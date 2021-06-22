Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.11 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Doom Eternal, Lego Builder's Journey, F1 2021 en Escape from Tarkov. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest patch for DOOM Eternal which introduces ray-trace reflections and NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for LEGO Builder's Journey which includes several ray-traced effects and performance-accelerating DLSS, the latest update for Rust which adds NVIDIA DLSS technology, F1 2021, and the new NVIDIA Reflex integration in Escape from Tarkov.

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[SLI][GeForce GTX 980M]: The system locks with a black screen upon booting into Windows. no repro with 457.51. [3266090]

[Surround][GeForce RTX 3090]: With Surround active, setting Bezel Correction disables Surround. [3286449]

[Crossfire][GeForce Experience][FreeStyle]: Freestyle might not work on Crossfire after the game is updated. [200736765]

[HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208]

Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]

DisplayPort monitor may not wake from sleep when connected in extended mode with an HDMI 2.1 display that is powered off. [3281998]