart, of pizza zoals ik het eerder noemde. Er is door beide behoorlijk geïnvesteerd en hebben allebei een enterprise dienstverlening voor klanten. Rakuten gaat blijkbaar over op Rocky Linux en daar is waarschijnlijk behoorlijk wat geld mee gemoeid. Omdat het bedrijf achter Rocky support gaat leveren aan.

Alsof AlmaLinux die deal met een grote jongen als Rakuten niet wilde hebben. Laat je niets wijsmaken door de PR.
Het is keiharde business.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kelly.hipolito op 22 juli 2024 16:37]

Hydranet @kelly.hipolito17 mei 2023 19:14
Het zal vast business zijn maar de meeste mensen die aan Rocky of Alma werken zullen grotendeels vrijwilligers zijn. En zoals gezegd die persoon die reageerd lachte om mijn vraag m.b.t snelheid van releases, niet om zijn reactie over Alma.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 16:37]

kelly.hipolito @Hydranet18 mei 2023 01:10
Ik geloof niet dat "de meeste mensen die aan Rocky of Alma werken zullen grotendeels vrijwilligers zijn".
De sponsoren achter beide distro's investeren miljoenen in totaliteit. Dat lijkt mij niet dat dit gedaan wordt door "grotendeels vrijwilligers". Mijns inziens hanteren AlmaLinux alsmede Rocky Linux, het Oracle Linux model. Wat Oracle sinds 2006 redelijk succesvol wegzet. En dat wil zeggen. De bits kun je gratis krijgen en wil je support prima. Wij kunnen je tegen betaling helpen. T.o.v. het oude CentOS: De bits zijn gratis maar voor support dien je over te stappen naar Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Tot slot het is mijn mening en wat ik denk. Ik schrijf niet logischerwijs dat ik gelijk denk te hebben.
Hydranet @kelly.hipolito18 mei 2023 07:56
Onderaan deze pagina, bij het kopje "Get Involved"
As a fully volunteer organization, we always have room for more people to get involved.
Onderaan deze pagine onder het kopje "About AlmaLinux OS"
AlmaLinux OS is an open-source, community-driven Linux operating system that fills the gap left by the discontinuation of the CentOS Linux stable release. AlmaLinux OS is a 1:1 binary compatible clone of RHEL® guided and built by the community.

As a standalone, completely free OS, AlmaLinux OS enjoys $1M in annual sponsorship from CloudLinux Inc and support from other sponsors. Ongoing development efforts are governed by the members of the community.

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 16:37]

kelly.hipolito @Hydranet18 mei 2023 16:20
Non-profit is niet logischerwijs dat het volledig vrijwillig gebeurd.
Hier een concreet voorbeeld van het RPM pakketje: perl-libnetcfg-5.24.4-404.module_el8.4.0+2396+b2b60bb5.alma.noarch.rpm van AlmaLinux.

Waar in de changelog terug te vinden is dat: Sergey Fokin <sfokin@cloudlinux.com> meewerkt.
Sergey Fokin is een betaalde werknemer van CloudLinux.
Hydranet @kelly.hipolito18 mei 2023 17:48
Ik heb ook niet gezegd dat er alleen maar vrijwilligers werken bij Alma. Ik had ergens gelezen dat Alma Linux grotendeels vrijwilligers bestaat omdat het een community project is en ergens anders had ik gelezen dat Rocky Linux alleen uit vrijwilligers bestaat. Ik weet niet meer waar maar deze had iemand in de comments laatst gelinkt maar het is niet waar ik het eerst had gelezen.

Dat is wel een interessante! Ik had nog zelf niet gedacht om de changelog te bekijken.
Als ik in de changelog van een rpm pakket zie ik alleen maar redhat medewerkers en dat was wel te verwachten als het een clone is. Ik heb nog in verschillende git repos zitten zoeken naar een changelog maar heb die niet kunnen vinden. Waar heb jij die changelog vandaan, daar ben ik wel benieuwd naar wil ook zelf even gaan kijken? :)

