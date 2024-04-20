Software-update: AutoHotkey 2.0.13

AutoHotkey logo (48 pix) Versie 2.0.13 van AutoHotkey is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt je in staat om vaak gebruikte toetsaanslagen, handelingen en/of knoppencombo's met toetsenbord en muis in een script achter een sneltoets te zetten, zodat de betreffende handeling in één keer wordt uitgevoerd. Daarbij is het mogelijk om eerder gescripte toetscombinaties van AutoIt2 te converteren naar de scripttaal van AutoHotkey. Versie 2.0 bevat een nieuwe commandoset die veel gestructureerder is, maar die niet compatibel is met versie 1.1. Meer over de verschillen tussen 1.1 en 2.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.0.13:
  • Changed Hotkey function to throw ValueError if Options contains an invalid option.
  • Fixed InputHook to respect the +S option for Backspace when acting as undo.
  • Fixed debugger to safely handle property deletion during enumeration.
  • Fixed OLE clipboard content (e.g. error dialog text) being lost on exit.
  • Fixed detection of invalid suffix on a hotkey, such as Hotkey "a pu".
  • Fixed DllCall AStr* arg type to copy back only if address changes.
  • Fixed #Include to correctly "close" any built-in varaible it reads (no known impact on real-world scripts).
  • Fixed WinTitles with two different ahk_id values to yield no match.

AutoHotkey 2.0

Versienummer 2.0.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AutoHotkey
Download https://www.autohotkey.com/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-04-2024 • 14:39

Bron: AutoHotkey

AutoHotkey

feuniks 20 april 2024 15:24
Als ik de exe download, dan meldt Defender dat er een Trojan in zit. Ik weet nog niet of dat juist is of een false positive, maar ik wilde het de mensen die hem willen downloaden toch als waarschuwing meegeven.
DrPoncho @feuniks20 april 2024 17:56
Komt door de low lvl keyboard hook. Kan ook voor keyloggers misbruikt worden.
DvanRaai89 @feuniks20 april 2024 17:48
Heb je de exe nog? Zo ja, zou je die naar mij kunnen sturen via DM? Kan ik er ff naar kijken.
novice.tweaker @feuniks21 april 2024 13:22
Virusscanners hebben vaak problemen met ahk2exe en uitvoerbare bestanden gemaakt met ahk2exe. Voor het installatiebestand van AutoHotkey is denk ik ook gebruikt gemaakt van ahk2exe.

Oplossing:
* Download het zip-installatiebestand in plaats van het uitvoerbare installatiebestand (klik op Download en dan op Other Versions)
* Rechts-klik het bestand en kies "Alles uitpakken"
* Voer het bestand Install.cmd uit
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@novice.tweaker24 april 2024 18:06
Dan heb je exact hetzelfde probleem. Ook bij het uitpakken van de zip grijpt de AV scanner in.
novice.tweaker @Bor25 april 2024 15:27
Bij mij niet met Windows Defender. Gebruik je ook Windows Defender?
passer 20 april 2024 15:38
'k denk dat het iets bij jou is want ik downloadde zowel de exe als de zip en noch Defender, noch Malwarebites protesteerden. (windows 11)

edit: en daarstraks rebootte ik (voor de tweede maal) mijn systeem en nu begon Defender wèl te protesteren - niet na die eerste reboot dus! - en hij vermeldde de install-exe...

Iemand die kan verklaren waarom hij het nu pas deed?

[Reactie gewijzigd door passer op 27 juli 2024 17:51]

novice.tweaker @passer22 april 2024 14:12
Door een update van de beveiligingsinformatie voor Microsoft Defender Antivirus. Kijk bij Windows Update > Geschiedenis van updates > Definitie-updates wanneer de laatste updates waren.
passer @novice.tweaker23 april 2024 09:25
ach; dom dat ik daaraan niet dacht - dank je novice.tweaker !
Rolograaf 21 april 2024 10:40
Op de zaak mag ik het niet meer gebruiken omdat 2 van de 72 scanners er iets van malware inzien, waarschijnlijk omdat het ingepakt zat een een keyscanner virus.
SCS2 @Rolograaf22 april 2024 19:40
"een een keyscanner virus."
Nee, om te kunnen werken moet het toetsenborden uitlezen en aanvullen.
Is gewoon logisch, alleen zijn er andere dingen die dat ook doen en wel fout zijn.

