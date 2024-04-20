Versie 2.0.13 van AutoHotkey is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt je in staat om vaak gebruikte toetsaanslagen, handelingen en/of knoppencombo's met toetsenbord en muis in een script achter een sneltoets te zetten, zodat de betreffende handeling in één keer wordt uitgevoerd. Daarbij is het mogelijk om eerder gescripte toetscombinaties van AutoIt2 te converteren naar de scripttaal van AutoHotkey. Versie 2.0 bevat een nieuwe commandoset die veel gestructureerder is, maar die niet compatibel is met versie 1.1. Meer over de verschillen tussen 1.1 en 2.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.0.13: Changed Hotkey function to throw ValueError if Options contains an invalid option.

Fixed InputHook to respect the +S option for Backspace when acting as undo.

Fixed debugger to safely handle property deletion during enumeration.

Fixed OLE clipboard content (e.g. error dialog text) being lost on exit.

Fixed detection of invalid suffix on a hotkey, such as Hotkey "a pu" .

. Fixed DllCall AStr* arg type to copy back only if address changes.

arg type to copy back only if address changes. Fixed #Include to correctly "close" any built-in varaible it reads (no known impact on real-world scripts).

Fixed WinTitles with two different ahk_id values to yield no match.