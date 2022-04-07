Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KeePassXC 2.7.1

KeePassXC logo (79 pix) Versie 2.7.1 van de opensourcewachtwoordmanager KeePassXC is uitgekomen. Het programma is een afgeleide van KeePass Password Safe en wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Met KeePassXC kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen met alle bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes
  • Show when tags are changed in entry history [#7638]
  • Improve tags editing and allow spaces in tags [#7708]
  • Improve layout of entry preview panel [#7767]
  • Incorporate patches to support Flatpak distribution [#7728]
  • Add expiration presets for 12 and 24 hours [#7738]
Fixes
  • Fix crash when building history change list [#7638]
  • Fix hiding password on database unlock [#7725]
  • Fix AES KDF slow transform speed [#7755]
  • Auto-Type: Correct timing issue on macOS and Linux that prevented typing [#7588]
  • Auto-Type: Fix use of Ctrl/Alt/Shift/Win modifiers on Windows [#7629]
  • Auto-Type: Reduce/eliminate delay when searching for entries [#7598]
  • Auto-Type: Map ASCII dead keys on Linux for international keyboards [#7614]
  • CLI: Fix detection of hardware keys (YubiKey) [#7593]
  • CLI: Add missing parameter -c to add/edit entries command [#7594]
  • Secret Service: Fix crash when multiple prompts are shown [#7786]
  • SSH Agent: Fix default agent selection on Windows [#7764]
  • Fix database unlock dialog not being the top window on Linux [#7771]
  • Fix drag/drop entries between tabs on Wayland [#7628]
  • Fix compiling with minizip-ng [#7638]

KeePassXC

Versienummer 2.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KeePassXC
Download https://keepassxc.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 43,32MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

