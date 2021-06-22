Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Rocky Linux 8.4

Rocky Linux logo (79 pix) De eerste stabiele uitgave van Rocky Linux is uitgekomen. De Linux distributie is ontstaan als afsplitsing van CentOS, de community edition van Red Hat Enterprise Linux, nadat Red Hat had aangegeven er niet meer verder mee te willen. Rocky Linux is nog steeds gebaseerd op RHEL en heeft ook een migratietool die overstappen makkelijk maakt. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Rocky Linux 8.4

We are pleased to announce the General Availability of Rocky Linux 8.4 (Green Obsidian).

Rocky Linux is a community enterprise operating system designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4. Since this is the first Release of Rocky Linux, the release notes below reflect only changes in upstream functionality between point releases.

Supported Upgrades

Warning: Migration to Rocky Linux 8.4 is not supported from Rocky Linux 8.3 RC1, Rocky Linux 8.4 RC1, or any other release candidates.

Conversion Tool Available

The community has created the migrate2rocky tool to aid in the conversion to Rocky Linux 8.4 from other Enterprise Linux systems. This tool has been tested and is generally known to work, however use of it is at your own risk. Community members have successfully migrated test systems to Rocky Linux from:

  • Alma Linux (8.4)
  • CentOS Linux (8.4)
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux (8.4)
  • Oracle Linux (8.4)

While migrations may work from other point releases, only migrations from the current minor version release of Enterprise Linux are supported as candidates to upgrade from.

New Modules

Brand new in Rocky Linux 8.4 are the following new module streams:

  • Python 3.9
  • SWIG 4.0
  • Subversion 1.14
  • Redis 6
  • PostgreSQL 13
  • MariaDB 10.5
Major Changes Security
  • IPsec VPN provided by Libreswan now supports TCP encapsulation and security labels for IKEv2.
  • The scap-security-guide packages have been rebased to version 0.1.54, and OpenSCAP has been rebased to version 1.3.4. These updates provide substantial improvements, including: Improved memory management,
  • The fapolicyd framework now provides integrity checking, and the RPM plugin now registers any system update that is handled by either the YUM package manager or the RPM Package Manager.
Networking
  • Nmstate is a network API for hosts and fully supported in Rocky Linux 8.4. The nmstate packages provide a library and the nmstatectl command-line utility to manage host network settings in a declarative manner.
  • The Multi-protocol Label Switching (MPLS) is an in-kernel data-forwarding mechanism to route traffic flow across enterprise networks. For example, you can add tc filters for managing packets received from specific ports or carrying specific types of traffic, in a consistent way.
  • The iproute2 utility introduces three new traffic control (tc) actions; mac_push, push_eth, and pop_eth to add MPLS labels, build an Ethernet header at the beginning of the packet, and drop the outer Ethernet header respectively.
Kernel
  • Proactive compaction regularly initiates memory compaction work before a request for allocation is made. Therefore, latency for specific memory allocation requests is lowered.
  • A new implementation of slab memory controller for the control groups technology is now available in Rocky Linux 8.4. The slab memory controller brings improvement in slab utilization, and enables to shift the memory accounting from the page level to the object level. As a result, you can observe a significant drop in the total kernel memory footprint and positive effects on memory fragmentation.
  • The time namespace feature is available in Rocky Linux 8.4. This feature is suited for changing the date and time inside Linux containers. The in-container clock adjustments after restoration from a checkpoint are also now possible.
  • Rocky Linux 8.4 supports the Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) kernel module set in 8th and 9th generation Intel Core Processors.
High Availability and Clusters
  • A persistent Pacemaker resource agent that maintains state data can detect failures asynchronously and inject a failure into Pacemaker immediately without waiting for the next monitor interval. A persistent resource agent can also speed up cluster response time for services with a high state overhead, since maintaining state data can reduce the state overhead for cluster actions such as start, stop, and monitor by not invoking the state separately for each action.
Compilers and Development Tools
  • The following compiler toolsets have been updated:
  • GCC Toolset 10
  • LLVM Toolset 11.0.0
  • Rust Toolset 1.49.0
  • Go Toolset 1.15.7
Identity Management
  • Rocky Linux 8.4 provides Ansible modules for automated management of role-based access control (RBAC) in Identity Management (IdM), an Ansible role for backing up and restoring IdM servers, and an Ansible module for location management.

Versienummer 8.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation
Download https://rockylinux.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-06-2021 18:19
5 • submitter: Weppel

22-06-2021 • 18:19

5 Linkedin

Submitter: Weppel

Bron: Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation

Update-historie

06-'21 Rocky Linux 8.4 5

Rocky Linux

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (5)

Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Hydranet
22 juni 2021 18:31
Heb net drie van mijn systemen omgezet van Springdale Linux 8 naar Rocky Linux 8 met het migratie script, werkt als een trein. Natuurlijk voor de zekerheid wel eerst even getest om test vm :) Bedankt Rocky Linux! 8-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juni 2021 18:32]

+1icepickle
@Hydranet22 juni 2021 23:36
Welke voordelen biedt Rocky Linux? Of voor welke doelgroep is deze Linux?

Ik heb reeds een lange lijst linuxen versleten, en voor mijn gevoel past Solus zeer goed voor mijn laptop en oudere hardware als ik maar eens een backup pc nieuw leven moet inblazen, en manjaro voor mijn main OS.

Het nieuwsbericht geeft enkel informatie waarom Rocky Linux er is, maar niet de doelgroep
+1Hydranet
@icepickle23 juni 2021 08:07
Rocky Linux is een vervanger van CentOS omdat CentOS 8 over gegaan is naar Stream en dus upstream van RHEL en voor heen was het een binary clone, tot eind dit jaar word CentOS 8 gesupport en daarna is het alleen maar CentOS Stream. Rocky Linux 8 is dus wel een binary clone van RHEL en het is bedoeld voor op servers te draaien, je kan RHEL ook wel op de desktop draaien maar omdat je met server distributies oudere software heb loopt je vaak wel vanzelf tegen problemen aan met bepaalde software vanwege oudere libraries op het OS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 juni 2021 08:17]

+1nairolf
@icepickle23 juni 2021 08:35
Voor zover mijn eigen ervaring reikt wordt Red Hat Enterprise Linux en afgeleiden voornamelijk voor business gebruikt, en dan niet voor bijv de werkcomputers maar juist de embedded apparaten.

Als je een product maakt kies je doorgaans voor een HW platform wat lang ondersteund wordt (bijv. een Xeon die gegarandeerd 10 of 15 jaar meegaat, bij een leverancier die dit op een bord van handige vormfactor met geheugen opgeprikt levert). In zulk geval heeft de “stabiliteit” van een enterprise Linux voordelen:
1. Aangezien je HW fixed is hoeft je kernel niet latest-greatest features te ondersteunen. Wat werkt blijft werken.
2. Als je dingen als FDA approval wil dan moet je vaak beveiliging blijven garanderen maar mag je niet zomaar je software updaten. Je wil dus dat je niet bij elke OS update je applicatie opnieuw moet bouwen. Dit soort OSen leveren vaak de “compatibility” garantie; ze garanderen dat iedere minor OS update binary compatible is met de vorige van hetzelfde major nummer. Dit is wat met stabiliteit wordt bedoeld (niet zozeer geen crashes bijv.), maar heeft wel het nadeel dat je bijvoorbeeld op een oeroude kernel versie blijft hangen waar hooguit bepaalde features naar worden gebackport, of dat de repositories alleen oeroude versies van bepaalde libraries bevatten omdat de nieuwe niet binary compatible zijn.

Voorbeeld van dit laatste is RHEL7 dat nog op kernel 3.10 zit. Deze wordt zelfs door Linux zelf niet meer supported maar RedHat backport nog wel (security) fixes hiervoor. Ander voorbeeld; C++ library boost in RHEL 7 is 1.53.0 (voor zover ik week), uit 2013.

Maarja een applicatie die ik in 2015 voor RHEL 7.1 heb gecompilet werkt gegarandeerd nog op RHEL 7.9 nu, zonder dat ik daar moeite voor moet doen.

Wat ik hierbij probeer duidelijk te maken is dat in mijn ervaring een OS als RHEL, CentOS, Rocky, etc. niet op consumenten, laptops of desktops gericht zijn, maar op servers, embedded systemen, etc. Vandaar ook dat het woord “Enterprise” voorkomt in veel van de benamingen.

Dat gezegd hebbende, hier op tweakers heb ik met enige regelmaat gelezen dat mensen met plezier CentOS draaiden als dagelijks OS! Laat je dus vooral niet weerhouden door mijn ervaringen.
0icepickle
@nairolf23 juni 2021 13:49
Netjes, dank voor de informatie :)

