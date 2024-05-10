Software-update: Rocky Linux 9.4

Rocky Linux logo (79 pix) Versie 9.4 van Rocky Linux is uitgekomen. De Linux-distributie is ontstaan als afsplitsing van CentOS, de community edition van Red Hat Enterprise Linux, nadat Red Hat had aangegeven er niet meer verder mee te willen. Rocky Linux is nog steeds gebaseerd op RHEL en heeft ook een migratietool die overstappen makkelijk maakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Rocky Linux 9.4 Available Now

We are excited to announce the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.4. This release is now available for the x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. Please consult the release notes on the Rocky Linux Documentation for important information, including known issues and detailed changes in this version.

Notable New Features and Changes
  • Since Rocky Linux 9.3, Azure images are be published under the new publisher name: resf, moving away from the earlier, less intuitive name.
  • In addition to the Azure Marketplace, Rocky Linux is available for free on the Azure Community Gallery, providing incredibly easy access to run Rocky on Microsoft Azure. Instructions on how to utilize the Community Gallery images can be found on this news post.

For a thorough list of updates and changes, refer to the Rocky Linux 9.4 Release Notes.

Special Interest Group Notes
  • AWS images should now be able to boot in IPv6-only subnets, closing a longstanding bug that the Cloud SIG has worked with upstream to resolve
  • Most images are now built with KIWI and our empanadas toolkit, with the exception of a few variants that are still using the old imagefactory method. If you have any trouble, please get in touch. More information is available in the full release notes.
Testing

Each Rocky Linux release undergoes extensive testing for accuracy and stability, incorporating both manual and automated checks across various environments and setups. Rocky Linux 9.4 has been rigorously tested for a week before getting the final nod. Testing artifacts, discussions, and the release checklist are available here. We welcome those interested in the release process to connect with the team at chat.rockylinux.org.

Upgrades and Conversions

Existing Rocky Linux 9 users can update to version 9.4 using dnf update through the terminal or via desktop tools like GNOME Software, KDE Discover, etc. Users from other Enterprise Linux 9 based distributions can transition to Rocky Linux 9.4 using the migrate2rocky script.

Rocky Linux

Versienummer 9.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Rocky Linux
Download https://rockylinux.org/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-05-2024 12:26 44

10-05-2024 • 12:26

44

Bron: Rocky Linux

Update-historie

06-'25 Rocky Linux 10.0 2
06-'25 Rocky Linux 9.6 3
11-'24 Rocky Linux 9.5 1
05-'24 Rocky Linux 9.4 44
05-'23 Rocky Linux 9.2 17
07-'22 Rocky Linux 9.0 18
06-'21 Rocky Linux 8.4 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Rocky Linux

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (44)

-Moderatie-faq
44
44
35
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
peterpaulk 10 mei 2024 13:22
Met gevaar voor eigen leven ;) Wat ik me afvraag, ter lering voor mij (note: ik werk bij redhat), wat zijn de overwegingen van tweakers om Rocky te kiezen als je ook 15x RHEL kan krijgen via de gratis developer subscription https://developers.redhat...-red-hat-enterprise-linux

Ps ik gebruik btw met liefde ook andere os'en
beerse @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 14:34
Zelf heb ik de keuze nog niet gemaakt, privé zit ik nog in het debian kamp (raspbian, kali, ubuntu). Zakelijk gebruiken we RHEL daarmee is dat een plus puntje voor het gebruik van de RHEL distributie via de developer route.

Een tegen vraag: Waarom heeft RedHat zowel Fedora als ook CentOS tot zich genomen? Wanneer gaat dat met Alma en Rocky gebeuren? Hoe kunnen de organisaties achter die distributies hun toekomst buiten RedHat veilig stellen?

RedHat mag beseffen dat er veel linux gebruikers zijn die graag zo veel mogelijk open source willen gebruiken maar toch ook zo dicht mogelijk bij RedHat willen blijven om wat voor emotionele, historische of andere, al dan niet praktische reden.

En er zijn ook altijd gebruikers die willen testen hoe goed RedHat zich aan de opensource gedachte houdt: Is het echt wel een complete werkende source die RedHat terug geeft aan de opensource gemeenschap. Alma en Rocky laten zien dat dit wel zo is, waar Fedora en CentOS dat in het verleden ook deden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 20:43]

sfranken @beerse10 mei 2024 14:53
Red Hat heeft Fedora niet "tot zich genomen". Ja, Fedora is de +2 voor Red Hat (RHEL 9.x is Fedora 34 (zie ook de tabel met versie info), maar als de FESCO besluit geen zin meer te hebben om aan RH te leveren dan is dat het einde. Toegegeven, met een aantal Red Hat mensen in de FESCO zal dat realistisch gezien niet (snel) gaan gebeuren, maar om dan meteen te zeggen dat Fedora is "opgenomen" gaat IMO ook wat ver.
beerse @sfranken10 mei 2024 15:05
Met 'tot zich genomen' bedoelde ik te zeggen dat RedHat het Fedora project duidelijk steunt met meerdere resources. Daarbij heeft RedHat ook Fedora opgenomen in haar ontwikkel proces, waarmee ik zie dat RedHat zeker continuïteit ziet in Fedora maar ik ga er voor het gemak ook van uit dat er vanuit RedHat ook een redelijke sturing richting Fedora gaat.

Voor de niet-zo-mode-gevoellige tweaker: Wikipedia: Fedora (hoed). Voor zover ik de plaatjes en het RedHat logo mag vergelijken is dat het zelfde model.
En verder meldt Dr Google op de term "Fedora":
Fedora = fedora is een Russische meisjesnaam. Het betekent `geschenk van God`. Extra info: Waar wordt het gebruikt? De naam fedora wordt voornamelijk gebruikt in Rusland. Wat zegt men in andere landen? Theodora (In Engelstalige landen, Griekenland en in het oude Griekenland )
sfranken @beerse10 mei 2024 15:08
Voor de niet-zo-mode-gevoellige tweaker: Wikipedia: Fedora (hoed). Voor zover ik de plaatjes en het RedHat logo mag vergelijken is dat het zelfde model.
En verder meldt Dr Google op de term "Fedora":
Fedora = fedora is een Russische meisjesnaam. Het betekent `geschenk van God`. Extra info: Waar wordt het gebruikt? De naam fedora wordt voornamelijk gebruikt in Rusland. Wat zegt men in andere landen? Theodora (In Engelstalige landen, Griekenland en in het oude Griekenland )
Mag ik vragen wat je hiermee bedoelt en wat de betekenis is met betrekking tot RH? Dat de hoed met dezelfde naam (Fedora) er toevallig hetzelfde uitziet als de hoed van de Shadowman is trouwens geen toeval, maar dat komt omdat Fedora begon als uitbreiding/voortzetting van Red Hat Linux (niet Red Hat Enterprise Linux, dat kwam daarna).
beerse @sfranken10 mei 2024 15:17
Precies dat. Met de betekenis van hoed laat ik zien dat Fedora is vanaf haar begin af aan al heel dicht bij RedHat linux begonnen en gebleven. De verwachting is dat ze daar niet snel van zal afwijken. Dat is overigens beslist niet negatief bedoeld!

Dat Fedora in het Russische taal gebied ook als (meisjes) naam gebruikt wordt was nieuw voor mij. Dat het etymologisch dicht bij Theodora ligt is dan ook wel weer leuk. Theodora is afgeleid van Theodorus. Theodorus is een Griekse naam met de betekenis 'godsgeschenk'. RedHat is toch 1 van de oer-distributies.
peterpaulk @beerse10 mei 2024 14:41
Een tegen vraag: Waarom heeft RedHat zowel Fedora als ook CentOS tot zich genomen? Wanneer gaat dat met Alma en Rocky gebeuren? Hoe kunnen de organisaties achter die distributies hun toekomst buiten RedHat veilig stellen?
Tbh vind ik dat een interessante vraag -> waarom en of Rocky en Alma ook niet in het kamp... deels heeft het er mee te maken *hint* is dat open source op de eerste plaats gebaseerd is - als persoonlijke mening - op samenwerken / vertrouwen en teruggeven. Je zou kunnen zeggen, waarom nog niet, is omdat er wel veel genomen wordt maar weinig teruggegeven wordt door genoemde partijen?

Het huidige model is dit: enterprise support / patches / stabiliteit / garanties zit in RHEL ... nieuwe ontwikkelingen voor RHEL gebeuren in CentOS stream, cutting edge vind plaats in Fedora. Een 3 traps raket dus ...hier mee is er dus een model waarin er gegarandeert van Fedora -> CentOS stream -> RHEL input is van wat er gebouwd / nodig moet zijn.
RedHat mag beseffen dat er veel linux gebruikers zijn die graag zo veel mogelijk open source willen gebruiken maar toch ook zo dicht mogelijk bij RedHat willen blijven om wat voor emotionele, historische of andere, al dan niet praktische reden.
+1 dank
jbhc @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 13:57
Wat ik mij afvraag,


Waarom stel je deze vraag?

Redhat heeft laten zien dat het een partij is geworden die niks om hun niet betalende gebruikers geeft en van de een op de andere dag de stekker eruit kan trekken.

Is dat bij de werknemers van Redhat niet bekend?
peterpaulk @jbhc10 mei 2024 14:07
Wat ik mij afvraag,

Waarom stel je deze vraag?

Redhat heeft laten zien dat het een partij is geworden die niks om hun niet betalende gebruikers geeft en van de een op de andere dag de stekker eruit kan trekken.

Is dat bij de werknemers van Redhat niet bekend?
ik stel de vraag omdat vanuit mijn perspectief er wel mogelijkheden zijn om de enterprise spullen te gebruiken, maar soms we nog altijd feedback van de community missen. Dat kan alleen als ik het vraag.

Stekker eruit trekken - dat kan - maar dat gebeurt dan met goede redenen (zie https://www.reddit.com/r/...ts_source_code_with_mike/) ..

wat ik van jou begrijp -> je wil comittment zien dat als iets beloofd wordt (beschikbaar gemaakt wordt) -> dat het niet binnen X periode weer weg is - wat ik natuurlijk fair vind / logisch vind :)
jbhc @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 15:52
Je begrijpt dat ik op CentOS doel en niet op RHEL?

Met CentOS heeft Redhat heel veel gebruikers weg gejaagd. Een deel zal naar Rocky gegaan zijn daar zullen jullie misschien via Rocky nog wat feedback van ontvangen al betwijfel ik dat. Een ander deel zal naar bijvoorbeeld Debian gegaan zijn en daar hoor je zeker niks meer van.

Als jullie nu tegen feedback problemen aan lopen dan kunnen jullie beter bij je eigen organisatie te raden gaan dan dat je dit soort vragen hier op T.net stelt.
peterpaulk @jbhc10 mei 2024 19:35
Je begrijpt dat ik op CentOS doel en niet op RHEL?
Ja hoor dat begreep ik al.
Als jullie nu tegen feedback problemen aan lopen dan kunnen jullie beter bij je eigen organisatie te raden gaan dan dat je dit soort vragen hier op T.net stelt.
Je doet hier een aanname die mijn inzien onjuist is en vanuit een negatieve benadering ... waarop baseer je dat er problemen zijn met feedback cycli? Die zijn er namenlijk niet .... Ik ben zelf -persoonlijk- geintereseerd in gesprek / leren en input dus ik stel een vraag waarbij ik eerlijk aangeef bij redhat te werken - en dan mag ik feitelijk melden dat er een alternatief is - maar gerust te horen mag krijgen waar het beter kan .. reden voor mijn vraag in de OP ... open source en communities maken we namenlijk samen ... en hoe meer geluid uit de breedte wat er nodig is ... des te beter ... die dialoog zoek ik op ...

note: ihkv dialoog - virtual coffee? :)
jbhc @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 20:29
Wat het missen van feedback betreft kwam dat omdat je het volgende aangaf:
ik stel de vraag omdat vanuit mijn perspectief er wel mogelijkheden zijn om de enterprise spullen te gebruiken, maar soms we nog altijd feedback van de community missen.
Mijn benadering en toon zijn inderdaad vrij negatief maar dat heeft uiteindelijk niks met jou te maken maar meer met Redhat. De CentOS actie van Redhat heeft niet echt een positieve invloed gehad op mijn gevoelens richting het bedrijf (het voelde toch een beetje als verraad richting de open source community) maar ik ga er vanuit dat jij daar uiteindelijk ook geen invloed op hebt dus bij deze mijn oprechte excuses daarvoor.

Koffie is iets waar je mij altijd blij mee kunt maken :)
peterpaulk @jbhc10 mei 2024 20:43
Sportieve reactie ! Ik drop een dm bij je na et weekend!
Wolfram55 @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 22:31
Een virtual koffie vind ik jammer !
Ik ben benieuwd naar wat jullie beide te zeggen hebben.
Doe dat, zoals je begon in t openbaar... pls
DjoeC @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 15:01
ik stel de vraag omdat vanuit mijn perspectief er wel mogelijkheden zijn om de enterprise spullen te gebruiken, maar soms we nog altijd feedback van de community missen. Dat kan alleen als ik het vraag.
Nou maak je me wel nieuwsgierig vanuit welke rol je deze vraag stelt. Niet als prive persoon vermoed ik?
peterpaulk @DjoeC10 mei 2024 15:09
je zou kunnen zeggen beiden ... ik heb geen opdracht gekregen omdat, als je dat bedoeld ... persoonlijke interesse, anderzijds, nu waardevolle input die ik intern kan doorgeven.
Andre_J @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 13:31
Wellicht omdat je de developer versie niet altijd zakelijk kan/mag inzetten ?
OS Support is soms minder belangrijk als het OS binary gelijk is aan RHEL en de draaiende applicatie door de leverancier ge-support wordt ?
peterpaulk @Andre_J10 mei 2024 13:34
Klopt...de developer voor individue mag je niet 'officieel' zakelijk gebruiken... maar technisch natuurlijk is er geen enkel verschil... voor zakelijk is met een officiële dev for teams variant met iets meer nodes allowed (25k)
Bamboozled @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 14:05
Tot 16 stuks RHEL mogen er in productie uit je gratis dev account.
thomas_n @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 13:38
Ik gebruik zelf geen van beide, dus laat er vooral nog meer mensen reageren die wel echt gebruikers zijn, maar wanneer het aankomt op besturingssystemen (of andere software) waar licenties, abonnementen, accounts e.d. voor nodig zijn, dan is voor mij de prijs maar een klein deel van het nadeel t.o.v. software die dat niet nodig heeft. Het gedoe dat het oplevert is een veel grotere factor. Een OS dat geen accounts of licenties nodig heeft, zelfs al zijn ze gratis, is gewoon zoveel makkelijker in gebruik als je even snel iets wil opzetten.
peterpaulk @thomas_n10 mei 2024 13:41
Snap ik ... gewoon click install klaar ...done ...

Bij rhel mag / moet je inderdaad een account opgeven...bij ubuntu debian etc niet. Is dan de afweging die persoonlijk is... je wil rhel en snelle updates en of omdat compatible moet zijn dan is tradeoff account invullen.
Bamboozled @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 14:06
Ubuntu duwt je steeds meer naar een Pro account, zeker als je 10 jaar ipv 5 security patches wilt.
Hydranet @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 13:36
Redhat/IBM kan zich bedenken om op een later moment toch maar geld te gaan vragen voor de nu gratis developers licenties. Dat is een van de redenen waarom ik nu Rocly Linux gebruik op mijn persoonlijke vpsen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 20:43]

peterpaulk @Hydranet10 mei 2024 13:38
Fair point. Kan idd gebeuren, voor zover ik kan zien geen signalen voor...maar nuttige info!
zalazar @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 13:54
In het verleden maakte Red Hat het niet zo makkelijk om je developer subscription jaarlijks te vernieuwen en het proces duurde ook een aantal dagen. Dat is gelukkig inmiddels verbeterd maar het jaarlijks vernieuwen moet nog steeds.

• Omdat je het niet commercieel kunt gebruiken
• Bij AlmaLinux en Rocky Linux kun je direct na installatie updaten, packages installeren etc. en je hoeft niet eerst je subcription te koppelen
• Als je laptops/desktops voor andere personen installeert dan wil je geen koppeling met je persoonlijke account

Dat gevaar voor eigen leven valt naar mijn mening wel mee.
Zowel AlmaLinux (9.4 is enkele dagen geleden gereleased) als Rocky Linux hebben bewezen dat de door hun gecompileerde (met soms aangepaste source code) binaries goed werken.
Ik gebruik zelf zowel Red Hat (via mijn Developer subscription) als AlmaLinux door elkaar heen maar ook andere distirbuties.
Het aantal is volgens mij 16x
peterpaulk @zalazar10 mei 2024 13:56
gevaar voor eigen leven was meer een sarcastische opmerking van mij -> ik als redhatter die gaat vragen naar de mening hierover omdat het natuurlijk een prikkelend onderwerp is ;-) maar idd - ik snap hem vwb andere devices ... dat wil je niet .

[Reactie gewijzigd door peterpaulk op 22 juli 2024 20:43]

Cergorach @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 15:51
Gevaar voor eigen leven wellicht overdreven *puts away hayfork and torch*, maar tenminste pek en veren! ;)
Oliekoets @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 13:57
Ik onderhoud zowel grotere (>500VM) en kleinere (<20) rhel/centos/rocky/etc organisaties.

Op het moment zit ik weer bij een grotere met een RHEL-satellite.

De overweging bij de kleinere klanten is voornamelijk de jaarlijkse 'licentie' dans die voor rhel dan 15x opnieuw moet als je via een dev-account moet. Met grotere organisaties natuurlijk geen punt, je refreshed je manifest en je kan verder.

Voor mijn eigen zakelijke omgeving gebruik ik voornamelijk rocky, omdat 3d party software installatie scripts heel vaak centos/rocky hardcoded in hun scripts hebben staan en rhel faalt dan.
peterpaulk @Oliekoets10 mei 2024 14:08
idd - dus voor kleine bedrijven die beetje tussen de 15 + / - zitten is het dus een gat ... dan wil je niet een grote sattelite oid omgeving maar gewoon iets easy to use. clear!
dmantione @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 14:21
De essentie van Linux is dat het niet aan een bedrijf gebonden is. Wellicht dat in commerciële omgevingen het een voordeel is dat er een bedrijf achter staat, voor mij is dat een nadeel. Een door een door de gemeenschap ondersteund systeem wint op lange termijn van een systeem dat door één bedrijf gesteund wordt.
peterpaulk @dmantione10 mei 2024 14:45
no discussion about that ... het moet iets van een gemeenschap zijn .. op de 1e plaats ... alleen bedrijven met belangen en aandeelhouders hebben verwachtingen (right or wrong) - dus er is zeker noodzaak / toegevoegde waarde voor bedrijven die ondersteuning leveren zoals wij/Red Hat ...
Verwijderd @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 14:39
Niet helemaal aansluitend op je vraag - maar toch een beetje. Zelf zet ik voornamelijk Debian in, zodat 't ook op andere plekken kan worden ingezet, zonder al te veel rekening te houden met licenties.
Maar 'k zit in het lager/midden segment van websites. Hoger segment is rhel wel handig, ivm de lange support cycles en alles er omheen.
Als techie vind ik Fedora trouwens wel een gave distro, maar issues bij upgrade kostte me in het verleden teveel tijd (ik ging voor de beta's dagen voor release ;). Zit daarom met m'n laptop op ubuntu.
xxs @Verwijderd10 mei 2024 16:33
OT: Ik was een distrohopper juist omdat alle distro’s die ik gebruikt heb vroeg of laat wel een keer ‘kapot’ gaan na een update.
Inmiddels zit ik nu met mijn dagelijkse laptop al een jaar of 4 op Manjaro. Daar heb ik nog nooit één issue mee gehad. Op andere systemen ben ik Debian of Alma gebruiker maar ook FreeBSD.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xxs op 22 juli 2024 20:43]

peterpaulk @Verwijderd10 mei 2024 14:46
Thanks! +1

ps en met fedora - ja dit heb ik ook al eens gehad :-) haha!
sfranken @Verwijderd10 mei 2024 14:50
Als techie vind ik Fedora trouwens wel een gave distro, maar issues bij upgrade kostte me in het verleden teveel tijd (ik ging voor de beta's dagen voor release ;). Zit daarom met m'n laptop op ubuntu.
Dan zou ik, als jarenlange Fedora gebruiker, toch eens vragen er nog eens naar te kijken, met de introductie van `dnf system-upgrade` en `dnf offline-upgrade` een paar jaar terug is dit proces echt een stuk makkelijker geworden (en geintegreerd in GNOME software)
Verwijderd @sfranken10 mei 2024 15:15
yes, ongetwijfeld. Maar de distro sloot ook niet helemaal aan op m'n workflow, en ik liep af en toe tegen dingen aan. Bv SE Linux, wat aardig tijd kostte om te begrijpen hoe audit-profiles te bouwen, (of dan maar uit te zetten). Soms package-issues.
Lukte altijd wel weer te fixen, maar soms kwam het op een moment dat het niet uit kwam.
Als Php/Java developer vind ik debian/ubuntu daarom fijner werken. Maar ieder z'n smaak!
sfranken @Verwijderd10 mei 2024 15:17
SELinux is inderdaad een machtig iets, maar ik moet zeggen dat ook dat flink verbeterd is de afgelopen jaren. Ik was zelf ook PHP developer (nu alleen nog als hobby), en ook dat gaat vlotjes. De keren dat ik tegen selinux aanloop is als een stuk software verbinding wil maken met externe hosts bijvoorbeeld, maar dan heeft journactl (met setroubleshoot als filter) altijd wel de juiste boolean die aangezet moet worden voor de functionaliteit.
Verwijderd @sfranken10 mei 2024 15:34
yes, vond het een gave tool. Had er ook een boek over gelezen hoe profielen aan te maken met audit2allow. Voor standaard functionaliteit is er geloof ik 'setsebool oid, en als je er ff genoeg van hebt zet je 't in permissive mode met 'setenforce 0' ;)
Zitten wel meer gave dingen in fedora, vaak de nieuwste packages, kernel, etc. Voor linux sysadmins een aanrader
Bamboozled @Verwijderd11 mei 2024 19:58
Setroubleshoot wat ^ zegt
Verwijderd @Bamboozled12 mei 2024 20:26
kon deze niet, tnx. Onder goals wel een aardige "Alert the user in real time an AVC Denial has occurred". Dat is best gaaf om monitoring op te zetten bij kritische systemen. (kan natuurlijk al op je auditlog, maar schoot zojuist te binnen).
Alleen beetje jammer dat ik zelf niet systemen host met dergelijk budget :P
Sando @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 14:03
Ik wist helemaal niet dat dat kon. Op zich interessant, maar ik gebruik Linux voor mijn werk en dat mag officieel niet. Dus wel de chaos van Linux maar niet de vrijheid van Linux. Voorwaarden, licenties en commerciële belangen. Geen zin in.

Overigens heb ik wel een jaar een RHEL subscription gehad, maar ik was overgestapt op LMDE (en later Mint). Iets ruiger maar wel vrijer (en goedkoper). Je hoeft je geen zorgen te maken dat RHEL weer een onvoorspelbare sprong maakt, zoals ze ook bij CentOS hebben gedaan.
Cergorach @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 15:47
Ik gebruik normaal gesproken geen van tweeën zelf, echter moest ik een tijd geleden software testen op onder andere RH en dat vergde wat 'hoop jumping'. Er staat mij ook bij dat de software, dan wel het account, opnieuw moest worden aangevraagd na x periode want recent moest ik dezelfde software weer op RH testen en kon weer wat 'hoop jumping' doen. Maar dat was nog niet zo erg als de juiste versie van CentOS bovenwater te krijgen (voor testing).

Daarnaast heeft RedHat behoorlijk wat vertrouwensschade geleden, dus kan me heel goed voorstellen dat mensen die de keuze hebben tussen RH en RH zonder touwtjes (Rocky Linux) ze kiezen voor Rocky Linux.

Vanuit het Enterprise gebeuren heb ik echter juist een verschuiving van CentOS naar RH Enterprise gezien. En hoeveel er vast een hoop CentOS server admins niet te spreken waren over de RH fratsen, had men daarna weinig keuze om naar RHE over te stappen en aangezien men toch al Windows licensing gewend is, potato or potato... ;)

Maar ik weet ook dat er genoeg bedrijven zijn die juist CentOS gebruikten om de kosten van RHE niet te hebben, die zullen dus netjes gemigreerd zijn naar een RH zonder touwtjes... En tenzij er echt iets in RH zit wat niet in de RH zonder touwtjes zit, verwacht ik niet dat veel mensen serieus RH 'gratis' gaan installeren dankzij de RH shenannigans of de recentere VMware shenannigans, men wil gewoon niet opeens voor het blok gezet worden met een enorme kostenpost (of een product dat spontaan verdwijnt...

Note: Ik gebruikte ook geen CentOS, dus geen issues voor mij, maar dit is wel wat ik proef/hoor bij andere gebruikers/beslissers...
magician2000 @peterpaulk10 mei 2024 21:43
Bij mij een volledig andere reden. Ik zie Red Hat als een door en door verrot en onbetrouwbaar bedrijf.

Zonder inhoudelijk te worden hebben ze beloftes gedaan en me daarna laten stikken. Dit heeft me enorm veel geld gekost terwijl het de fout was van Red Hat en zij dit heel simpel op hadden kunnen lossen. Maar doordat support (zelfs via de leverancier) niet reageerde of met onzin kwam bleef het erbij.

Voor mij reden genoeg om nooit meer iets van Red Hat te willen afnemen en iedereen af te raden met dat bedrijf in zee te gaan.
VincentvdBergh 10 mei 2024 16:23
Ik zweer zelf bij openSUSE LEAP KDE voor mijn desktop en een LEAP server installatie

Geen account nodig, snelle updates en super stabiel.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.