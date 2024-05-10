Versie 9.4 van Rocky Linux is uitgekomen. De Linux-distributie is ontstaan als afsplitsing van CentOS, de community edition van Red Hat Enterprise Linux, nadat Red Hat had aangegeven er niet meer verder mee te willen. Rocky Linux is nog steeds gebaseerd op RHEL en heeft ook een migratietool die overstappen makkelijk maakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We are excited to announce the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.4. This release is now available for the x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. Please consult the release notes on the Rocky Linux Documentation for important information, including known issues and detailed changes in this version.

Since Rocky Linux 9.3, Azure images are be published under the new publisher name: resf , moving away from the earlier, less intuitive name.

In addition to the Azure Marketplace, Rocky Linux is available for free on the Azure Community Gallery, providing incredibly easy access to run Rocky on Microsoft Azure. Instructions on how to utilize the Community Gallery images can be found on this news post.

For a thorough list of updates and changes, refer to the Rocky Linux 9.4 Release Notes.

AWS images should now be able to boot in IPv6-only subnets, closing a longstanding bug that the Cloud SIG has worked with upstream to resolve

Most images are now built with KIWI and our empanadas toolkit, with the exception of a few variants that are still using the old imagefactory method. If you have any trouble, please get in touch. More information is available in the full release notes.

Each Rocky Linux release undergoes extensive testing for accuracy and stability, incorporating both manual and automated checks across various environments and setups. Rocky Linux 9.4 has been rigorously tested for a week before getting the final nod. Testing artifacts, discussions, and the release checklist are available here. We welcome those interested in the release process to connect with the team at chat.rockylinux.org.