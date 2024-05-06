Versie 2.7.8 van de opensourcewachtwoordmanager KeePassXC is uitgekomen. Het programma is een afgeleide van KeePass Password Safe en wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Met KeePassXC kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen met alle bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes Add hotkey for showing search help [#10591]

Add hotkey for group switching ( Ctrl + Shift + PgUp / PgDown ) [#10625]

+ + / ) [#10625] Add per-database auto-save delay setting [#9100]

Add configurable password strength check on database password [#9782]

Add setting to hide menubar [#10341]

Improve Bitwarden 1PUX import and support organization collections [#10499]

Show advanced settings checkbox only for settings that have them [#6513]

Remove obsolete setting for requiring repeated password entry [#9722]

Passkeys: Allow registering Passkeys to existing entries [#10408]

Passkeys: Show warning about data being unencrypted before Passkey export [#10411]

Passkeys: Support NFC and USB transports [#10402]

Passkeys: Pass extension JSON data to browser [#10615]

SSH Agent: Do not use entries from recycle bin [#10518]

Linux: Change hotkey sequence used for {CLEARFIELD} Auto-Type [#10008]

Windows: Improve DACL memory access protection [#10618] Fixes Fix crash when deleting history items [#10451]

Fix crash on screen lock or computer sleep [#10458]

Fix search field not being focused after unlock [#10459]

Fix loss of window focus when Auto-Type needs to unlock a database [#10555]

Fix inconsistent TOTP visibility on unlock [#10009]

Fix CSV import skipping over single-name groups [#10575]

Fix key file folder being remembered even if disabled in settings [#10636]

Fix issues with entry editing and database locking [#10667]

Fix key file text when provided on command line [#10642]

Fix issues with hardware key auto detection [#10663]

Do not override monospace font size [#10282]

Perform group sort only when group view is in focus [#10202]

Do not show decimals for attachment sizes in Bytes [#10595]

Prevent merging of global custom data when merging databases [#10452]

Fix minor translation issues [#10635]

Passkeys: Fix StrongBox incompatibility [#10420]

Passkeys: Set RP ID to effective domain if unset instead of returning an error [#10384]

Passkeys: Various UI fixes and improvements [#10427, #10608, #10609]

AppImage: Fix URL opening [#10624]

Flatpak: Fix application autostart [#10563]

Linux/macOS: Fix button sizes on modal alert popups [#10500]

Linux: Fix clipboard clear on Wayland [#10500]

Windows: Preserve file-hidden attribute [#10343]