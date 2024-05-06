Software-update: KeePassXC 2.7.8

KeePassXC logo (79 pix) Versie 2.7.8 van de opensourcewachtwoordmanager KeePassXC is uitgekomen. Het programma is een afgeleide van KeePass Password Safe en wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Met KeePassXC kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen met alle bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes
  • Add hotkey for showing search help [#10591]
  • Add hotkey for group switching (Ctrl+Shift+PgUp/PgDown) [#10625]
  • Add per-database auto-save delay setting [#9100]
  • Add configurable password strength check on database password [#9782]
  • Add setting to hide menubar [#10341]
  • Improve Bitwarden 1PUX import and support organization collections [#10499]
  • Show advanced settings checkbox only for settings that have them [#6513]
  • Remove obsolete setting for requiring repeated password entry [#9722]
  • Passkeys: Allow registering Passkeys to existing entries [#10408]
  • Passkeys: Show warning about data being unencrypted before Passkey export [#10411]
  • Passkeys: Support NFC and USB transports [#10402]
  • Passkeys: Pass extension JSON data to browser [#10615]
  • SSH Agent: Do not use entries from recycle bin [#10518]
  • Linux: Change hotkey sequence used for {CLEARFIELD} Auto-Type [#10008]
  • Windows: Improve DACL memory access protection [#10618]
Fixes
  • Fix crash when deleting history items [#10451]
  • Fix crash on screen lock or computer sleep [#10458]
  • Fix search field not being focused after unlock [#10459]
  • Fix loss of window focus when Auto-Type needs to unlock a database [#10555]
  • Fix inconsistent TOTP visibility on unlock [#10009]
  • Fix CSV import skipping over single-name groups [#10575]
  • Fix key file folder being remembered even if disabled in settings [#10636]
  • Fix issues with entry editing and database locking [#10667]
  • Fix key file text when provided on command line [#10642]
  • Fix issues with hardware key auto detection [#10663]
  • Do not override monospace font size [#10282]
  • Perform group sort only when group view is in focus [#10202]
  • Do not show decimals for attachment sizes in Bytes [#10595]
  • Prevent merging of global custom data when merging databases [#10452]
  • Fix minor translation issues [#10635]
  • Passkeys: Fix StrongBox incompatibility [#10420]
  • Passkeys: Set RP ID to effective domain if unset instead of returning an error [#10384]
  • Passkeys: Various UI fixes and improvements [#10427, #10608, #10609]
  • AppImage: Fix URL opening [#10624]
  • Flatpak: Fix application autostart [#10563]
  • Linux/macOS: Fix button sizes on modal alert popups [#10500]
  • Linux: Fix clipboard clear on Wayland [#10500]
  • Windows: Preserve file-hidden attribute [#10343]

KeePassXC

Versienummer 2.7.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KeePassXC
Download https://keepassxc.org/download/#windows
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

KeePassXC

Reacties (14)

frozen_fire 6 mei 2024 14:23
Tip: je kan ook bestanden/foto's toevoegen aan een password file. Zo heb ik een tijd terug scans gemaakt van rijbewijs, identiteitskaarten, notariele aktes, ... van het hele gezin. Ik neem dit bestand ook steeds mee op reis (staat gewoon op m'n telefoon). Just in case. Wel beveiligen met een sterk password natuurlijk :)
IrBaboon79 @frozen_fire6 mei 2024 14:58
Klopt, erg handig, echter je kdbx file wordt er wel een stuk dikker van (dus geen enorm dikke TIFs, 10MB Jpegs/fotos via mobiel e.d. erin plempen) dus ik zou dat niet aanraden als archief formaat... :)
Mijn voorstel is iig dat je die 'archief' kdbx dan loskoppelt en ergens op een clouddrive parkeert zodat je hem iig altijd te pakken kunt krijgen als je hem nodig hebt :)
Frank359 @frozen_fire6 mei 2024 21:01
Ook handig: In de notes kun je tekst kwijt die de zoekfunctie weer moeiteloos vindt. Ik gebruik het zelf om bij webshops af en toe een copy/paste van de gekochte artikelen er bij te zetten, als ik denk dat dat later misschien van pas kan komen. Als ik een (soortgelijk) artikel dan weer eens nodig heb na een jaar of 2, kan ik moeiteloos terug vinden welke webshop dat was.
Vurenvos 6 mei 2024 13:57
Gebruik het al jaren, erg fijne offline password manager
William_H @Vurenvos6 mei 2024 14:29
Als als je de kluis op je synchroniserende cloudprovider zet (OneDrive/Google Drive/ etc.) kun je hem ook "online" gebruiken.
aileron @William_H6 mei 2024 20:10
Voor online password managers zijn er genoeg betere alternatieven.
Maar voor zaken die je niet online beschikbaar hoeft en misschien beter is om niet online te bewaren voor extra security kun je beter keepassxc gebruiken.
Denk aan encryptie keys, admin en root passwords waar je normaal gesproken niet mee inlogt.

Prima password manager. Gelukkig blijft het onderhouden worden. Zie de afgelopen tijd toch wat minder vaak updates dan voorheen wat mij wel een beetje zorgen baart.
William_H @aileron6 mei 2024 22:05
Tis open source, dus iedereen kan er aan bijdragen als hij of dat kan/wil.

Punt is dat mijn voorbeeld helemaal geen online wachtwoordmanager is, maar een cloudoplossing, die een net zo goed werkt als de online varianten.
edwin2021 @William_H6 mei 2024 17:49
Zeker dan is een aparte keyfile op lokale device een must!
Sowieso is dat verstandig lijkt mij.
Tourmaline @Vurenvos6 mei 2024 14:52
+1. Erg tevreden over.
Gebruik het bijna dagelijks. Helpt om al je wachtwoorden te beheren en hoef je niet alles te onthouden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 25 juli 2024 00:44]

danmark_ori 6 mei 2024 17:29
Niet eerder voorgekomen: onder Linux Mint 21.3 Virginia Cinnamon gaat het na de update vanmiddag fout: na invoeren wachtwoord klapt het programma eruit ...
108rogar @danmark_ori7 mei 2024 11:15
Had ik ook. Er lijkt is mis gegaan te zijn met de configuratie. Als je settings opent dan zie je dat automatisch afsluiten op 10 seconden staat, en nog wel meer vreemde instellingen.

Edit: Je moet blijkbaar terugrollen: flatpak update --commit=36cc2d7aa2eb5e377e97b816f16480f5c7deb8a04c5cd2f8f3d4b74a2abd8ab6 org.keepassxc.KeePassXC
En de config weggooien: rm ~/.var/app/org.keepassxc.KeePassXC/config/keepassxc/keepassxc.ini

Zie: https://github.com/keepassxreboot/keepassxc/issues/10676

[Reactie gewijzigd door 108rogar op 25 juli 2024 00:44]

danmark_ori @108rogar7 mei 2024 21:37
Aha :-) nog geen tijd voor gehad, ondertussen verder gegaan met mijn Microsoft Windows 10 en 11 configuratie. Bedankt voor je informatie 108rogar !
beerse 6 mei 2024 16:09
Omdat keepass zelf in 2 versies wordt bijgehouden: Welke wordt gevolgd? Het was even zoeken maar het staat uiteindelijk gewoon in de faq: Het bestand formaat is zo ongeveer bij tussen KeePassXC en KeePass2.

Which password database formats are compatible with KeePassXC?

KeePassXC currently uses the KeePass 2.x (.kdbx) password database formats KDBX 3.1 and KDBX 4 as its native file formats. KDBX 2 files can be opened, but will be upgraded to a newer format. KeePass 1.x (.kdb) databases can be imported into a .kdbx file, but saving a .kdbx file as .kdb would be lossy, and saving to .kdb is not supported by KeePassXC
JoHnnY-Btm 6 mei 2024 14:35
_/-\o_

