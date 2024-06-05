Versie 2.0.17 van AutoHotkey is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt je in staat om vaak gebruikte toetsaanslagen, handelingen en/of knoppencombo's met toetsenbord en muis in een script achter een sneltoets te zetten, zodat de betreffende handeling in één keer wordt uitgevoerd. Daarbij is het mogelijk om eerder gescripte toetscombinaties van AutoIt2 te converteren naar de scripttaal van AutoHotkey. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.0.17 Implemented an optimization to the WinText parameter by Descolada. [PR #335]

Changed UnsetError message to suggest a global declaration instead of appending "(same name as a global)" after the variable name.

Changed VarUnset warning message for consistency with UnsetError.

Fixed the increment/decrement operators to throw UnsetError if the var is unset, not TypeError.

Fixed OwnProps to assign the property name safely in cases where a property deletes itself.

Fixed breakpoints to work in arrow functions under a control flow statement without a block.

Fixed debugger to break at the line of the call when stepping out of a function. (This behaviour was added in Revision 31 and broken by v1.1.30.00.)

Stepping out of a function which was called as a new thread now breaks at the line which was interrupted, instead of waiting until the next line is reached.

Fixed debugger to not delete temporary breakpoints which are ignored while evaluating DBGp property_get or context_get.