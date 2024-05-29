Software-update: AlmaLinux 8.10

AlmaLinux logo (79 pix)De AlmaLinux OS Foundation heeft versie 8.10 van AlmaLinux uitgebracht. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de distributies die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden. Dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave van AlmaLinux:

Release Notes and More Information

AlmaLinux 8.10 brings updates to security and data protection, and improvements in web-console and system roles to automate operations and ensure consistency in intricate IT settings. The release continues to enhance system availability, reliability, and recovery processes, alongside improving virtual machine snapshot functions in hybrid cloud scenarios. New system roles have been introduced to streamline the creation and administration of logical volume manager (LVM) snapshots for better data backup and recovery processes. Performance, scalability, and reliability continue to be the focus of updates in the 8.10 version to aid developers in application development and management.

You can read the full release notes for this version on the wiki.

AlmaLinux

Versienummer 8.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website AlmaLinux
Download https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (27)

gwystyl 29 mei 2024 08:09
Ik mis in de omschrijvende tekst wat AlmaLinux nu anders maakt dan de zoveelste Ubuntu-kloon, maar blijkbaar (weet ik na teruglezen in een aantal vorige releases) is het een distributie gebaseerd op CentOS, wat weer een rollende release is gebaseerd op RedHat.
Ik mis verder nog wat het verschil is tussen de 8.x lijn en 9.x lijn? Bij beide wordt hetzelfde stukje tekst herkauwd. Na weer even zoeken: blijkbaar is AlmaLinux 8 gebaseerd op CentOS8, waar binnenkort geen nieuwe builds meer voor uitkomen. Dat is dan weer gebaseerd op RedHet 8, en AlmaLinux 9 is gebaseerd op RedHat 9.

Ik ga hem binnenkort eens in een VM installeren om te kijken of het handiger werkt dan bijvoorbeeld Linux Mint.
Telin @gwystyl29 mei 2024 08:20
Linux Mint is een desktop distro, Alma is meer gericht op server/enterprise.
De een is geen goede vergelijking/vervanger van de ander.
Kcquipor @Telin29 mei 2024 09:25
Zou Alma een goeie vervanger zijn voor Debain als Server OS? Zou graag binnenkort eens willen prutsen met Ollama3 & Kasmweb op Linux :)
Woeps @Kcquipor29 mei 2024 09:41
Voor een development server? Ja Alma is daar prima voor.
Er zijn een paar kleine verschillen die je zal moeten googelen als je er tegen aanloopt, maar over het algemeen zal je hier prima mee uit de voeten kunnen.

Overigens ik weet niet of de rpm's voor Ollama3 en Kasmweb beschikbaar zijn voor Alma (al draait Kasm in container als ik mij goed herinner?)
Maar ook dat zal niet het grootste probleem zijn lijkt mij.
faim @Woeps29 mei 2024 10:45
Niet alleen voor development, maar ook voor productie, wij hebben twee jaar geleden vrijwel alle servers gemigreerd naar Alma Linux, heeft (gewoon) dezelfde betrouwbaarheid als de tijd van CentOS 7.
Woeps @faim29 mei 2024 12:25
Bedankt! Wij zijn destijds over gegaan naar Oracle linux (meh) dus heb nooit Alma in prod kunnen draaien.
Goed om te weten dat het productie read is! Want kennelijk is Oracle ook weer te duur volgens management ;)
IrBaboon79 @Kcquipor29 mei 2024 10:53
Voor servers is het zeker bruikbaar - ik heb een paar testboxen draaien (met load sims) en die doen het gewoon goed; nu ik eraan denk, ik moet die krengen eens gaan verwijderen want die staan al maanden testload te draaien voor nop :D ;

Voor productie setup kan ik ze echter niet gebruiken omdat we - op het keuze moment zo'n 2 jaar geleden - nog geen 'volwassen alternatief' distro hadden om CentOS/RH te vervangen (Alma en Rocky waren toen net nieuw immers) dus is toen de keus gevallen op Ubuntu Server (LTS uiteraard) en standaardiseren we ons nu daarop. Hierop nog geen issues tegengekomen omdat de meeste vendors toch wel een deb/rpm aanbieden - dat geneuzel van desktops, snaps/flatpak e.d. heb je op een server normaliter (of iig, in ons geval) geen last van want je draait toch zonder UI...
batjes
@Kcquipor29 mei 2024 11:54
Als Debian fanboy werk ik nu primair in een AlmaLinux omgeving.

prima alternatief, grappig genoeg is de mentaliteit bij beide distro's relatief gelijk met stabiliteit en security hoog in het vaandel. Alleen zit Alma in de Red Hat boomtak, waar Debian haar eigen tak heeft.

Moet soms nog wel wennen aan het niet default installeren van nano b.v. ;( maar het is een best prettige distro om mee te werken. En ik vind Ubuntu al "lastig" in verhouding tot Debian voor serverOS gebruik.
i-chat @gwystyl29 mei 2024 10:00
hoop gegoogle weinig tot geen inzicht in de materie.

dat je om te beginnen Almalinux vergelijkt met een Ubuntu clone, (kun je je direct afvragen of ubuntu wel een begrip is of dat dit zelf niet gewoon een debian clone is).

om voor dit soort distro's te weten wat het verschil is tussen versie 8 en 9 moet je om te beginnen eens kijken naar de verschillen tussen Redhat Enterprise Linux (RhEL) 8 en 9.

vervolgens kom je met de vraag (of ja die lees ik in de contect) wat het verschil is tussen dit en linux mint (een clone van een clone van debian) toegegeven een goede clone maar nog steeds een clone.

dat is eigenlijk gewoon hetzelfde als vragen wat het verschil is tussen een mercedes transporter en een kia picanto. JA ze hebben beiden 4 wielen een motor en een stuur. mogen ook allebei over de snelweg. en allebei worden in de volksmond auto genoemd.

de ene is alleen een boodschappen karretje de ander een bedrijfsvoertuig.

kortom - niet echt vergelijkbaar en hoewel je vast ook je kinderen in een transporter naar school kunt brengen, voor dat je als loodgieter naar je eerste klus gaat is zo'n bus daar duidelijk niet voor bedoeld.
divvid @i-chat29 mei 2024 12:02
maar grote vraag blijft: gaan we voor Debian, Alma of Rocky na het CentOS debakel. (wat overigens nog steeds super stabiel draai hier, juist omdat we nog moeten upgraden en de HW toch vervangen moet worden.)

gwystyl @i-chat29 mei 2024 13:46
klopt helemaal; ik heb weinig ervaring met Linux distributies, maar probeer er af en toe wel één in een VM. Vandaar dat ik op deze meuktracker klikte, en er eigenlijk niet gelijk duidelijk was wat het was. Ik zag een screenshot met een desktop environment, dus had ook niet gelijk de link gelegd met een serveromgeving.

Ook Ubuntu heeft een server-afgeleide. Ik weet ook dat Ubuntu afgeleid is van Debian, maar heel veel andere distro's zijn dat ook; ofwel rechtstreeks, of van Ubuntu. Ik wist niet dat AlmaLinux op RedHat basis was.

Een beetje Googlen leverde al snel de informatie in mijn post op, maar ik heb uiteraard nog geen inzicht in welke distro geschikter is voor welke specifieke taak.
Monzo @gwystyl29 mei 2024 09:03
Eerder was CentOS de 100% binair gelijke aan Red Hat Linux.
CentOS is NU een rollende release, dit is de reden dat onlangs AlmaLinux (en Rocky Linux en anderen) ontstaan zijn.
Almalinux en anderen die 100% binair compatible claimen* te zijn compileren (volgens mij) alles met een kloon uit de Red Hat source-repository, waarvan zij logo's etc. naar hun eigen distributie omzetten (en waarschijnlijk nog heel veel andere zaken RH-vrij moeten maken).
* geen idee of het 100% compatible is met een bug-voor-bug reproductie obv broncode, in die niche zit ik niet.

Oracle Linux is ook een Red Hat afgeleide die al meer dan 10 jaar ook vanuit de source hun aanpassingen doorvoeren en 100% compatible claimen te zijn.
Aangezien ik met Oracle producten werk, ben ik vooral met die distributie bezig en zie dat er o.a. een Red Hat compatible kernel aanwezig is maar dat er standaard een Oracle kernel draait.

Verder is zowel 9 als 8 geen bleeding edge desktop, die verwachting moet je niet hebben. Het zijn server-distros met desktop-omgevingen om management-taken uit te kunnen voeren. Ja, libreoffice etc. kan geïnstalleerd worden maar je komt al snel bij 3rd party repos uit als je nieuwere versies wilt hebben (zoek op EPEL bijvoorbeeld).
wimdebok @Monzo29 mei 2024 09:36
Door plotse beeindiging van het oude Centos en later het frustreren van Alma/Rocky door IBM/Red Hat ben ik overgestapt op de Debian, voor de desktop en de server. Had er schoon genoeg van.

Ik ben geen enterprise en vraag me af waarom ik dat niet eerder gedaan heb. De keus voor Centos was een logische, Red Hat is een veelgebruikte Linux in grote organisaties zeker nu in in combinatie met IBM.

Maar wat je schrijft aan het einde van je post dat was precies de ervaring. Het was een aanschakeling van externe repo's om up to date of leuke software op de Centos te installeren. Daar wordt een systeem niet beter van. Met terugwerkende kracht denk ik nu, Red Hat/Centos was misplaatst in mijn geval. Misschien had ik nog voor Fedora kunnen kiezen maar de weerzin was te groot.

Dat is nu ook mijn ervaring met Debian (stable), je hebt amper externe repo's nodig, zowat alles is standaard aanwezig, goed up to date. Een prachtsysteem.
jb044 @wimdebok29 mei 2024 10:03
Dat verbaasd mij enigszins: had altijd begrepen dat Debian stable en RH een beetje vergelijkbaar waren. Als in lange support en niet perse de latest&greatest. Zoals jij het schrijft is dat niet zo, en vervangt Debian om de haverklap software versies. Dat klinkt als een nadeel, als je gaat voor betrouwbaarheid en voorspelbaarheid en lange support lijkt me dat niet handig.
wimdebok @jb04429 mei 2024 10:24
Ik draai nu Debian 12 (stable) en mijn ervaring is dat het het aantal updates heel goed te overzien is. Het valt me juist me ernom mee, het een heel rustig systeem. Goed up to date. Om de twee jaar komt er een nieuwe versie van Debian uit. Ik kijk net even naar red hat 9.4, dat is gedateerder dan wat ik nu draai.

Ik denk dat het geen vergelijk is, ik ben geen bedrijf. Grote organisaties zijn conservatief met de systemen om begrijpelijk reden, dat zie je terug bij Red Hat. Dat is een conservatief systeem.

Al kan je in voor beide richtingen (red hat/debian) kiezen voor bleeding edge systemen. Ubuntu loopt volgens mij ook vooruit op Debian.

Wat die support betreft dat weet ik niet zo goed, ik dacht Red Hat een langere support op de systemen geeft dan bij Debian. Weer dat niet helemaal zeker. IBM/Red Hat, het kost wat je hebt wat!
jb044 @wimdebok29 mei 2024 10:54
Ahja, zie 5 jaar voor stable. RedHat is langer idd. Wat denk ik wel belangrijk is om te melden is dat RedHat een veel kleinere set software bevat dan Debian. Op die set leveren ze support en doen ze ook backports, dus zeg dat je php nodig hebt dan zorgt RedHat dat voor de php versie die ze oorspronkelijk leverde bij een release gedurende de hele release cycle supported blijft, ook als php zelf die versie al lang niet meer ondersteund. Dat kan een voordeel zijn. Maar dat geldt dus alleen voor een nogal beperkte set software.

Al snel heb je EPEL (extra packages voor enterprise linux) nodig om je systeem compleet te maken, dat komt weer uit de hoek van Fedora en heeft een ander update beleid. En ook EPEL is niet uitputtend, dus vaak heb je weer aanvullende repositories nodig in de dagelijkse praktijk. Denk dat je daar op doelt: RedHat is leuk maar bepaald niet super compleet, in de praktijk krijg je in de loop der jaren nogal een brij aan software die overal en nergens vandaan komt en dat maakt het vaak juist onoverzichtelijk en maakt ook dat upgraden naar de volgende major versie op een systeem dat met de hand op deze manier aangepast is lastig zo niet onmogelijk is.

Debian bevat zo ongeveer alles wat denkbaar is, dus daar speelt dit allemaal niet zo. Daarnaast heeft Debian imho ook een betere package manager die ook de herconfiguratie van pakketten goed regeld. rpm heeft dat veel minder.

Het is maar net wat je wilt :) Persoonlijk ben ik gewend aan RedHat achtigen en waardeer ik dat RedHat doordat het een commercieel bedrijf is ook veel bijdraagd aan de community en veel aan innovatie doet, waar Debian imho vooral een non-profit organisatie is die goed is in het bundelen van opensource software en ook niet meer dan dat.
wimdebok @jb04430 mei 2024 08:56
Het is maar net wat je wilt :) Persoonlijk ben ik gewend aan RedHat achtigen en waardeer ik dat RedHat doordat het een commercieel bedrijf is ook veel bijdraagd aan de community en veel aan innovatie doet, waar Debian imho vooral een non-profit organisatie is die goed is in het bundelen van opensource software en ook niet meer dan dat.
Zelf ook jarenlang in werk/prive met Red Hat achtigen gewerkt. Het zijn de twee belangrijkste distributies, Red Hat en Debian maar ook geen vergelijk. Wat je zegt, Red Hat zit geld achter en is (de) een invloedrijke distributie. Zonder Red Hat geen systemd, om maar iets te noemen. Begrijp ook dat ze geld in ontwikkeling van gnome stoppen. Uiteindelijk zijn ze beide gebaseerd om open source software door jan en alleman ontwikkeld. Ook Red Hat is gebaseerd op het werk van anderen en ze ondersteunen werken van anderen.

Een groot verschil tussen Red Hat en Debian is dat Red Hat keuzes maakt. Bij Debian moet je er zelf een draai aan geven, wat je kiest. Ubuntu kiest ook. Red Hat is met de keuzes en ondersteuning van software een standaard voor het bedrijfsleven en grote organisaties, zeker nu het een IBM bedrijf is.

Grappig is dat de keuzes die ik nu maak beinvloed zijn door de ervaring met Red Hat achtigen. Maar geen selinux!
Hydranet @wimdebok29 mei 2024 14:33
Ik heb er wel aan gedacht om over te gaan naar Debian maar uiteindelijk ben ik bij Rocky Linux gebleven omdat ik geen zin had om al mijn vpsen overnieuw te doen en omdat ik meer ervaring met RHEL/clones heb en vanwege selinux omdat dat uit mijn testen het blijkt dat selinux toch beter met RHEL/clones is geregeld dat met Debian.

wimdebok @Hydranet30 mei 2024 08:46
Dat begrijp ik wel, het is een hele klus om zomaar even machines over te zetten naar een andere distributie, het is wat uitzoeken en voorbereiden. Durf het haast niet te zeggen, een van de eerste dingen die ik deed was het disablen van selinux. Had vorige week nog gekeken, het selinux package is beschikbaar onder Debian. Kan me voorstellen dat beter matcht met Red Hat, inderdaad selinux is een daar onderdeel van.
rbr320 @gwystyl29 mei 2024 08:41
Je uiteenzetting klopt vrij aardig, behalve
gebaseerd op CentOS, wat weer een rollende release is gebaseerd op RedHat.
Met de nieuwe manier waarop Red Hat met CentOS (Stream) omgaat loopt deze distributie inderdaad iets voor met zijn updates op RHEL, maar dat maakt het nog geen "rolling release". Packages in CentOS Stream worden nog steeds uitvoerig getest door Red Hat voordat ze worden vrijgegeven, maar ze kunnen natuurlijk niet elke hard- en software configuratie testen die in het wild voor komt, dus daar is CentOS nu voor bedoeld. CentOS Stream is echter nog steeds super stabiel en ik zou hem zeker niet "bleeding edge" noemen.
pennywiser @rbr32029 mei 2024 12:03
Klopt. Het is inderdaad geen rolling release, het is slechts upstream van RHEL geplaatst, maar volgt dezelfde versioning als RHEL. Veel misverstanden over wat Centos Stream nu eigenlijk is.
robin1979 @gwystyl29 mei 2024 08:44
AlmaLinux (net als onder andere Rocky en Oracle Linux) zijn 100% RedHat ABI-compatible distributies.
Een voorbeeldje van een enterprise applicatie die we hebben draaien, specificeert bijvoorbeeld:
“ Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7,8,9, or 100% binary compatible release”

RedHat wordt een beetje duur als je honderden instanties hebt draaien, vandaar dat vaak voor Alma gekozen wordt.
wimdebok @robin197929 mei 2024 09:27
Heel begrijpelijk, Red Hat is peperduur. Serverparken die uitgerust werden met het oude Centos (Red Hat kloon) was een van de redenen voor IBM/RedHat om het oude Centos de nek om te draaien. Naast bedrijven die support leverden op (onderdelen van) Centos.
BelovedAunt @gwystyl29 mei 2024 08:21
Met de feedback op dit artikel kan ik niets anders van je verwachten dan een mooie review :)
maartenvdezz @gwystyl29 mei 2024 12:06
Alma is, net als Rocky, gewoon een clone van de laaste RHEL versie inderdaad, maar dan zonder de copyrighted elementen zoals RH logos. Heeft weinig met Ubuntu of Debian te maken. CentOS is dan weer een rollende release die gebaseerd is op Fedora, wat ongeveer net zo stabiel is als de Ubuntu interim-releases. CentOS is prima stabiel dus, maar niet echt enterprise grade zoals RHEL/Alma/Rocky
beerse @gwystyl29 mei 2024 19:14
Als je distributies wilt gaan vergelijken, dan is het handig ook de oorsprong te kennen. En aan de andere kant ook de doelgroep in de gaten houden.

In den beginne waren er een paar distributies. Debian en RedHat zijn daar van nu nog steeds grote distributies. Die hebben beide vanaf het begin al serieuze verschillen:
Debian is puur open-source. RedHat zou dat misschien wel willen verlaten maar kan/mag/durft dat niet. Wel staat Redhat ook closed-source software toe. Redhat is in dat opzicht 'zo goed mogelijk voor de gebruiker'.
Debian gebruikt het pakket formaat .deb met tools als apt-get en aptitude en omstreken. Redhat gebruikt het pakket formaat .rpm met tools als yum en zo. Op zich beide even goed en even praktisch maar ondertussen nog steeds parallel lopende ontwikkelingen.

Ondertussen zijn er zowel vanuit Debian als vanuit RedHat verschillende andere distributies ontstaan. Elk met andere achtergronden. Wel allemaal herkenbaar aan het gebruikte pakket formaat en de mogelijkheid om binnen het pakket formaat elkaars repositories te gebriuken.

In het Debian kamp zie je veel distributies die hun eigen weg gaan, meer of minder open source, meer of minder commerciele zaken er tussendoor. De versies die je bij Debian ziet worden door anderen beslist niet 1 op 1 gevolgd. Er zijn er ook veel die een doorlopende versie bieden (zoals de roling-release van kali-linux)

In het RedHat kamp zijn de meeste distributies toch op 1 of andere manier volgend aan Redhat: Als RedHat een nieuwe versie uit brengt, komen de anderen ook met een nieuwe versie. Veel alternative Redhat distributies beginnen als opensource maar sommigen houden dat niet vol. RedHat heeft in het verleden zowel Fedora als ook CentOS in zich opgenomen en gebruikt die nu elk op een eigen manier als vrijere versie rond hun eigen commerciëlere RedHat distributie. Hier zijn Alma en Rocky linux uit opgestaan: Zo veel mogelijk RedHat vrije distributies die toch de RedHat distributie zo dicht mogelijk volgt.

En daarmee is het versie nummer van Alma Linux verklaard: Het volgt de RedHat nummers omdat het daar zo veel mogelijk mee compatibel is. En RedHat onderhoud meerdere versies dus Alma ook.
gwystyl @beerse29 mei 2024 22:34
Dank voor de uitleg. Een deel wist ik wel, maar ik heb het de laatste jaren niet meer zo gevolgd dus had het ontstaan van CentOS en Alma volledig gemist.

