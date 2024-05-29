De AlmaLinux OS Foundation heeft versie 8.10 van AlmaLinux uitgebracht. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de distributies die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden. Dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave van AlmaLinux:

AlmaLinux 8.10 brings updates to security and data protection, and improvements in web-console and system roles to automate operations and ensure consistency in intricate IT settings. The release continues to enhance system availability, reliability, and recovery processes, alongside improving virtual machine snapshot functions in hybrid cloud scenarios. New system roles have been introduced to streamline the creation and administration of logical volume manager (LVM) snapshots for better data backup and recovery processes. Performance, scalability, and reliability continue to be the focus of updates in the 8.10 version to aid developers in application development and management.

You can read the full release notes for this version on the wiki.