Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 471.11 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.11 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Doom Eternal, Lego Builder's Journey, F1 2021 en Escape from Tarkov. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest patch for DOOM Eternal which introduces ray-trace reflections and NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for LEGO Builder's Journey which includes several ray-traced effects and performance-accelerating DLSS, the latest update for Rust which adds NVIDIA DLSS technology, F1 2021, and the new NVIDIA Reflex integration in Escape from Tarkov.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 980M]: The system locks with a black screen upon booting into Windows. no repro with 457.51. [3266090]
  • [Surround][GeForce RTX 3090]: With Surround active, setting Bezel Correction disables Surround. [3286449]
  • [Crossfire][GeForce Experience][FreeStyle]: Freestyle might not work on Crossfire after the game is updated. [200736765]
  • [HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208]
  • Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]
  • DisplayPort monitor may not wake from sleep when connected in extended mode with an HDMI 2.1 display that is powered off. [3281998]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 471.11 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 720,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-06-2021 18:47
26 • submitter: Hackus

22-06-2021 • 18:47

26 Linkedin

Submitter: Hackus

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
12-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL 18
21-09 GeForce Game Ready Driver 472.12 WHQL 26
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
-126026+110+20+30Ongemodereerd16
Wijzig sortering
+1Azerox
22 juni 2021 18:49
Na een jaar eindelijk flickering in WoW gefixed? Ben benieuwd!
+1_Fulgore_
@Azerox22 juni 2021 18:58
niet alleen dat :) Vr staat er ook nu bij :D
+1TNG128MB
@_Fulgore_22 juni 2021 19:44
idd kreeg rare dingen dat ik ineens 0 fps kreeg of 3s input lag in vr.
0Jovoorthan
@_Fulgore_12 juli 2021 09:08
Over VR staat er alleen "[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]"
Lekker dat ze stotteren tijdens het laden van een game hebben gefixt in die gevallen waarbij een GPU monitor tool op de achtergrond draait. Ze kunnen beter kijken naar het stotteren ingame bij gevallen waar geen GPU monitor tool op de achtergrond draait...
0pimpchilla
@Azerox1 juli 2021 18:35
[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

WOOOOOOOOW NEEEEE ECHT?! HOLY CRAPPEMUS nu pas
+1Megupe
22 juni 2021 21:44
Ik zie in Doom Eternal (draaiend vanuit steam) nog geen optie voor ray tracing na het toepassen van de update (rtx 3080).
Moet dat dan nog door ID/Bethesda geimplementeerd worden?
+1M!chel
@Megupe22 juni 2021 23:02
De update met raytracing en dlss komt eraan. Nog een paar nachtjes geduld!! :P
0Megupe
@M!chel23 juni 2021 17:23
Top, maar die info kon ik niet vinden. Waar heb jij die gevonden?
0M!chel
@Megupe23 juni 2021 18:11
Staat hier ergens middenin de pagina, bij het gedeelte over Doom Eternal.
29 juni zou de update moeten verschijnen.

https://www.nvidia.com/en...021-rtx-dlss-game-update/
+1DoeYourThing
22 juni 2021 22:39
Na het installeren van deze driver 471.11 heb ik resolutie probleem. En ik kan ook geen resolutie aanpassen in de Nvidia control panel.

Ik moet zelf een systeem herstel doen 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoeYourThing op 22 juni 2021 22:53]

+1wvkreg
@DoeYourThing23 juni 2021 08:53
Altijd clean install doen (advanced)
0DoeYourThing
@wvkreg23 juni 2021 12:17
Doe ik altijd met DDU, thanks.
0Tyrian
@wvkreg2 juli 2021 01:38
Dat is alleen nodig als je problemen hebt. Ik doe al jaren een standaard / upgrade installatie en dit is nog nooit verkeerd gegaan. Alleen wanneer ik terug ga naar een oudere versie doe ik eerst een uninstall.
+1Nokterian
22 juni 2021 20:26
Heeft 8 maanden geduurd nu eindelijk gefixed in WoW, mocht eens tijd worden.
+1spoor12b
22 juni 2021 21:23
Mijn G9 scherm schakelt naar 1080p resolutie wanneer ik mijn 2e scherm (receiver) uitschakel. Rollback gedaan.
0savale
@spoor12b23 juni 2021 19:54
Zelfde issue hier...
0Macley
@savale19 juli 2021 14:36
Dit is de hotfix driver die mijn issue gefixed heeft:
https://nvidia.custhelp.c...fix-driver-version-471.22
0savale
@Macley19 juli 2021 19:10
Klopt: Resolutie issue is daarmee opgelost, maar gsync werkt met die driver nog niet goed met de g9 op 240Hz
0Macley
@savale31 juli 2021 22:09
Gsync heeft nooit echt voormij gewerkt met m'n monitor.
Snap gewoon niet hoe, met vsync heb ik nooit problemen, maar denk altijd dat dit veel performance kost in alle games.
0savale
@Macley31 juli 2021 23:24
Gsync werkt wel degelijk heel fijn bij fps drops, dus kan dat wel aanraden. Check even het samsung g9 topic hier op GOT: in wat recente berichten staat nog wel hoe je dat nou instelt.
0Macley
@savale1 augustus 2021 08:51
mm is goed, gebruik zelf een aorus fI27Q monitor. Dacht dat het altijd maar gsync aanzetten was en klaar
+1Michel1984-2
23 juni 2021 10:55
Na update kreeg ik 640 x 480 resolutie die ik niet kon wijzigen met mijn
GTX 1060 6G met AORUS FI27Q scherm.

Na verwijderen van 471.11 en installatie van 466.77 alles weer oké.
0DoeYourThing
@Michel1984-223 juni 2021 12:16
Ik heb ook de AORUS FI27Q, maar dan met een GTX 1070. Ik moest ook terug naar versie 466.77.

Had ook een clean install gedaan met 471.77, maar het lukt mij niet de resolutie aan te passen in de Nvidia
control panel. De resolutie menu keuze lijst is helemaal leeg samen de beeldverhouding lijst.
0Macley
@DoeYourThing19 juli 2021 14:35
Hier is de hotfix driver die mijn issue gefixed heeft:
https://nvidia.custhelp.c...fix-driver-version-471.22
0Jamoru
23 juni 2021 15:30
Mijn resolutie van de Samsung G9 was opeens na installeren van deze driver omgezet naar 1080p en 60Hz. Ik heb er vele updates gedaan, maar dit was een eerste keer. Via Nvidia Control Panel weer kunnen herstellen zonder issues in mijn geval.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True